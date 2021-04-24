 Skip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers for April 24
New York State Lottery winning numbers for April 24

Saturday’s Numbers

Numbers: Early: 0-6-5

Win-4: Early: 2-2-5-0

Lotto: 5-27-40-46-49-50, Bonus: 48

Pick 10: 4-5-7-10-12-14-19-26-31-33-35-39-46-47-48-54-61-67-73-74

Cash 4 Life: 13-14-35-38-40, Cash ball: 2

Friday’s Late Numbers

Take Five: 1-22-27-33-35

Mega Millions: 4-28-29-30-60, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: x3

Numbers: Late: 0-3-8

Win-4: Late: 5-9-2-8

Please see Monday’s paper for Saturday’s late numbers.

