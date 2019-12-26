Go Calendar

Thursday
Arts
Picasso, Braque, & Léger: 20th Century Modern Masters, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Picasso, Braque, & Léger: Twentieth Century Modern Masters explores the three Modern masters’ shared love of the printed word. An exhibition of more than eighty prints by Pablo Picasso, Georges Braque, and Fernand Léger examines their relationships with Contemporary writers, playwrights, and poets, and the artists’ dedication to creating imagery that interpreted modern texts. Organized by Contemporary and Modern Print Exhibitions, and sponsored by Marvin & Company, P.C.; Mr. and Mrs. Karl E. Seitz; Silverwood Home & Galleries; and Dr. Shirley Ann Jackson. Museum Hours: Open Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m., and closed Mondays. Fernand Léger (French 1881-1955), Fêtes de la Faim (Day of Hunger), 1949, lithograph in black with three colors, 13 x 9 5/8 in., Anonymous Loan © Artist Rights Society (ARS), New York.
Pay as you Wish: December at The Hyde Collection, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Pay as you WishThere’s no place like The Hyde Collection for the holidays! Throughout December, historic Hyde House is elegantly decorated with greenery and white lights for the holiday season. Better yet, the Museum offers its annual Pay as you Wish program. Attend free of charge, offer feedback about your experience and, if you so choose, make a donation to support The Hyde’s exhibitions and programming. New this year is an expanded holiday shop with books, ornaments, and specialty gifts. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, and closed Monday’s and National Holidays. In the event of winter weather, The Hyde Collection will post the closing on local TV stations with the school closings, our website, and Facebook. Our location is 161 Warren St., Glens Falls.
Social
Clothing Ministry, 9 a.m. to noon and 6 to 8 p.m., Queensbury United Methodist Church, 460 Aviation Rd, Queensbury . 2nd Life Wearhouse of Queensbury United Methodist Church offers amazing new-to-you adult clothes for $2 and kids clothes for $1. Open every Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon.Run by volunteers and donations. For our community, by our community.
Glens Falls Toastmasters Club Meetings, 7-8:30 p.m., Crandall Public Library, 221 Glen St, Glens Falls. Toastmasters: New members wanted! Funny name, awesome group! Did you know there is a Toastmasters group right here in Glens Falls? We meet twice a month at the Crandall Library. Don’t know what Toastmasters is? Well, you’re missing out! We are a group for people that want to practice communication skills including public speaking and leadership, to develop and improve lifelong skills that will help you in your career, your personal endeavors, and your relationships. You will make new friends, develop new skills, and learn something new and interesting at every single meeting! Email our VP of Membership at vpm-6295@toastmastersclubs.org.
Friday
Arts
Social
Cross Country Ski Trip, 1-2:30 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. This easy ski will take participants around Moreau Lake on the Nature Trail where a naturalist will point out signs of wildlife. Registration is necessary with 24 hours advanced notice, please call 518-793-0511.
Bingo, 7-9:30 p.m., American Legion Post No. 574, 72 Pearl St., Hudson Falls. BINGO Every Friday until the end of 2019 at the American Legion Post No. 574, 72 Pearl St., Hudson Falls. Doors open at 5 p.m., game sheet sales start at 5:45 p.m., admission is $3. Extra regular sheets are $1 for three games on a sheet; $4 for 12 games on a sheet. Extra game sheets $1 each. Total payout weekly of over $2,000. A total of 14 games. 50/50 tickets by the SAL and concession available by the Legion Auxiliary.
Family Fridays, 10:30-11:30 a.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Explore the collaborative process of printmaking and mixed media together! Inspired by the famous friendship of Picasso and Braque, each week explore a new art technique with our Museum educators. Learned techniques can be used to create printed cards and artworks for the holidays. In the spirit of collaboration, each session’s art will contribute toward a large collaborative artwork display in the Museum. Free.
Docent Tours at the Hyde, 1-3 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls. 1 and 2 pm Friday and SaturdayDocent tours at the Hyde will be held on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6 and 7 tarting at 1 and 2 p.m. Join a Hyde docent for a tour of the Museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions. Free with Museum admission. Call 518-792-1761, ext. 350, to confirm availability.
Saturday
Social
Eagle Watch, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Grab a pair of binoculars and a join park naturalist on his weekly Bald Eagle survey. Moreau Lake State Park’s section of the Hudson is home to wintering bald eagles. It is important for us to monitor their population and health, please come and help us! Registration is necessary, please call 518-793-0511. $1 for 62+ and children, $2 for everyone else.
Yoga at River Street Plaza, 8:30-9:30 a.m., River Street Plaza, 89 River St, Warrensburg. Sasaphras Yoga join us to stretch, focus, and align every Saturday morning from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Begin your day with a little peace and connection. All levels are welcome! This class meets on the second floor of The River Street Plaza, 89 River St., Warrensburg. Fee is $10.
For the kids
MOOSICAL & MORE!, 10-10:30 a.m., Crandall Public Library, Children’s Department, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. Musical books, songs and movement activities are on the agenda for families with children ranging in age from infants through 6 years; (older siblings are welcome, too). New Time! Moosical will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m. every Saturday! Drop in, no sign up required.
Create with Legos, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. Drop in at Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls for Lego building fun, for ages 3 and older. No sign-up required.
