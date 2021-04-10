 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New York State Lottery winning numbers for April 10
0 comments

New York State Lottery winning numbers for April 10

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday’s Numbers

Numbers: Early: 7-4-7

Win-4: Early: 7-1-3-5

Lotto: 15-25-29-54-57-59, Bonus: 43

Pick 10: 2-6-9-14-20-21-23-24-29-31-33-38-45-52-53-57-68-72-76-78

Cash 4 Life: 29-30-35-51-55, Cash ball: 4

Friday’s Late Numbers

Take Five: 14-25-27-30-39

Mega Millions: 22-26-27-58-66, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: x2

Numbers: Late: 0-6-8

Win-4: Late: 0-8-7-4

Please see Monday’s paper for Saturday’s late numbers.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

California’s Disneyland to open an Avengers area

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News