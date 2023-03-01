LAKE GEORGE — Ice Castles on Wednesday officially announced that Thursday through Sunday will be its final weekend of the 2023 season.

"I just got it confirmed that this weekend will be our last weekend in Lake George," said Melissa Smuzynski, Ice Castles marketing and public relations director, in an email to The Post-Star. "Sunday, March 5 will be the last day of the season."

The attraction had extended its stay into March to make up for a week of warm weather, which closed the attraction in February. Ice Castles officials had hoped to squeeze at least one more weekend into the season but determined late Tuesday evening to pack it in after Sunday.

