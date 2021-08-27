 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Aug. 27
0 comments

New York State Lottery winning numbers for Aug. 27

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Friday’s numbers

Numbers: Early: 9-5-1, Late: 3-0-4

Win 4: Early: 1-8-0-2, Late: 3-4-7-0

Take 5: Early: 17-19-10-12-18, Late: 38-37-1-17-27

Pick 10: 8-18-21-24-30-32-35-37-39-40-44-45-47-55-58-59-63-65-72-79

Cash 4 Life: 02-16-31-36-56, Cash Ball: 4

Mega Millions: 01-10-44-47-56, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 3x

Thursday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 8-5-9

Win 4: Late: 2-5-9-9

Take 5: Late: 26-31-19-14-10

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How did Prince's painkiller addiction really start? New biography reveals all

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News