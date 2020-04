New York State Lottery winning numbers for April 17

Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Friday’s Winning Numbers Numbers: Early: 3-4-5, Late: Win-4: Early: 0-1-9-4, Late: Pick 10: XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX Thursday’s Late Numbers Take Five: 20-21-22-29-38 Cash 4 Life: 6-12-18-20-22 Cash Ball: 1 Please see Sunday’s edition for Friday’s late numbers.