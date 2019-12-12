Go Calendar

Thursday
Arts
Picasso, Braque, & Léger: 20th Century Modern Masters, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Picasso, Braque, & Léger: Twentieth Century Modern Masters explores the three Modern masters’ shared love of the printed word. An exhibition of more than eighty prints by Pablo Picasso, Georges Braque, and Fernand Léger examines their relationships with Contemporary writers, playwrights, and poets, and the artists’ dedication to creating imagery that interpreted modern texts. Organized by Contemporary and Modern Print Exhibitions, and sponsored by Marvin & Company, P.C.; Mr. and Mrs. Karl E. Seitz; Silverwood Home & Galleries; and Dr. Shirley Ann Jackson. Museum Hours: Open Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m., and closed Mondays. Fernand Léger (French 1881-1955), Fêtes de la Faim (Day of Hunger), 1949, lithograph in black with three colors, 13 x 9 5/8 in., Anonymous Loan © Artist Rights Society (ARS), New York.
Pay as you Wish: December at The Hyde Collection, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Pay as you WishThere’s no place like The Hyde Collection for the holidays! Throughout December, historic Hyde House is elegantly decorated with greenery and white lights for the holiday season. Better yet, the Museum offers its annual Pay as you Wish program. Attend free of charge, offer feedback about your experience and, if you so choose, make a donation to support The Hyde’s exhibitions and programming. New this year is an expanded holiday shop with books, ornaments, and specialty gifts. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, and closed Monday’s and National Holidays. In the event of winter weather, The Hyde Collection will post the closing on local TV stations with the school closings, our website, and Facebook. Our location is 161 Warren St., Glens Falls.
social
Full Moon Hike, 5-7 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Our Park Naturalist will be leading this month’s Full Moon Hike. While walking around the lake, we will point out flora and fauna as the sun is setting and the moon is rising. Call for reservations with 24-hour advanced notice, 518-793-0511. Program fees apply. Rating: Beginner
LARAC Holiday Shop, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council, 7 Lapham Place, Glens Falls. LARAC Holiday Shop is open Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with items from over 70 local artists. LARAC’s Holiday Shop is the perfect place to find the best holiday gifts! Open through Dec. 24.
For the kids
Tours for Tots, 10:30-11:30 a.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls. Tours for Tots is a morning program that repeats every week on Thursday (until 12/19) for guardians and children ages 3 to 5. Explore the Museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions with age-appropriate gallery and art-making activities introducing young children to big ideas in art. Different topics are explored each week by use of art materials, books, and play. Suggested donation.
Pre-School Story Time, 10:15-10:45 a.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. Pre-School Story Time Every Thursday at 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. at the Hudson Falls Free Library. Come join us for interactive stories and songs. Ages 3-5. Siblings welcome. Drop in. No sign up required.
After School Arts and Crafts, 3:45-4:45 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main Street, Hudson Falls. After School Arts and Crafts from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. every Thursday at Hudson Falls Free Library come join us for various arts and crafts after school. Kids in 1st grade and up can stop by for a new art project every week! Drop in. No sign up required.
Workshops
Census Employment Information Session, 3-5 p.m., Caldwell-Lake George Library, 336 Canada St., Lake George. The Caldwell-Lake George Library, 336 Canada St., will be holding an employment workshop on 2020 job opportunities available through the US Census Bureau on Dec. 12 from 3-5 p.m.A representative from the U.S. Census Bureau will be available with information about jobs for the bureau’s 2020 Census count. Join us for this free informative session to learn more about available Census 2020 jobs — which offer competitive wages and flexible hours. There are opportunities for everyone — whether you’re seeking full-time work or just looking to earn extra money on the side. Census Bureau Recruiting Assistants will be on hand to assist with filling out Census 2020 online job applications. Registration is recommended, but not required. For more information contact the library at 518-668-2528.
