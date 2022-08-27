 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Aug. 27

Saturday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 3-1-7; Late: 0-0-1 

Win 4: Early: 5-5-8-8; Late: 9-9-7-6 

Take 5: Early: 3-9-17-28-37; Late: 11-16-28-35-39

Pick 10: 8-9-11-19-21-27-29-31-32-35-37-42-45-46-47-53-60-63-76-79

Cash 4 Life: 5-19-20-23-38, Cash Ball: 3

New York Lotto: 12-19-30-31-47-57, Bonus: 53

Powerball: 2-18-56-60-65, Powerball: 14, Powerplay x3

Friday’s late numbers:

Numbers: Late: 4-5-6

Win 4: Late: 0-6-0-6

Take 5: Late: 7-17-22-26-33

Megamillions: 6-27-30-38-64, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier x2

