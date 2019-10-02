{{featured_button_text}}
Globetrotters

Ant laughs with young spectators after using a spectator's phone for a 'selfie' during the Harlem Globetrotters' appearance at Cool Insuring Arena on Feb. 5, 2018 in Glens Falls. The Globetrotters' will be returning to the arena on Feb. 11, 2020.

 Post-Star file photo

GLENS FALLS — The Harlem Globetrotters will be returning to Cool Insuring Arena on Feb. 11 for a night of family-friendly entertainment.

The action gets underway at 7 p.m. featuring the famous basketball team taking on the Washington Generals.

Prior to the game, spectators will be able to spend time on the court with the Globetrotters for shooting, tricks, autographs, photos are more with the purchase of The Magic Pass.

Presale tickets are on sale now with the code: AMAZING. The pass costs $17 and game tickets cost $25. The general ticket window opens at 10 a.m. Oct. 17.

Tickets can be purchased online at coolinsuringarena.com, by phone at 1-855-432-2849 or at the Upstate Chevy Box Office at Cool Insuring Arena.

