 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New York State Lottery winning numbers for Aug. 31

  • 0

Wednesday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 5-5-2, Late: 1-7-2

Win 4: Early: 6-6-1-6, Late: 4-6-6-5

Take 5: Early: 03-12-14-19-25, Late: 03-14-26-28-33

Pick 10: 01-09-24-25-30-34-35-36-39-40-41-42-51-52-56-57-62-72-74-75

Cash 4 Life: 09-19-31-39-54, Cash Ball: 4

New York Lotto: 42-45-47-49-52-56, Bonus: 27

Powerball: 07-08-19-24-28, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2

Tuesday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 3-4-4

People are also reading…

Win 4: Late: 9-7-1-1

Take 5: Late: 01-22-25-28-38

Mega Millions: 02-38-55-57-65, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 3

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Some demand Arcade Fire refunds after frontman accused of sexual misconduct

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News