New York State Lottery winning numbers for August 16
New York State Lottery winning numbers for August 16

Sunday’s Numbers

Numbers: Early: 6-2-6, Late: 1-9-2

Win-4: Early: 8-0-1-6, Late: 2-8-7-7

Cash 4 Life: 10-27-30-38-46, Cash Ball: 02

Pick 10: 5-9-10-14-16-20-21-24-27-29-32-35-36-37-38-60-68-75-76-79

Saturday’s Late NumbersPower Ball: 5-12-34-45-56, Power Ball: 03

Lotto: 2-6-10-17-23-44, Bonus: 7

Cash 4 Life: 4-10-20-45-54, Cash Ball: 04

Take Five: 11-13-19-21-31

Please see Tuesday’s paper for Sunday’s late numbers.

