Go Calendar

Glens Falls Symphony presents “Yuletide Around the World”, 4-5 p.m., Glens Falls High School, 10 Quade St., Glens Falls. The concert includes music from France, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Israel, and many other places around the world. This year’s special guests will be Irish Step Dancers from the School of the Arts at the National Museum of Dance. They will dance to The Irish Baker and Countless Cathleen by Bill Whelan, a selection from Riverdance. Drake Belrose, who was the vocal soloist at last May’s performance of Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms, will also perform. He will sing O Holy Night and other special music with the full orchestra.Season tickets for the remaining three season concerts including the Holiday Concert on Dec. 15 are $30 (student season ticket) to $87 (regular adult season ticket), and single tickets are $10 (student) to $36. Tickets may be purchased online at theglensfallssymphony.org or by phone 518-793-1348. Tickets will also be available at the door on the day of the concert, starting at 2:30 p.m.