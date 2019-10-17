Thursday
For the kids
After School Arts and Crafts, 3:45-4:45 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. Every Thursday at 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. come join us for various arts and crafts after school. Kids in 1st grade and up can stop by for a new art project every week! Drop in. No sign up required.
Knee High Naturalist, 10 to 11:15 a.m. Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. This class is intended for children ages 1 to 6 and their parents/guardians along with any siblings. We will read a short story or two based on the outdoors and then go for a short hike hoping to see some cool wildlife. Registration is necessary with 24-hour advanced notice, please call 518-793-0511. Please stop at the office first to pay for the event. Each child costs $1.
Pre-School Story Time, 10:05-10:45 a.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. Every Thursday at 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. come join us for interactive stories and songs. Ages 3-5. Siblings welcome. Drop in. No sign up required.
Music and arts
Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region Hoopes, Feibes & Schmitt, and Rotunda galleries through Dec. 4. In this year’s Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region, guest juror Victoria Palermo interprets submissions and develops an exhibition that responds to the issue of environmental change. As one of the nation’s longest-running regional juried exhibition, AMHR features the works of artists living within 100 miles of Albany. Palermo presents an exhibition that depicts ideals of landscape, past, present, and of the artists’ imaginings; examines the impact of environmental degradation; and asks what can be done about it. Museum Hours: Open Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m., and closed Mondays.
Picasso, Braque, & Léger: 20th Century Modern Masters, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Picasso, Braque, & Léger: Twentieth Century Modern Masters explores the three Modern masters’ shared love of the printed word. An exhibition of more than eighty prints by Pablo Picasso, Georges Braque, and Fernand Léger examines their relationships with Contemporary writers, playwrights, and poets, and the artists’ dedication to creating imagery that interpreted modern texts. Organized by Contemporary and Modern Print Exhibitions, and sponsored by Marvin & Company, P.C.; Mr. and Mrs. Karl E. Seitz; Silverwood Home & Galleries; and Dr. Shirley Ann Jackson. Museum Hours: Open Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m., and closed Mondays. Fernand Léger (French 1881-1955), Fêtes de la Faim (Day of Hunger), 1949, lithograph in black with three colors, 13 x 9 5/8 in., Anonymous Loan © Artist Rights Society (ARS), New York.
Show 7: The Process Annual Juried Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council, 7 Lapham Place, Glens Falls. Every Monday through Friday from Oct. 4 to Nov. 6. Guest juror, John Hampshire, is a Professor of Studio Art at SUNY Adirondack and has had numerous solo and group exhibitions nationally. He is the recipient of many honors and awards, including SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Scholarship and Creativity, a NYFA fellowship grant, and a Purchase Award from the Hyde Museum.
Social
Backyard BBQ + Line Dancing, 5 to 11 p.m., Downtown Social, 190 Glen St., Glens Falls. Backyard BBQ all you can eat! 5 to 8 p.m. Adults $15.95, Kids (10 and under) Get those dancing shoes on! Live Country Music and Line Dancing 8 to 11 p.m.
Clothing Ministry, 9 a.m. to noon and 6 to 8 p.m. at Queensbury United Methodist Church, 460 Aviation Road, Queensbury. 2nd Life Wearhouse of Queensbury United Methodist Church offers amazing new-to-you adult clothes for $2 and kids clothes for $1. Open every Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon/Run by volunteers and donations. For our community, by our community.
Workshops
Childbirth Preparation Series, 7 to 9 p.m. Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. This class will take place over four evenings. You may bring a labor support partner. Please register only one person per couple. Childbirth Preparation is a four-class series designed to educate expectant parents on their options during pregnancy, labor, and delivery. We will discuss having a healthy pregnancy, the work of labor and birth, coping with labor, options for medications and other interventions, being an active participant in your care, the role of the birth partner, and the first 48 hours after birth. The series will include discussions, films, hands-on opportunities, networking with other expecting couples, and a tour of Saratoga Hospital’s Labor & Delivery Unit. Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450 or visit http://saratogahospital.org/classes/.
