New York State Lottery winning numbers for April 3
New York State Lottery winning numbers for April 3

Saturday’s Numbers

Numbers: Early: 7-3-3

Win-4: Early: 8-0-6-7

Lotto: 4-5-18-35-51-52, Bonus: 25

Pick 10: 1-3-6-18-22-32-40-43-46-51-58-60-65-67-71-73-74-75-79-80

Cash 4 Life: 2-5-24-44-57, Cash ball: 2

Friday’s Late Numbers

Take Five: 7-11-22-31-38

Mega Millions: 10-42-48-53-62, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: x2

Numbers: Late: 4-4-0

Win-4: Late: 1-9-7-8

Please see Monday’s paper for Saturday’s late numbers.

