Tuesday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 6-5-9, Late: 3-0-8
Win 4: Early: 5-3-1-4, Late: 9-8-2-9
Pick 10: 8-13-18-20-26-27-33-37-39-45-48-50-56-59-61-67-69-70-74-79
Monday’s late numbers
Take 5: 04-12-16-20-24
Please see Thursday’s paper or nylottery.ny.gov for Tuesday’s late numbers.