Glens Falls Toastmasters Club Meetings, 7-8:30 p.m., Crandall Public Library, 221 Glen St, Glens Falls. Toastmasters: New members wanted! Funny name, awesome group! Did you know there is a Toastmasters group right here in Glens Falls? We meet twice a month at the Crandall Library. Don’t know what Toastmasters is? Well, you’re missing out! We are a group for people that want to practice communication skills including public speaking and leadership, to develop and improve lifelong skills that will help you in your career, your personal endeavors, and your relationships. You will make new friends, develop new skills, and learn something new and interesting at every single meeting! Email our VP of Membership at vpm-6295@toastmastersclubs.org.
What’s Working Today in Social Media to Prepare You for 2020, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Saratoga Holiday Inn, 232 Broadway St., Saratoga Springs. The Women TIES Greater Saratoga and Albany Luncheon “What’s Working Today in Social Media to Prepare You for 2020,” features local woman entrepreneur Dale L’Ecuyer, “From Pain to Purpose” Facebook series, who will share how she uses Facebook Live Video function regularly to grow followers and develop customers through know, like and trust phases, enlarges her potential customer reach and finds new collaborative partners. This is a perfect topic for any woman looking to do the same in 2020.The event is sponsored by Women’s Business Center of NYS who offers free services to women in business in the Greater Albany region and around the state.The event is open to women entrepreneurs, businesswomen and independent saleswomen. The cost of the event is $35 and includes lunch, program, promotional materials tables to feature holiday sales items, sales list and strategic networking. For more information on the program or to make reservations by Dec. 10, visit www.womenties.com or call 315-708-4288.
Friday
socialHooks & Needles- Knitting and Crocheting Group at Hudson Falls Free Library, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. Knit and crochet at Hudson Falls Free Library. Supplies and instruction available as needed.
Skene Manor Opening Day 2019, 12-4 p.m., Skene Manor, 8 Potter’s Terrace, Whitehall. Skene Manor is open to the public every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. until mid-December.We are excited for the new year and our volunteers have been busy getting ready for some wonderful events like Mother’s Day Brunch and Special Monthly Dinners.Skene Manor offers free tours, a Tea Room for lunch and a Gift Shop on the first floor.Skene Manor welcomes volunteers and there are a number of ways to show support through various fundraising activities. It is also available for Special Events, Birthdays and Anniversaries.Skene Manor Preservation Inc. is a nonprofit organization.
Bingo, 7-9:30 p.m., American Legion Post No. 574, 72 Pearl St., Hudson Falls. BINGO Every Friday until the end of 2019 at the American Legion Post No. 574, 72 Pearl St., Hudson Falls. Doors open at 5 p.m., game sheet sales start at 5:45 p.m., admission is $3. Extra regular sheets are $1 for three games on a sheet; $4 for 12 games on a sheet. Extra game sheets $1 each. Total payout weekly of over $2,000. A total of 14 games. 50/50 tickets by the SAL and concession available by the Legion Auxiliary.
Happy Hour + The Capital Trend Dinner Show, 7-9 p.m., Downtown Social, 190 Glen St., Glens Falls . Let Loose Happy Hour 3-6 p.m. at the bar $2 off draft beer and wine. The Capital Trend will be providing Jazz music and your other favorite social ballroom favorites during the hours of 6-9 p.m. (dinner show) and a party set at 9:30 p.m. at the Downtown Social.
The Lake George Community Band Christmas Show, 7-9 p.m., The Strand Theatre, 210 Main St., Hudson Falls. Join us at the Strand Theatre on Friday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. for the Lake George Community Band Christmas Show.The cost is $10 for general admission, $5 for students, youths are free.Tickets are available at The Strand Box Office located at 210 Main St., Hudson Falls, or available online at Brownpapertickets.com. For more information please go to mystrandtheatre.org or call 518-832-3484.
