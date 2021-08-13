 Skip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Aug. 13
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Aug. 13

Friday’s numbers

Numbers: Early: 2-5-4, Late: 4-7-0

Win 4: Early: 0-5-7-9, Late: 9-9-6-8

Take 5: Early: 8-2-11-12-37, Late: 39-22-4-11-36

Pick 10: 2-4-8-11-15-16-17-24-26-29-34-36-39-46-47-56-60-65-72-79

Cash 4 Life: 10-27-41-51-58, Cash Ball: 1

Megamillions: 17-21-35-40-53, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2x

Thursday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 4-6-0

Win 4: Late: 8-9-2-5

Take 5: Late: 6-37-24-15-38

