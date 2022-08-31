New York State Lottery winning numbers for Aug. 31

Wednesday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 5-5-2, Late: 1-7-2
Win 4: Early: 6-6-1-6, Late: 4-6-6-5
Take 5: Early: 03-12-14-19-25, Late: 03-14-26-28-33
Pick 10: 01-09-24-25-30-34-35-36-39-40-41-42-51-52-56-57-62-72-74-75
Cash 4 Life: 09-19-31-39-54, Cash Ball: 4
New York Lotto: 42-45-47-49-52-56, Bonus: 27
Powerball: 07-08-19-24-28, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2
Tuesday’s late numbers
Numbers: Late: 3-4-4
Win 4: Late: 9-7-1-1
Take 5: Late: 01-22-25-28-38
Mega Millions: 02-38-55-57-65, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 3