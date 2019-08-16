{{featured_button_text}}
New York Lottery logo

Thursday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 7-3-6, Late: 1-3-0

Win-4: Early: 5-8-0-3, Late: 7-5-1-3

Pick 10: 2-4-7-11-14-17-22-28-31-32-34-39-42-45-57-58-60-61-74-77

Wednesday’s late numbers

Take 5: 13-21-27-33-36

New York Lotto: 01-02-33-38-48-55, Bonus: 21

Powerball: 10-13-30-51-69, Powerball: 10, Powerplay: x2

Please see Saturday’s paper for Thursday’s late numbers.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments