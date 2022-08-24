 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New York State Lottery winning numbers for Aug. 24

  • 0

Wednesday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 1-3-2; Late: 1-9-2

Win 4: Early: 3-4-4-4; Late: 0-7-7-4

Take 5: Early: 7-16-20-27-32; Late: 9-10-32-35-39

Pick 10: 5-7-13-15-21-27-29-31-32-38-49-50-54-58-60-63-63-64-76-77-79

Cash 4 Life: 7-15-33-42-53, Cash Ball: 4

New York Lotto: 10-29-33-51-58-59, Bonus: 38

Powerball: 6-24-35-37-44, Powerball: 22, Powerplay x4

Tuesday’s late numbers:

Numbers: Late: 3-3-7

People are also reading…

Win 4: Late: 8-0-7-0

Take 5: Late: 17-24-25-31-39

Megamillions: 3-5-47-48-67, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier x2

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

John Boyega has no plans to return to 'Star Wars'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News