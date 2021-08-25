New York State Lottery winning numbers for Aug. 25

Wednesday’s numbers
Numbers: Early: 8-6-2, Late: 9-5-9
Win 4: Early: 4-8-4-3, Late: 1-0-6-4
Take 5: Early: 24-33-37-27-17, Late: 32-35-22-37-17
Pick 10: 4-6-11-15-17-18-21-27-31-35-43-46-50-54-56-58-65-69-72-74
Cash 4 Life: 03-27-28-37-59, Cash Ball: 4
New York Lotto: 6-4-40-7-12-30, Bonus: 59
Powerball: 27-39-54-56-59, Power Ball: 24, Powerplay: 3x
Tuesday’s late numbers
Numbers: Late: 0-1-4
Win 4: Late: 4-2-0-5
Take 5: Late: 7-24-35-11-27
Cash 4 Life: 06-10-14-28-58, Cash Ball: 1
Megamillions: 17-18-26-52-67, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 2x
Monday’s late numbers
Powerball: 17-36-47-60-61, Power Ball: 15, Powerplay: 3x
