Thursday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 7-3-6, Late: 1-3-0
Win-4: Early: 5-8-0-3, Late: 7-5-1-3
Pick 10: 2-4-7-11-14-17-22-28-31-32-34-39-42-45-57-58-60-61-74-77
Wednesday’s late numbers
Take 5: 13-21-27-33-36
New York Lotto: 01-02-33-38-48-55, Bonus: 21
Powerball: 10-13-30-51-69, Powerball: 10, Powerplay: x2
Please see Saturday’s paper for Thursday’s late numbers.
