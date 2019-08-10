{{featured_button_text}}
New York Lottery logo

Friday’s Winning Numbers

Numbers: Early: 8-1-5, Late: 7-5-2

Win-4: Early: 9-7-1-0, Late: 4-5-1-5

Pick 10: 5-12-16-22-25-27-32-34-38-39-43-45-51-58-61-66-68-72-73-78

Thursday’s Late Numbers

Take Five: 17-19-24-29-38

Cash 4 Life: 4-20-37-40-44, Cash Ball: 01

Please see Sunday’s edition for the late numbers from Friday.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments