New York State Lottery winning numbers for Aug. 14
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Aug. 14

Saturday’s numbers

Numbers: Early: 0-4-8

Win 4: Early: 1-8-0-3

Take 5: Early: 3-6-14-27-38

Pick 10: 2-5-10-12-13-16-18-20-30-32-34-52-56-61-62-63-65-67-70-72

Cash 4 Life: 5-29-30-35-39 Cash Ball: 3

New York State Lotto: 1-2-23-27-38-49 Bonus Ball: 56

For late numbers, see poststar.com or the next day’s newspaper.

Friday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 4-7-0

Win 4: Late: 9-9-6-8

Take 5: Late: 4-11-22-36-39

MegaMillions: 17-21-35-40-53 Mega Ball: 11

