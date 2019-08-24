Friday’s Winning Numbers
Numbers: Early: 5-4-2, Late: 7-6-4
Win-4: Early: 2-3-9-3, Late: 7-7-4-0
Pick 10: 11-12-21-23-32-33-34-37-40-43-46-53-55-57-60-61-62-63-67-77
Thursday’s Late Numbers Take Five: 07-15-18-20-33
Cash 4 Life: 11-32-37-39-54, Cash Ball: 02
Please see Sunday’s edition for the late numbers
from Friday.
