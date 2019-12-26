Go Calendar

Workshops

Young Survivor Support Group, 6-7:30 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. Join our local in-person support group for breast cancer patients, survivors, and co-survivors in their 40s or younger. You will learn about available resources, have the opportunity to ask questions, and support and empower one another. Whether you are recently diagnosed, still undergoing treatment, or navigating recovery, it is important to remember you are not alone.For more information, please call Jennifer Baldwin at 518-886-5648, or email ysc.saratoga.ny@gmail.com . Sponsored by the Young Survivor Coalition and the Mollie Wilmot Radiation Oncology Center.

Tuesday

Arts

Picasso, Braque, & Léger: Twentieth Century Modern Masters, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Picasso, Braque, & Léger: Twentieth Century Modern Masters explores the three Modern masters’ shared love of the printed word. An exhibition of more than eighty prints by Pablo Picasso, Georges Braque, and Fernard Léger examines their relationships with Contemporary writers, playwrights, and poets, and the artists’ dedication to creating imagery that interpreted modern texts. Organized by Contemporary and Modern Print Exhibitions, and sponsored by Marvin & Company, P.C.; Mr. and Mrs. Karl E. Seitz; Silverwood Home & Galleries; and Dr. Shirley Ann Jackson.General Admission is regularly $12, but during the month of December, The Hyde Collection is proudly offering a Pay as you Wish program. Visitors may check in, see the museum, and then stop on their way out to fill out the Pay as you Wish survey, and make a free will donation in the amount of their own choosing, based upon their visitor experience. Donations to The Hyde Collection help pay for weekly and monthly educational classes and exhibits. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, and closed Monday’s and on National Holidays.