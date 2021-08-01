New York State Lottery winning numbers for Aug. 1

Sunday’s numbers:
Numbers: Early: 5-5-3, Late: 3-2-8
Win 4: Early: 7-4-6-5, Late: 9-1-1-9
Take 5: Early: 31-26-6-34-3, Late: 36-32-39-5-22
Pick 10: 5-8-9-14-15-18-19-23-26-28-33-34-54-59-61-63-70-76-78-79
Cash 4 Life: 11-30-33-47-60, Cash Ball: 1
Saturday’s late numbers:
Powerball: 01-21-22-34-47, Power Ball: 4, Powerplay 2x
Late numbers are available on poststar.com and in the following day’s paper.