Champlain Valley Chorale Christmas Concert, 7:30-9 p.m., Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Route 9, Schroon Lake. The Champlain Valley Chorale will present its annual Christmas concert on Friday, Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m., at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Schroon Lake, New York. The program, “This Shining Night”, features chorale music of the holiday season, accentuated by a performance by the Champlain Valley Strings, and an invitation for singers to join the Chorale in its annual rendering of Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus” from The Messiah. The Champlain Valley Chorale is under the direction of Jeris French and accompanied by Vaughn Watson, with guest accompanist Valerie Dixon. Admission to the concert is free, although donations to further the work of the Chorale are always accepted.
Christmas Fair, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Saratoga Springs United Methodist Church, 175 Fifth Ave., Saratoga Springs. The Saratoga Springs United Methodist Church will be hosting a Christmas Fair. Come see the luxurious items in Wesley’s Treasures, shop for homemade crafts and baked goods, browse the book nook , pose for a fun festive photo, and join in the fun of our Silent Auction. New this year, Stu’s Traveling Road Show offering entertainment appraisals of jewelry!
19th Annual Santa’s Play Land, 5:30-9 p.m., Quick Response, 2077 Route 9, Round Lake. For 19 year’s Quick Response has been transforming their property into a magical winter wonderland for the holiday season. A community favorite, this entire event is free. Come visit with Santa and other costume characters. Take a ride on one of their “Quick Express” tractor drawn train rides or enjoy a horse and wagon ride. Children can also enjoy a selection of kiddie rides. Refreshments of cookies, popcorn and hot chocolate will be served at no charge. For the safety of everyone parking is once again offsite. Please follow the signs and shuttle bus service will bring you to the property.
Arts
Family Fridays, 10:30-11:30 a.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls. Explore the collaborative process of printmaking and mixed media together! Inspired by the famous friendship of Picasso and Braque, each week explore a new art technique with our Museum educators. Learned techniques can be used to create printed cards and artworks for the holidays. In the spirit of collaboration, each session’s art will contribute toward a large collaborative artwork display in the Museum. Free. 10:30 am Dec. 13, 20, 27, and Jan. 3
Docent Tours at the Hyde, 1-3 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls. 1 and 2 pm Friday and SaturdayDocent tours at the Hyde will be held on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6 and 7 tarting at 1 and 2 p.m. Join a Hyde docent for a tour of the Museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions. Free with Museum admission. Call 518-792-1761, ext. 350, to confirm availability.
Saturday
Social
Christmas Breakfast Play at Queensbury United Methodist Church, 9-11 a.m., Queensbury United Methodist Church, 460 Aviation Road, Queensbury. The Spirited Players: The Drama Ministry of Queensbury United Methodist Church presents “Breakfast in Bethlehem,” a combination breakfast and play in the style of a traditional breakfast with Santa. Enjoy a buffet at 9 a.m., on Dec. 14, followed by the performance. Music and children’s activities will also be featured. Cost of tickets: Children 2 and younger are free; children from 3-12, $2; and older 12, $4. Reservations are strongly recommended by contacting the church office by phone 518-793-9728 or email qumc@icloud.com.
Art and Yoga, 9-10 a.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls. In partnership with Summit Yoga, join a certified instructor for a relaxing workout inspired by the artworks of Picasso, Braque & Léger. Bring your yoga mat and begin your morning with art and relaxation. $10 for members; $12 for non-members. Register by contacting Kayla at 518-792-1761, ext. 310, or adminassist@hydecollection.org.
Grannies’ Attic Church Bizzare and Soup & Sandwich Luncheon at the Schroon Lake Community Church, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Schroon Lake Community Church, 1088 US Route 9, Schroon Lake. Coming up on December 10th, during the Schroon Lake Old Thyme Christmas, the Schroon Lake Community Church will be having our Grannies’ Attic Bizarre with our Soup & Sandwich Luncheon, held downstairs in our Community Room. There will be lots of great items to purchase at very low prices, including baked goods and other foods, plus a delicious soup and sandwich with dessert lunch available for a nominal fee. All proceeds benefit the church as this is a fund raiser. Hours are 10AM to 2:00PM.
Brunch and Shop at LARAC, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council, 7 Lapham Place, Glens Falls. Enjoy teas from Rachel’s Cafe & Spice Company and treats with LARAC while you shop. 15% discounts for all LARAC Members and 5% discounts for everyone.
Open Studio: Bookmaking with artist Jenny Hutchinson, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Back by popular demand, join Museum educator Jenny Hutchinson in the Art Studio to try your hand at bookmaking. Participants will learn to make a decorative artist book used for presenting special mementos, pictures, or as a perfect holiday gift. $15 for members; $20 for non-members. Register by contacting Kayla at 518-792-1761, ext. 310, or adminassist@hydecollection.org.
2nd Saturday Dance, 7-10 p.m., Temple Beth-El, 3 Marion Ave., Glens Falls. This dance begins from 7-8 pm with a free bachata lesson conducted by Johnny Martinez of Tango Fusion Dance Company. Open, social, ballroom dancing follows from 8 to 10 p.m. with music provided by DJ Johnny Martinez. A variety of dance music will be played including east and west coast swing, rumba, cha-cha, hustle, tango, samba, salsa, foxtrot, waltz, ballroom line dance and more. Singles are welcome. Light refreshments are provided. Come join the fun at this holiday dance.
The McKrells Christmas Show at The Strand Theatre, 7:30-9:30 p.m., The Strand Theatre, 210 Main St., Hudson Falls. The Christmas cheer continues with the Mckrells Christmas Show. Cost is $15 general admission, $12 for seniors and veterans.Tickets are available at The Strand Box Office located 210 Main St., Hudson Falls, or available online at Brownpapapertickets.com. For more information please go to mystrandtheatre.org or call 518-832-3484.
Christmas Fair, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saratoga Springs United Methodist Church, 175 Fifth Ave., Saratoga Springs. The Saratoga Springs United Methodist Church will be hosting a Christmas Fair. Come see the luxurious items in Wesley’s Treasures, shop for homemade crafts and baked goods, browse the book nook , pose for a fun festive photo, and join in the fun of our Silent Auction. New this year, Stu’s Traveling Road Show offering entertainment appraisals of jewelry!
19th Annual Santa’s Play Land, 5:30-9 p.m., Quick Response, 2077 Route 9, Round Lake. For 19 year’s Quick Response has been transforming their property into a magical winter wonderland for the holiday season. A community favorite, this entire event is free. Come visit with Santa and other costume characters. Take a ride on one of their “Quick Express” tractor drawn train rides or enjoy a horse and wagon ride. Children can also enjoy a selection of kiddie rides. Refreshments of cookies, popcorn and hot chocolate will be served at no charge. For the safety of everyone parking is once again offsite. Please follow the signs and shuttle bus service will bring you to the property.
Yoga at River Street Plaza, 8:30-9:30 a.m., River Street Plaza, 89 River St, Warrensburg. Sasaphras Yoga join us to stretch, focus, and align every Saturday morning from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Begin your day with a little peace and connection. All levels are welcome! This class meets on the second floor of The River Street Plaza, 89 River St., Warrensburg. Fee is $10.
for the kids
MOOSICAL & MORE!, 10-10:30 a.m., Crandall Public Library, Children’s Department, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. Musical books, songs and movement activities are on the agenda for families with children ranging in age from infants through 6 years; (older siblings are welcome, too). New Time! Moosical will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m. every Saturday! Drop in, no sign up required.
Family Art Time: Gingerbread Houses, 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. Second Saturday of every month at 11 a.m. Parents, grandparents and caregivers are welcome to join the kids in making beautiful works of art. All ages are welcome. Drop in. No sign up required. This month we are making gingerbread houses!
music
Deja Vu Jazz, Swing Jazz Combo, 3-6 p.m., SPoT Coffee, 221 Glen St., Glens Falls. Spot Coffee: Come join us every Saturday and be entertained by the music of Billie Holiday, Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington and many others from the Golden Era of New York Jazz from 1935 to 1960. Featuring vocalist Bea Roman, Lew Petteys on tenor sax, Phil Brink on Trombone and Neil Giammatteo on trumpet and flugelhorn. For more information, please call 518-584-9094.
