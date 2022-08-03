New York State Lottery winning numbers for Aug. 3

Wednesday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 5-3-7, Late: 6-9-6
Win 4: Early: 9-1-6-0, Late: 1-8-6-4
Take 5: Early: 04-11-17-26-33, Late: 14-17-18-28-34
Pick 10: 02-03-16-23-26-36-46-50-53-54-58-59-60-63-68-69-73-77-79-80
Cash 4 Life: 02-13-42-47-48, Cash Ball: 4
New York Lotto: 02-11-23-25-44-57, Bonus: 33
Powerball: 09-21-56-57-66, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2
Tuesday’s late numbers Numbers: Late: 1-1-4
Win 4: Late: 9-8-3-2
Take 5: Late: 09-11-24-26-34
Mega Millions: 10-14-25-37-63, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 3