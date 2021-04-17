 Skip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers for April 17
Saturday’s Numbers

Numbers: Early: 0-5-9

Win-4: Early: 3-4-8-9

Lotto: 14-15-22-30-35-48, Bonus: 16

Pick 10: 2-4-13-14-24-26-27-30-34-40-42-44-49-53-55-56-65-67-77-80

Cash 4 Life: 15-18-46-48-50, Cash ball: 1

Friday’s Late Numbers

Take Five: 3-8-17-18-28

Mega Millions: 17-27-28-50-55, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: x4

Numbers: Late: 1-0-1

Win-4: Late: 6-0-4-9

Please see Monday’s paper for Saturday’s late numbers.

