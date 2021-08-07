 Skip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Aug. 7
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Aug. 7

Saturday’s Numbers

Numbers: Early: 6-6-3, Late: 8-5-9

Win-4: Early: 7-2-9-0, Late: 5-8-6-0

Pick 10: 7-10-17-18-27-29-30-34-39-41-45-46-51-56-57-58-64-71-74-75

Cash 4 Life: 5-14-20-23-37, Cash Ball: 3

Take Five: Early: 3-10-14-30-37, Late: 8-10-12-15-25

Lotto: 5-14-19-28-50-53, Bonus: 20

Friday’s Late Numbers

Numbers: Late: 4-4-2

Win-4: Late: 0-7-4-3

Take Five: Late: 12-23-31-32-35

Megamillions: 09-18-40-46-69, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: x2

Late numbers are available on poststar.com and in the following day’s paper.