Arts
Docent Tours at the Hyde, 1-3 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls. 1 and 2 pm Friday and Saturday. Docent tours at the Hyde will be held on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6 and 7 tarting at 1 and 2 p.m. Join a Hyde docent for a tour of the Museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions. Free with Museum admission. Call 518-792-1761, ext. 350, to confirm availability.
Workshops
16 Hour On-the-Job Training Course for Security Guards, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. This course takes place over two consecutive Saturdays. To register, call 518-580-2450. This is a 16 hour course, taken over two days, which must be completed within 90 days of employment as a security guard. The course provides the student with detailed information on the duties and responsibilities of a security guard. Topics include the role of the security guard, legal powers and limitations, emergency situations, communications and public relations, access control, ethics and conduct, incident command system, and terrorism.Please bring your security guard license and $160 cash payment. Registration is for both Day 1 and Day 2 of this course.The passing of an examination is required for successful completion of this course.
Sunday
Social
Winter Wonderland with the King: Elvis Tribute Fest, Saratoga Springs City Center, 522 Broadway, Saratoga Springs. Winter Wonderland with the King is the inaugural weekend long festival with King Fests! Join us at the Saratoga Springs City Center for a weekend full of Elvis music! We welcome 10 award winning Elvis tribute artists as they headline this weekend’s event each night. During the day Saturday and Sunday, join us for our contest where 20+ ETAs go head to head to win the cash prize and title of Grand Champion! Sunday morning also features our Elvis gospel show where we pay tribute to the gospel side of Elvis. This weekend will be backed LIVE by The Suspicious Minds Tribute Band from right here in Saratoga! Come join the fun of this weekend long festival with hundreds of other Elvis fans! Tickets are going fast and are for sale online. For questions, tickets or to register for the contest, visit www.KingFests.com!
Detox and Retox: Yoga at the ADK Pub & Brewery, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Adirondack Pub & Brewery, 33 Canada St., Lake George. Detox and Retox with us at Adirondack Pub & Brewery. Combine your love of yoga with your passion for great craft beer! An hour long yoga class followed with beer sampling and a free pint in the pub. All levels welcome. Must be 21 to drink. Pre-registration is encouraged as space is limited. This event occurs every week on Sunday until the last Sunday in December. Contact Stephanie or visit our website for more information and upcoming classes. Email/ text, or call 518-796-2587.
Community Yoga Class at Spa City Farmers Market, 12-1 p.m., Spa City Farmer Market, 65 South Broadway, Saratoga Springs. Community Yoga with Brenda Reyna a joyful + happy class geared towards connecting with ourselves and those in our community through yoga. Vinyasa inspired with simple flows + groovy tunes so you can truly enjoy the time on your mat. relax the muscles, surrender to your practice, get creative, have fun and take yourself — and yoga-less seriously.Welcoming to any and all yoga practitioners; with modifications for beginners but plenty of opportunity to invert and advance your practice. BYOM (bring your own mat). Donation based: give what you can when you can.
Schuylerville Drama Club Ugly Sweater 5K Run/Walk and Kids Fun Run, 1-3 p.m., Saratoga Spa State Park, Warming Hut, 19 Roosevelt Drive, Saratoga Springs. Schuylerville Central School District Drama Club is hosting its first ever Ugly Sweater 5k Walk/Run with a Kids Fun Run. The Schuylerville Central School District Drama Club is self-supporting and has over 100 students participating on a yearly basis.Proceeds from this event will go towards productions including the upcoming March 6-7, 2020 Middle School production of The Wizard of Oz — Young Performers Edition. There will be awards for winners in each division, including the Fun Run, as well as Ugly Sweater awards.
