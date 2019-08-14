{{featured_button_text}}
New York Lottery logo

Tuesday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 9-5-4, Late: 5-5-4

Win 4: Early: 1-2-1-9, Late: 3-1-8-6

Pick 10: 7-8-13-17-19-20-23-24-25-27-28-30-31-37-39-41-46-57-61-63

Monday’s late numbers

Take 5: 03-23-24-29-33

Please see Thursday’s paper or nylottery.ny.gov for Tuesday’s late numbers.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments