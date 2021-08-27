New York State Lottery winning numbers for Aug. 27

Friday’s numbers
Numbers: Early: 9-5-1, Late: 3-0-4
Win 4: Early: 1-8-0-2, Late: 3-4-7-0
Take 5: Early: 17-19-10-12-18, Late: 38-37-1-17-27
Pick 10: 8-18-21-24-30-32-35-37-39-40-44-45-47-55-58-59-63-65-72-79
Cash 4 Life: 02-16-31-36-56, Cash Ball: 4
Mega Millions: 01-10-44-47-56, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 3x
Thursday’s late numbers
Numbers: Late: 8-5-9
Win 4: Late: 2-5-9-9
Take 5: Late: 26-31-19-14-10
