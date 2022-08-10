New York State Lottery winning numbers for Aug. 10

Wednesday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 5-3-1; Late: 1-0-4
Win 4: Early: 4-8-6-1; Late: 0-7-7-5
Take 5: Early: 4-7-23-30-33; Late: 2-15-20-27-30
Pick 10: 10-13-18-21-22-24-29-33-34-37-41-42-44-49-55-61-63-69-77-79
Cash 4 Life: 15-26-45-49-53, Cash Ball: 1
New York Lotto: 3-13-16-25-32-42, Bonus: 46
Powerball: 29-44-59-61-68, Powerball: 19, Powerplay x2
Tuesday’s late numbers:
Numbers: Late: 3-3-6
Win 4: Late: 2-5-6-8
Take 5: Late: 6-24-27-33-36
Megamillions: 1-8-10-25-32, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier x3