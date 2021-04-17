New York State Lottery winning numbers for April 17

Saturday’s Numbers
Numbers: Early: 0-5-9
Win-4: Early: 3-4-8-9
Lotto: 14-15-22-30-35-48, Bonus: 16
Pick 10: 2-4-13-14-24-26-27-30-34-40-42-44-49-53-55-56-65-67-77-80
Cash 4 Life: 15-18-46-48-50, Cash ball: 1
Friday’s Late Numbers
Take Five: 3-8-17-18-28
Mega Millions: 17-27-28-50-55, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: x4
Numbers: Late: 1-0-1
Win-4: Late: 6-0-4-9
Please see Monday’s paper for Saturday’s late numbers.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!