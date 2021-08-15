 Skip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Aug. 15
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Aug. 15

Sunday’s numbers

Numbers: Early: 3-6-6, Late: 2-0-6

Win 4: Early: 2-7-2-6, Late 6-9-3-9

Take 5: Early: 16-18-4-32-34, Late: 17-4-29-31-2

Pick 10: 2-4-11-17-19-22-26-27-32-39-44-47-53-58-64-65-72-73-75-78

Cash 4 Life: 06-09-16-47-54, Cash Ball: 4

Saturday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 1-3-2

Win 4: Late: 5-7-8-3

Take 5: Late: 10-38-8-39-16

Powerball: 06-21-49-65-67, Power Ball: 18, Powerplay: 2x

