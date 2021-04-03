New York State Lottery winning numbers for April 3

Saturday’s Numbers
Numbers: Early: 7-3-3
Win-4: Early: 8-0-6-7
Lotto: 4-5-18-35-51-52, Bonus: 25
Pick 10: 1-3-6-18-22-32-40-43-46-51-58-60-65-67-71-73-74-75-79-80
Cash 4 Life: 2-5-24-44-57, Cash ball: 2
Friday’s Late Numbers
Take Five: 7-11-22-31-38
Mega Millions: 10-42-48-53-62, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: x2
Numbers: Late: 4-4-0
Win-4: Late: 1-9-7-8
Please see Monday’s paper for Saturday’s late numbers.
