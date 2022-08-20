New York State Lottery winning numbers for Aug. 20

Saturday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 7-9-4; Late: 4-1-8
Win 4: Early: 7-6-0-9; Late: 8-6-9-4
Take 5: Early: 3-14-28-30-38; Late: 2-6-10-23-37
Pick 10: 1-3-7-11-22-28-40-41-44-48-53-55-59-63-66-69-73-75-76-80
Cash 4 Life: 13-23-37-57-60, Cash Ball: 1
New York Lotto: 4-11-14-30-32-50, Bonus: 13
Powerball: 5-9-11-16-66, Powerball: 7, Powerplay x2
Friday’s late numbers:
Numbers: Late: 2-7-7
Win 4: Late: 7-6-0-7
Take 5: Late: 1-5-13-23-25
Megamillions: 12-18-24-46-65, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier x4