“Stories from the Sea”, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Children’s Department of Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. Meet two of your favorite characters from ocean movies: a mermaid and an explorer. Listen to a storytime and learn a Polynesian dance! The event is free and is space is limited, sign up is required. Please register online at www.crandalllibrary.org.
Champlain Valley Chorale Christmas Concert, 3-4:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1045 Wicker St., Ticonderoga. The Champlain Valley Chorale will present its annual Christmas concert. The program, “This Shining Night”, features chorale music of the holiday season, accentuated by a performance by the Champlain Valley Strings, and an invitation for singers to join the Chorale in its annual rendering of Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus” from The Messiah. The Champlain Valley Chorale is under the direction of Jeris French and accompanied by Vaughn Watson, with guest accompanist Valerie Dixon. Admission to the concert is free, although donations to further the work of the Chorale are always accepted.
North Country Jazz Project — The Big Band, 3-5 p.m., The Strand Theatre, 210 Main St., Hudson Falls. The North Country Jazz Project Big Band is performing at the Strand Theatre. Bring the family to enjoy this wonderful music group. We have great arrangements of familiar music and will introduce music that will have you grooving with the band.Cost is $10 general admission and $5 for students. Tickets are available at The Strand Box Office located at 210 Main St. Hudson Falls. For more information please go to mystrand.org or call 518-832-3484.
Glens Falls Symphony presents “Yuletide Around the World”, 4-5 p.m., Glens Falls High School, 10 Quade St., Glens Falls. The concert includes music from France, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Israel, and many other places around the world. This year’s special guests will be Irish Step Dancers from the School of the Arts at the National Museum of Dance. They will dance to The Irish Baker and Countless Cathleen by Bill Whelan, a selection from Riverdance. Drake Belrose, who was the vocal soloist at last May’s performance of Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms, will also perform. He will sing O Holy Night and other special music with the full orchestra.Season tickets for the remaining three season concerts including the Holiday Concert on Dec. 15 are $30 (student season ticket) to $87 (regular adult season ticket), and single tickets are $10 (student) to $36. Tickets may be purchased online at theglensfallssymphony.org or by phone 518-793-1348. Tickets will also be available at the door on the day of the concert, starting at 2:30 p.m.
Detox and Retox: Yoga at the ADK Pub & Brewery, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Adirondack Pub & Brewery, 33 Canada St., Lake George. Detox and Retox with us at Adirondack Pub & Brewery. Combine your love of yoga with your passion for great craft beer! An hour long yoga class followed with beer sampling and a free pint in the pub. All levels welcome. Must be 21 to drink. Pre-registration is encouraged as space is limited. This event occurs every week on Sunday until the last Sunday in December. Contact Stephanie or visit our website for more information and upcoming classes. Email/ text, or call 518-796-2587.
Monday
Arts
Picasso, Braque, & Léger: Twentieth Century Modern Masters, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls. This exhibit explores the three Modern masters’ shared love of the printed word. An exhibition of more than eighty prints by Pablo Picasso, Georges Braque, and Fernand Léger examines their relationships with Contemporary writers, playwrights, and poets, and the artists’ dedication to creating imagery that interpreted modern texts. Organized by Contemporary and Modern Print Exhibitions, and sponsored by Marvin & Company, P.C.; Mr. and Mrs. Karl E. Seitz; Silverwood Home & Galleries; and Dr. Shirley Ann Jackson. Museum Hours: Open Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m., and closed Mondays. Fernand Léger (French 1881-1955), Fêtes de la Faim (Day of Hunger), 1949, lithograph in black with three colors, 13 x 9 5/8 in., Anonymous Loan © Artist Rights Society (ARS), New York
Yoga at the Bolton Landing Conservation Club, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bolton Landing Conservation Club, 56 Edgecomb Pond Road, Bolton Landing. Join us Monday evening for an hour of mindful movement.
