New York State Lottery winning numbers for Aug. 22
Sunday’s numbers

Numbers: Early: 3-5-3, Late: 0-2-9

Win 4: Early: 3-8-9-3, Late: 4-1-6-5

Take 5: Early: 37-39-27-13-21, Late: 22-25-5-39-16

Pick 10: 1-2-10-11-20-34-35-40-41-54-57-61-62-63-67-68-69-75-76-77

Cash 4 Life: 20-27-31-37-39, Cash Ball: 3

Saturday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 6-8-6

Win 4: Late: 2-2-9-3

Take 5: Late: 12-29-10-25-9

Powerball: 16-28-36-39-59, Power Ball: 4, Powerplay: 2x

