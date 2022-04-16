 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers for April 16

Saturday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 2-0-8; Late: 2-9-1

Win 4: Early: 0-0-2-5; Late: 8-9-4-9

Take 5: Early: 1-15-20-28-35; Late: 1-15-19-26-39

Pick 10: 1-10-16-23-24-35-39-41-48-52-58-60-65-67-68-70-72-73-75-78

Cash 4 Life: 3-13-28-42-59, Cash Ball: 2

New York Lotto: 3-13-18-31-38-57, Bonus: 8

Powerball: 15-21-32-62-65, Powerball: 26, Powerplay x5

Friday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 1-7-1

Win 4: Late: 0-7-9-7

Take 5: Late: 6-20-29-33-34

Megamillions: 4-17-20-46-64, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier x4

