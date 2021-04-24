New York State Lottery winning numbers for April 24

Saturday’s Numbers
Numbers: Early: 0-6-5
Win-4: Early: 2-2-5-0
Lotto: 5-27-40-46-49-50, Bonus: 48
Pick 10: 4-5-7-10-12-14-19-26-31-33-35-39-46-47-48-54-61-67-73-74
Cash 4 Life: 13-14-35-38-40, Cash ball: 2
Friday’s Late Numbers
Take Five: 1-22-27-33-35
Mega Millions: 4-28-29-30-60, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: x3
Numbers: Late: 0-3-8
Win-4: Late: 5-9-2-8
Please see Monday’s paper for Saturday’s late numbers.
