New York State Lottery winning numbers for Aug. 29

Sunday’s numbers
Numbers: Early: 3-7-2, Late: 2-4-7
Win 4: Early: 2-7-0-1, Late: 3-0-9-2
Take 5: Early: 26-8-9-7-12, Late: 3-13-6-8-19
Pick 10: 5-10-12-13-15-22-23-27-28-34-35-37-40-44-50-52-54-62-63-73
Cash 4 Life: 01-05-26-40-59, Cash Ball: 4
Saturday’s late numbers
Numbers: Late: 4-7-2
Win 4: Late: 6-9-3-1
Take 5: Late: 3-39-20-37-33
Pick 10: 1-7-16-18-20-21-24-29-36-48-49-51-52-55-58-59-64-69-73-79
Cash 4 Life: 01-18-28-32-36, Cash Ball: 3
Powerball: 12-22-26-46-59, Power Ball: 26, Powerplay: 2x
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!