New York State Lottery winning numbers for April 30

Saturday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 5-3-6; Late: 7-3-8
Win 4: Early: 2-4-6-3; Late: 8-9-1-0
Take 5: Early: 1-2-5-12-31; Late: 20-22-28-31-35
Pick 10: 2-7-10-11-14-18-21-29-30-34-38-44-47-48-49-59-62-66-72-73
Cash 4 Life: 2-3-13-54-57, Cash Ball: 3
New York Lotto: 5-17-30-35-41-56, Bonus: 10
Powerball: 14-21-37-44-63, Powerball: 1, Powerplay x3
Friday’s late numbers
Numbers: Late: 5-7-1
Win 4: Late: 3-1-4-5
Take 5: Late: 10-11-13-28-32
People are also reading…
Megamillions: 9-11-34-49-66, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier x2