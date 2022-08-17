New York State Lottery winning numbers for Aug. 17

Wednesday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 7-6-3; Late: 6-4-2
Win 4: Early: 4-5-7-4; Late: 4-3-8-8
Take 5: Early: 10-13-23-25-30; Late: 1-17-18-19-24
Pick 10: 1-5-6-14-22-26-30-39-42-43-48-49-51-52-69-70-73-76-78-79
Cash 4 Life: 31-33-39-48-53, Cash Ball: 3
New York Lotto: 2-35-36-37-43-49, Bonus: 56
Powerball: 23-28-41-50-55, Powerball: 24, Powerplay x2
Tuesday’s late numbers:
Numbers: Late: 6-6-1
Win 4: Late: 2-0-3-1
Take 5: Late: 5-16-24-31-36
Megamillions: 33-35-41-45-51, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier x2