New York State Lottery winning numbers for Aug. 4

Wednesday’s numbers
Numbers: Early: 3-6-8, Late: 2-3-5
Win-4: Early: 8-4-83, Late: 7-4-7-0
Pick 10: 15-17-18-25-26-30-31-32-35-36-38-42-47-52-56-60-61-62-63-75
Cash 4 Life: 2-19-37-52-56, Cash Ball: 3
Take Five: Early: 5-6-8-18-38, Late: 1-2-4-23-25
Lotto: 11-13-14-27-28-46 BN: 52
Tuesday’s Late Numbers
Numbers: 2-9-0
Win 4: 5-1-1-7
Take 5: 11-15-21-25-34
Mega Millions: 1-9-17-27-34 Mega Ball: 24
