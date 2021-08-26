New York State Lottery winning numbers for Aug. 26

Thursday’s numbers
- Numbers: Early: 3-6-5, Late: 8-5-9
- Win 4: Early: 4-3-1-2, Late: 2-5-9-9
- Take 5: Early: 2-37-20-27-34, Late: 26-31-19-14-10
- Pick 10: 2-3-4-6-7-10-12-14-17-18-23-24-28-33-43-47-59-61-75-77
- Cash 4 Life: 01-04-11-46-52, Cash Ball: 2
Wednesday’s late numbers
- Numbers: Late: 9-5-9
- Win 4: Late: 1-0-6-4
- Take 5: Late: 32-35-22-37-17
- Powerball: 27-39-54-56-59, Power Ball: 24, Powerplay: 3x
