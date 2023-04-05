Wednesday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 0-7-5; Late: 6-2-3
Win 4: Early: 1-7-7-5; Late: 2-5-1-3
Take 5: Early: 5-12-15-23-31; Late: 4-5-15-26-35
Pick 10: 1-7-8-11-19-21-22-25-34-43-46-47-48-51-56-60-68-75-77-79
Cash 4 Life: 3-16-18-32-37, Cash Ball: 1
New York Lotto: 2-23-25-47-51-54, Bonus: 31
Powerball: 3-5-9-42-52, Powerball: 11, Powerplay x2
Tuesday’s late numbers
Numbers: 3-8-9
Win 4: 5-9-9-1
Take 5: 6-14-20-27-36
Mega Millions: 1-37-45-62-64, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier x3