Glens Falls Toastmasters Club Meetings, 7-8:30 p.m., Crandall Public Library, 221 Glen St., Glens Falls. Toastmasters: New members wanted! Funny name, awesome group! Did you know there is a Toastmasters group right here in Glens Falls? We meet twice a month at the Crandall Library. Don’t know what Toastmasters is? Well, you’re missing out! We are a group for people that want to practice communication skills including public speaking and leadership, to develop and improve lifelong skills that will help you in your career, your personal endeavors, and your relationships. You will make new friends, develop new skills, and learn something new and interesting at every single meeting! The Toastmasters encourage you to arrive around 6:45 p.m. so you can look over our meeting agenda and some of our members can welcome you and explain the meeting format. For more information on the Glens Falls Club (North Country Toastmasters Club 6295) visit https://northcountry.toastmastersclubs.org. Questions? Email our VP of Membership at vpm-6295@toastmastersclubs.org.
Friday
Social
Bingo, 7 to 9:30 p.m., American Legion Post No. 574, 72 Pearl St., Hudson Falls. Doors open at 5 p.m. Game sheet sales start at 5:45 p.m. $3 admissions. Extra regular sheets are $1 for three games on a sheet; $4 for 12 games on a sheet. Extra game sheets $1 each. Total payout weekly of over $2,000. A total of 14 games. 50/50 tickets by the SAL and concession available by the Legion Auxiliary.
Operation Adopt A Soldier Haunted Hayride, 4 to 10 p.m., Wilton Town Gavin Park, 10 Lewis Road, Saratoga Springs. Join Operation Adopt A Soldier for its 18th annual Haunted Hayride at Gavin Park in Wilton. A family friendly feature will be available from 4 to 6 p.m.The event offers fun for all ages with games, food, face painting and a costume contest at 6:30 p.m. nightly. Cost is $8 for “Little Screamers” and $15 per person! You’re in for a scare if you join us for our Haunted Hayride after dark! For more information call Cliff at 518-260-9922, Lynette at 518-222-1091, email or Facebook message.
Pasta Dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., St. George Church Parish Center, 55 Main St., South Glens Falls. The Ladies Society of St. George Orthodox Church is sponsoring a Pasta Dinner. It will be held in the Parish Center, corner of Main and Second streets in South Glens Falls. Dinners will include spaghetti with homemade sauce and meatballs, or penne with broccoli and garlic (as a vegetarian option), salad, bread, butter, drink and dessert. We welcome everyone to this family friendly event. Take out dinners are available. The price per dinner for adults is $10 and for children age 10 and younger are $5. The proceeds will benefit our Annual Ministry Project for the Archdiocese which is to support our seniors, youth and seminarians. You may reach the church by calling 518-782-2359 or at www.sgforthodox.org.
The Capital Trend Dinner Show, 7 to 9 p.m., Downtown Social, 190 Glen St., Glens Falls. Come out and support Great Artists in a beautiful setting! The Capital Trend will be providing Jazz music and your other favorite social ballroom favorites during the hours of 7 and 8 p.m. at the Downtown Social. Look forward to seeing you there.
Uncork & Craft: Wine Glass Painting, 7 to 9 p.m., Adirondack Winery Lake George Tasting Room, 285 Canada St., Lake George. Join us for a fun and crafty night with friends — for a great cause! Adirondack Winery is hosting this special night of wine and crafts where you’ll get to paint 2 souvenir wine glasses with the help of our wine glass painting experts — and $10 for every ticket sold will be donated to Making Strides of the Adirondacks! Sign up today and help us reach our goal of raising $8,500 for breast cancer support services! You can view this event on Facebook.
Music and arts
Docent Tours at the Hyde, 1 to 3 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Join the Hyde Docent tours starting at 1 and 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, of the Museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions. Free with Museum admission. Call 518-792-1761, ext. 350, to confirm availability.