Music
Deja Vu Jazz, Swing Jazz Combo, 3-6 p.m., SPoT Coffee, 221 Glen St., Glens Falls. Spot Coffee: Come join us every Saturday and be entertained by the music of Billie Holiday, Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington and many others from the Golden Era of New York Jazz from 1935 to 1960. Featuring vocalist Bea Roman, Lew Petteys on tenor sax, Phil Brink on Trombone and Neil Giammatteo on trumpet and flugelhorn. For more information, please call 518-584-9094.
Arts
Docent Tours at the Hyde, 1-3 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls. 1 and 2 pm Friday and Saturday. Docent tours at the Hyde will be held on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6 and 7 tarting at 1 and 2 p.m. Join a Hyde docent for a tour of the Museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions. Free with Museum admission. Call 518-792-1761, ext. 350, to confirm availability.
Workshops
8 Hour Annual In-Service Training Course for Security Guards, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. To register, please call 518-580-2450.This is an eight hour course that must be completed within 12 calendar months from completion of the 16 Hour On-the-Job Training Course for Security Guards, and annually thereafter. The course is structured to provide the student with updated and enhanced information on the duties and responsibilities of a security guard. Topics include the role of the security guard, legal powers and limitations, emergency situations, communications and public relations, access control, and ethics and conduct.Please bring your security guard license and $80.00 cash payment.The passing of an examination is required for successful completion of this course.
Sunday
Arts
Social
Detox and Retox: Yoga at the ADK Pub & Brewery, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Adirondack Pub & Brewery, 33 Canada St., Lake George. Detox and Retox with us at Adirondack Pub & Brewery. Combine your love of yoga with your passion for great craft beer! An hour long yoga class followed with beer sampling and a free pint in the pub. All levels welcome. Must be 21 to drink. Pre-registration is encouraged as space is limited. This event occurs every week on Sunday until the last Sunday in December. Contact Stephanie or visit our website for more information and upcoming classes. Email/ text, or call 518-796-2587.
The Pizza Shop in Warrensburg is Celebrating 5 Years in Business, 3-8 p.m., The Pizza Shop, 3918 Main Street, Warrensburg. The Pizza Shop opened its doors for the first time in Warrensburg, NY. Sunday, December 29th marks the completion of half a decade in business!Over the last 5 years, we have been fortunate to serve you all delicious, quality pizza. It’s been a pleasure cooking for you and we couldn’t be happier that we chose to grow our business in Warrensburg. We’d like you to celebrate this important milestone with us!Please join us at The Pizza Shop on Sunday, 12/29/19 anytime from 3-8 PM. We will have discounts on every order placed, -free pizza samples, giveaways, cake (what’s a celebration without some birthday cake?!)
Monday
Arts
Mud Pond Hike, 1-3 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. This hike is a relatively flat hike. We will start off on the nature trail and head out to Mud Pond. There we will see some beaver lodges and maybe some other fun wildlife. This hike is relatively easy, at about 2.5 miles round trip. Reservations are necessary with 24 hours advanced notice, please call 518-793-0511. Please stop at the park office to pay for the event.Rating: Beginner
Workshops
Yoga at the Bolton Landing Conservation Club, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bolton Landing Conservation Club, 56 Edgecomb Pond Road, Bolton Landing. Join us Monday evening for an hour of mindful movement.
Young Survivor Support Group, 6-7:30 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. Join our local in-person support group for breast cancer patients, survivors, and co-survivors in their 40s or younger. You will learn about available resources, have the opportunity to ask questions, and support and empower one another. Whether you are recently diagnosed, still undergoing treatment, or navigating recovery, it is important to remember you are not alone.For more information, please call Jennifer Baldwin at 518-886-5648, or email ysc.saratoga.ny@gmail.com. Sponsored by the Young Survivor Coalition and the Mollie Wilmot Radiation Oncology Center.
Tuesday
Arts
Picasso, Braque, & Léger: Twentieth Century Modern Masters, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Picasso, Braque, & Léger: Twentieth Century Modern Masters explores the three Modern masters’ shared love of the printed word. An exhibition of more than eighty prints by Pablo Picasso, Georges Braque, and Fernard Léger examines their relationships with Contemporary writers, playwrights, and poets, and the artists’ dedication to creating imagery that interpreted modern texts. Organized by Contemporary and Modern Print Exhibitions, and sponsored by Marvin & Company, P.C.; Mr. and Mrs. Karl E. Seitz; Silverwood Home & Galleries; and Dr. Shirley Ann Jackson.General Admission is regularly $12, but during the month of December, The Hyde Collection is proudly offering a Pay as you Wish program. Visitors may check in, see the museum, and then stop on their way out to fill out the Pay as you Wish survey, and make a free will donation in the amount of their own choosing, based upon their visitor experience. Donations to The Hyde Collection help pay for weekly and monthly educational classes and exhibits. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, and closed Monday’s and on National Holidays.
Wednesday
Social
1st Day Hike, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Get outdoors to start off the New Year right! Join us for our annual first day hike as we follow the nature trail around Moreau lake and end at the warming hut with refreshments provided by our friends group. Reservations are necessary with 24 hours advanced notice, please call the park office at 518-793-0511. We will meet at the park office.Rating: Beginner
Happy New Year!