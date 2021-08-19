 Skip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Aug. 19
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Aug. 19

Thursday’s numbers

Numbers: Early: 4-9-4, Late: 3-6-4

Win 4: Early: 0-1-4-0, Late: 2-1-4-6

Take 5: Early: 25-8-14-17-20, Late: 11-33-8-9-27

Pick 10: 4-5-7-19-27-28-30-36-38-39-41-43-44-47-58-60-67-68-74-80

Cash 4 Life: 03-28-33-43-51, Cash Ball: 3

Wednesday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 4-3-7

Win 4: Late: 4-0-1-9

Take 5: Late: 2-13-19-20-16

Powerball: 35-36-51-55-61, Power Ball: 26, Powerplay: 2x

