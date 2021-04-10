New York State Lottery winning numbers for April 10

Saturday’s Numbers
Numbers: Early: 7-4-7
Win-4: Early: 7-1-3-5
Lotto: 15-25-29-54-57-59, Bonus: 43
Pick 10: 2-6-9-14-20-21-23-24-29-31-33-38-45-52-53-57-68-72-76-78
Cash 4 Life: 29-30-35-51-55, Cash ball: 4
Friday’s Late Numbers
Take Five: 14-25-27-30-39
Mega Millions: 22-26-27-58-66, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: x2
Numbers: Late: 0-6-8
Win-4: Late: 0-8-7-4
Please see Monday’s paper for Saturday’s late numbers.
