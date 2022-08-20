 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New York State Lottery winning numbers for Aug. 20

  • 0

Saturday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 7-9-4; Late: 4-1-8

Win 4: Early: 7-6-0-9; Late: 8-6-9-4 

Take 5: Early: 3-14-28-30-38; Late: 2-6-10-23-37

Pick 10: 1-3-7-11-22-28-40-41-44-48-53-55-59-63-66-69-73-75-76-80

Cash 4 Life: 13-23-37-57-60, Cash Ball: 1

New York Lotto: 4-11-14-30-32-50, Bonus: 13

Powerball: 5-9-11-16-66, Powerball: 7, Powerplay x2

Friday’s late numbers:

Numbers: Late: 2-7-7

Win 4: Late: 7-6-0-7

People are also reading…

Take 5: Late: 1-5-13-23-25

Megamillions: 12-18-24-46-65, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier x4

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Salma Hayek praises Angelina Jolie’s directorial prowess

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News