Workshops
Caregiver Quality of Life and Self Care, 10-11:30 a.m., Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. This workshop reviews the feelings that dementia caregivers could have at any time about their situation and how to cope with those feelings. The program will discuss self talk, stress management and how to ask for help. Tips on living a healthy lifestyle are discussed. These tips help the dementia caregiver learn that by taking care of themselves, they provide better care for the person they care for.All attendees will receive a free copy of “Creating Moments of Joy”.
Infant Care Class, 6-9 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. This class takes places over two evenings. You may bring a labor support partner. Please register only one person per couple.Expectant and adoptive parents are invited to join us and learn about a variety of care topics, including newborn characteristics and behaviors, hospital routines, daily care and bathing, diapering, swaddling, feeding issues, crying, and colic. We will also discuss health and safety information, including SIDS risk factors. Car seat safety training will be provided by a nationally-certified Child Passenger Safety Instructor.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450 or visit http://saratogahospital.org/classes/.
Tuesday
Arts
Pay as you Wish: December at The Hyde Collection, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Throughout December, historic Hyde House is elegantly decorated with greenery and white lights for the holiday season. Better yet, the Museum offers its annual Pay as you Wish program. Attend free of charge, offer feedback about your experience and, if you so choose, make a donation to support The Hyde’s exhibitions and programming. New this year is an expanded holiday shop with books, ornaments, and specialty gifts. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, and closed Monday’s and National Holidays. In the event of winter weather, The Hyde Collection will post the closing on local TV stations with the school closings, our website, and Facebook. Our location is 161 Warren St., Glens Falls.
For the kids
Pre-School Story Time, 3:30-4 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main Street, Hudson Falls. Hudson Falls Free Library: Join us every Tuesday from 3:30 to 4 p.m. at the Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls for interactive stories and songs. Ages 3-5, siblings welcome. Drop in, no sign up required.
Social
Lake Bonita Hike, 2-4 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. This hike has a couple ups and downs that travel around Lake Bonita. This hike is about 2+ miles and has some beautiful views of the Lake. Keep your eyes peeled and you will see some lovely rock outcroppings and maybe some neat wildlife. Registration is required with 24 hours advanced notice, please call 518-793-0511. Please meet and pay at the park office.Rating: Beginner.
Workshops
Prenatal Yoga: Holiday Special!, 6-7:15 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. In order to accommodate busy holiday schedules, Saratoga Hospital is excited to offer this seasonal four-session series of Prenatal Yoga! The class will take place over four evenings. A note from your healthcare provider indicating permission to participate is required. In four 75-minute classes, instructors will guide you through postures which may decrease common pregnancy discomforts, such as back pain, sciatica, carpal tunnel, swelling, anxiety, and fatigue, in addition to stretching and toning muscles used during labor and delivery. Instructors will also focus on meditation, breathing, relaxation, and visualization in preparation for childbirth.Class is suitable for women at any pregnancy stage. Yoga experience is not necessary. Bring a mat, pillow, and blanket to each class.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450 or visit http://saratogahospital.org/classes.
Childbirth Preparation Series, 7-9 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. This class will take place over four evenings. You may bring a labor support partner. Please register only one person per couple. Childbirth Preparation is a four-class series designed to educate expectant parents on their options during pregnancy, labor, and delivery. We will discuss having a healthy pregnancy, the work of labor and birth, coping with labor, options for medications and other interventions, being an active participant in your care, the role of the birth partner, and the first 48 hours after birth. The series will include discussions, films, hands-on opportunities, networking with other expecting couples, and a tour of Saratoga Hospital’s Labor & Delivery Unit.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450 or visit http://saratogahospital.org/classes/.
Planning for Future Care, Through Wednesday. 11:15-12:15 a.m., The Senior Center Of The Kingsbury & Fort Edward Area INC., 78 Oak St., Hudson Falls. This training explores the different levels of dementia care and how each one can be helpful. This program discusses how to plan for hospital stays, including both planned and emergency visits. This information can be helpful for both the dementia caregiver and the person with dementia they care for. The program reviews in-home care, assisted living care, nursing homes and hospice. Different ways of how to pay for long-term care will be presented. Handout: “36 Hour Day”.
