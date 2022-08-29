New York State Lottery winning numbers for Aug. 29

Monday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 2-8-5
Win 4: Early: 6-7-8-2
Take 5: Early: 05-12-28-30-38
Pick 10: 05-08-09-11-13-14-22-23-25-39-40-43-47-48-51-56-64-67-73-80
Cash 4 Life: 01-02-24-31-51, Cash Ball: 3
