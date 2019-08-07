{{featured_button_text}}
New York Lottery logo

Tuesday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 6-5-9, Late: 3-0-8

Win 4: Early: 5-3-1-4, Late: 9-8-2-9

Pick 10: 8-13-18-20-26-27-33-37-39-45-48-50-56-59-61-67-69-70-74-79

Monday’s late numbers

Take 5: 04-12-16-20-24

Please see Thursday’s paper or nylottery.ny.gov for Tuesday’s late numbers.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments