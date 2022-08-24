New York State Lottery winning numbers for Aug. 24

Wednesday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 1-3-2; Late: 1-9-2
Win 4: Early: 3-4-4-4; Late: 0-7-7-4
Take 5: Early: 7-16-20-27-32; Late: 9-10-32-35-39
Pick 10: 5-7-13-15-21-27-29-31-32-38-49-50-54-58-60-63-63-64-76-77-79
Cash 4 Life: 7-15-33-42-53, Cash Ball: 4
New York Lotto: 10-29-33-51-58-59, Bonus: 38
Powerball: 6-24-35-37-44, Powerball: 22, Powerplay x4
Tuesday’s late numbers:
Numbers: Late: 3-3-7
Win 4: Late: 8-0-7-0
Take 5: Late: 17-24-25-31-39
Megamillions: 3-5-47-48-67, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier x2