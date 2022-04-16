New York State Lottery winning numbers for April 16

Saturday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 2-0-8; Late: 2-9-1
Win 4: Early: 0-0-2-5; Late: 8-9-4-9
Take 5: Early: 1-15-20-28-35; Late: 1-15-19-26-39
Pick 10: 1-10-16-23-24-35-39-41-48-52-58-60-65-67-68-70-72-73-75-78
Cash 4 Life: 3-13-28-42-59, Cash Ball: 2
New York Lotto: 3-13-18-31-38-57, Bonus: 8
Powerball: 15-21-32-62-65, Powerball: 26, Powerplay x5
Friday’s late numbers
Numbers: Late: 1-7-1
Win 4: Late: 0-7-9-7
Take 5: Late: 6-20-29-33-34
Megamillions: 4-17-20-46-64, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier x4