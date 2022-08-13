 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Aug. 13

Saturday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 8-3-9; Late: 0-2-7

Win 4: Early: 6-6-4-8; Late: 9-3-2-6

Take 5: Early: 3-6-16-24-38; Late: 2-23-25-36-39

Pick 10: 3-4-6-11-15-17-22-28-31-35-45-49-51-60-62-63-67-71-72-73

Cash 4 Life: 5-9-27-33-57, Cash Ball: 2

New York Lotto: 6-10-22-38-55-58, Bonus: 36

Powerball: 19-24-35-43-62, Powerball: 2, Powerplay x10

Friday’s late numbers:

Numbers: Late: 9-7-7

Win 4: Late: 1-1-2-2

Take 5: Late: 6-10-16-31-32

Megamillions: 23-24-50-54-64, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier x3

