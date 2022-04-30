 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New York State Lottery winning numbers for April 30

  • 0

Saturday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 5-3-6; Late: 7-3-8

Win 4: Early: 2-4-6-3; Late: 8-9-1-0

Take 5: Early: 1-2-5-12-31; Late: 20-22-28-31-35

Pick 10: 2-7-10-11-14-18-21-29-30-34-38-44-47-48-49-59-62-66-72-73

Cash 4 Life: 2-3-13-54-57, Cash Ball: 3

New York Lotto: 5-17-30-35-41-56, Bonus: 10

Powerball: 14-21-37-44-63, Powerball: 1, Powerplay x3

Friday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 5-7-1

Win 4: Late: 3-1-4-5

Take 5: Late: 10-11-13-28-32

People are also reading…

Megamillions: 9-11-34-49-66, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier x2

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Five best Netflix films and series coming in May

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News