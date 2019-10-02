GLENS FALLS — The Harlem Globetrotters will be returning to Cool Insuring Arena on Feb. 11 for a night of family-friendly entertainment.
The action gets underway at 7 p.m. featuring the famous basketball team taking on the Washington Generals.
Prior to the game, spectators will be able to spend time on the court with the Globetrotters for shooting, tricks, autographs, photos are more with the purchase of The Magic Pass.
You have free articles remaining.
Presale tickets are on sale now with the code: AMAZING. The pass costs $17 and game tickets cost $25. The general ticket window opens at 10 a.m. Oct. 17.
Tickets can be purchased online at coolinsuringarena.com, by phone at 1-855-432-2849 or at the Upstate Chevy Box Office at Cool Insuring Arena.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.