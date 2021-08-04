 Skip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Aug. 4
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Aug. 4

Wednesday’s numbers

Numbers: Early: 3-6-8, Late: 2-3-5

Win-4: Early: 8-4-83, Late: 7-4-7-0

Pick 10: 15-17-18-25-26-30-31-32-35-36-38-42-47-52-56-60-61-62-63-75

Cash 4 Life: 2-19-37-52-56, Cash Ball: 3

Take Five: Early: 5-6-8-18-38, Late: 1-2-4-23-25

Lotto: 11-13-14-27-28-46 BN: 52

Tuesday’s Late Numbers

Numbers: 2-9-0

Win 4: 5-1-1-7

Take 5: 11-15-21-25-34

Mega Millions: 1-9-17-27-34 Mega Ball: 24

Late numbers are available on poststar.com and in the following day’s paper.