Breast Cancer Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mollie Wilmot Radiation Oncology Center, 211 Church St, Saratoga Springs. To Life!, in partnership with the Mollie Wilmot Radiation Oncology Center of Saratoga Hospital, offers a monthly support group for women affected by breast cancer, as well as interested family members and caregivers. Join us and become connected with other women. Share your story, listen to others, form new and lasting friendships. Group meetings include enjoyable activities onsite and offsite, as well as guest speakers. For more information, please call Jennifer Baldwin at 518-886-5648.
Southern Adirondack Library System Board of Trustees Meeting, 1-2 p.m., Southern Adirondack Library System, 22 Whitney Place, Saratoga Springs. Southern Adirondack Library System Board of Trustees regular meeting.
Wednesday
Arts
Free for Seniors, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Free for Seniors ages 60 and older. From 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 11, and 18 at The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls.
Social
Hyde Night: Candlelight, 6-8 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls. Hyde Night: Candlelight to be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 11, and 18. Candlelight tours return for the holidays, with new themes and artworks to explore. Tour Hyde House by candlelight (LED, that is) and learn about the Museum’s permanent collection artworks and their connection to the traditions of gift giving and textiles of the season. $15 for members, $20 for non-members. RSVP by contacting Kayla at 518-792-1761, ext. 310, or adminassist@hydecollection.org.
health
Smart Recovery meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 120 West Avenue, Saratoga Springs. Smart Recovery meeting for people dealing with any type of addiction.
for the kids
Artful Afternoons, 2:30-4:30 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Artful Afternoons: An afternoon drop-in art program for guardians and children ages 6 to 12. A different topic is explored each week. Suggested donation.
Baby Lap Time, 2:30-2:50 p.m., Children’s Department at Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. Join us for fun stories, rhymes, songs and playtime with your baby! Wednesday afternoons from 2:30 to 2:50 p.m.For infants who are not yet walking; no siblings please. Sign up at the Children’s Department at Crandall Public Library or call 518-792-6508, ext. 4.
Book Buzz, 3:45-4:45 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. Join our book club and read a different book every month. In December we are inviting new members into our book club. Please bring one of your favorites and enjoy the company of other readers! Grades 4-8. Drop in. No sign up required.
Little Ones Sensory Exploration, 10:15-10:45 a.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main Street, Hudson Falls. An opportunity for kids to explore with their senses through play. Ages 3-5 (Babies and toddlers are welcome). Drop in. No sign up required.
Workshops
Caregiver Quality of Life and Self Care, 2-3:30 p.m., Caregiver Support Initiative, 357 Bay Road, Suite 8, Queensbury. This training reviews the feelings that dementia caregivers could have at any time about their situation and how to cope with those feelings. The program will discuss self talk, stress management and how to ask for help. Tips on living a healthy lifestyle are discussed. These tips help the dementia caregiver learn that by taking care of themselves, they provide better care for the person they care for. Handout: “Creating Moments of Joy”
Cardiac Care Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. Recovering from a cardiac event is a continuous process that often requires significant lifestyle changes. In order to provide ongoing guidance for you during this time, the cardiovascular team at Saratoga Hospital will host a monthly group to answer your post-care questions and offer information on healthy eating, exercising, and mental wellness to support your transition to a new daily routine.For more information, please call 518-580-2400. Registration is not required.
Infant Care Class, 6-9 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. This class takes places over two evenings. You may bring a labor support partner. Please register only one person per couple.Expectant and adoptive parents are invited to join us and learn about a variety of care topics, including newborn characteristics and behaviors, hospital routines, daily care and bathing, diapering, swaddling, feeding issues, crying, and colic. We will also discuss health and safety information, including SIDS risk factors. Car seat safety training will be provided by a nationally-certified Child Passenger Safety Instructor.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450 or visit http://saratogahospital.org/classes/.