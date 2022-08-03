 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New York State Lottery winning numbers for Aug. 3

  • 0

Wednesday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 5-3-7, Late: 6-9-6

Win 4: Early: 9-1-6-0, Late: 1-8-6-4

Take 5: Early: 04-11-17-26-33, Late: 14-17-18-28-34

Pick 10: 02-03-16-23-26-36-46-50-53-54-58-59-60-63-68-69-73-77-79-80

Cash 4 Life: 02-13-42-47-48, Cash Ball: 4

New York Lotto: 02-11-23-25-44-57, Bonus: 33

Powerball: 09-21-56-57-66, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2

Tuesday’s late numbers Numbers: Late: 1-1-4

People are also reading…

Win 4: Late: 9-8-3-2

Take 5: Late: 09-11-24-26-34

Mega Millions: 10-14-25-37-63, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 3

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Movies in a Minute - “Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News