Lecture: Nathan Meltz, 6 to 8 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Nathan Meltz, an RPI lecturer and artist specializing in graphic arts, will present correlations between his own art processes and the methods of reproducible media on display in the Picasso, Braque & Léger special exhibition. Nathan uses art to investigate the influence of technology on every facet of life, including family, food, politics, and war. With reference to his body of work, he will discuss how the use of graphics in social movements such as fascism draw connections between technology, militarism, and corporatism that artists began addressing in the early twentieth century and continue to do today. $5 for members; $8 for non-members. RSVP by contacting Kayla at 518-792-1761, ext. 310, or adminassist@hydecollection.org.
Open Studio Reception, 6 to 9 p.m., Whiting Studio Gallery, 105 Holmes Road, Argyle. Whiting Studio will hold its last Open Studio of 2019. The event starts with an opening reception. Refreshments will be served. The studio will remain open Oct. 19 and 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Whiting Studio artists Robert Whiting and Susan Bayard Whiting were featured artists on WMHT’s AHA (A House for Art) in August of this year. The entire interview can be seen on the Whiting Studio website; www.whitingartwork.com. Ten percent of any art sales sold at this event will be donated to Artisan Trails in Washington County, a nonprofit organization created to promote artisans and artists in Washington County. Roadside signs will direct you to the studio. Parking on the grass is permitted.
Professional Development Workshop, 3:30 to 5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. The Hyde will host a professional development workshop for regional teachers led by South Glens Falls High School educator Amy Noonan.
Show 7: The Process Annual Juried Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council, 7 Lapham Place, Glens Falls.
“The Harvest” at Skidmore College, 8 to 10 p.m., Skidmore College, 815 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs. Skidmore Theater is pleased to announce its Fall Black Box Production, The Harvest by Samuel D. Hunter, directed by artist-in-residence John Michael DiResta. SYNOPSIS: In the basement of a small evangelical church in southeastern Idaho, a group of young missionaries is preparing to go to the Middle East. One of them, a young man who has recently lost his father, has bought a one-way ticket. But his plans are complicated when his estranged sister returns home and makes it her mission to keep him there. This production explores themes of faith, escapism, and queerness in a highly realistic setting in which the black box theater space is transformed into a church basement.
Health
Baker Trail Hike, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. The Baker trail is always an enjoyable and challenging hike. We will summit the Palmertown Mountain range at a comfortable pace. Then we will hike the ridge which is rather flat and takes us past the overlook of Moreau Lake. This is a pleasant hike that if we are lucky enough, we may get a chance to see some wildlife. This hike will be a about 4.5-5 miles. Reservations are required with 24 hours advanced notice, please call 518-793-0511. Rating: Advanced. Adults $2, children/seniors (over 62) $1.
Saturday
Music and arts
Deja Vu Jazz, Swing Jazz Combo, 3 to 6 p.m., SPoT Coffee, 221 Glen St., Glens Falls. Performing the music of Billie Holiday, Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington and many others from the Golden Era of New York Jazz from 1935 to 1960. Featuring vocalist Bea Roman, Lew Petteys on tenor sax, Phil Brink on Trombone and Neil Giammatteo on trumpet and flugelhorn. For information, please call (518) 584-9094.
Paint with Patrice, 1 to 3 p.m., Town of Chester Library at Town of Chester Municipal Center Building, 6307 Route 9, Chestertown. All supplies included at this guided paint with acrylics on 8 x 10 canvas event.
Whiting Studio Last Exhibit 2019, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Whiting Studio Gallery, 105 Holmes Road, Argyle.
Social
Autumn Fest, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Pitney Meadows Community Farm, 223 West Ave., Saratoga Springs. Celebrating 100 Years of Worldwide Waldorf Education, Pitney Meadows Community Farm, rain or shine and free admission. Pre-register at www.waldorfsaratoga.org/autumn-fest.Pumpkin carving, horse drawn carriage rides, petting animals, pony rides, puppet shows, games, live music and drum circle, food trucks, bake sale and much much more!!
Fall Festival at Queensbury United Methodist Church, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Queensbury United Methodist Church, 460 Aviation Road, Queensbury. Bring the kids for a fun-filled day with a bounce house, food and games at Queensbury United Methodist Church, 460 Aviation Road. Rain or shine.
Pumpkin & Foliage Festival in Bolton Landing, