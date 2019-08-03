Friday’s Winning Numbers
Numbers: Early: 2-3-4, Late: 1-1-1
Win-4: Early: 0-6-8-7, Late: 0-8-8-5
Pick 10: 1-4-5-7-8-11-14-18-32-37-42-44-45-50-53-56-67-68-73-76
Thursday’s Late Numbers
Take Five: 03-09-19-21-37
Cash 4 Life: 4-15-32-58-60, Cash Ball: 01
Please see Sunday’s edition for the late numbers from Friday.
