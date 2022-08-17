 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Aug. 17

Wednesday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 7-6-3; Late: 6-4-2

Win 4: Early: 4-5-7-4; Late: 4-3-8-8

Take 5: Early: 10-13-23-25-30; Late: 1-17-18-19-24

Pick 10: 1-5-6-14-22-26-30-39-42-43-48-49-51-52-69-70-73-76-78-79

Cash 4 Life: 31-33-39-48-53, Cash Ball: 3 

New York Lotto: 2-35-36-37-43-49, Bonus: 56 

Powerball: 23-28-41-50-55, Powerball: 24, Powerplay x2

Tuesday’s late numbers:

Numbers: Late: 6-6-1

Win 4: Late: 2-0-3-1

Take 5: Late: 5-16-24-31-36

Megamillions: 33-35-41-45-51, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier x2

