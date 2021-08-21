New York State Lottery winning numbers for Aug. 21

Saturday’s numbers
Numbers: Early: 7-8-4, Late: 6-8-6
Win 4: Early: 9-7-0-1, Late: 2-2-9-3
Take 5: Early: 5-31-4-25-9, Late: 12-29-10-25-9
Pick 10: 3-7-10-12-13-14-26-29-31-38-47-50-51-61-63-65-70-72-74-76
Cash 4 Life: 21-38-48-54-56, Cash Ball: 2
New York Lotto: 14-12-48-13-32-47, Bonus: 51
Powerball: 16-28-36-39-59, Power Ball: 4, Powerplay: 2x
Friday’s late numbers
Numbers: Late: 9-0-1
Win 4: Late: 1-7-1-4
Take 5: Late: 23-11-20-32-28
Megamillions: 41-43-51-57-70, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 2x
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!