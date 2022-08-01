 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Aug. 1

  • 0

Monday's winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 3-6-3, Late: 6-7-5

Win-4: Early: 3-8-1-0, Late: 4-1-7-3

Take 5: 12-15-30-34-39, Late: 7-15-16-23-24

Pick 10: 3-7-8-10-12-15-16-20-21-33-35-40-43-49-55-60-61-62-67-77

Cash 4 Life: 11-20-36-40-46, Cash Ball: 2

