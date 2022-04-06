New York State Lottery winning numbers for April 6

Wednesday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 2-6-2; Late: 6-7-8
Win 4: Early: 5-0-9-4; Late: 0-3-8-6
Take 5: Early: 8-22-26-32-35; Late: 18-22-31-33-35
Pick 10: 7-13-18-19-20-29-30-31-35-38-44-46-54-58-60-62-67-68-69-73
Cash 4 Life: 13-24-31-42-53, Cash Ball: 4
New York Lotto: 11-12-17-25-44-50, Bonus 30
Powerball: 16-42-45-47-64, Powerball: 18, Powerplay x3
Tuesday’s late numbers
Numbers: Late: 0-1-9
Win 4: Late: 7-6-0-2
Take 5: Late: 6-7-11-21-31
Megamillions: 22-43-60-63-64, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier x2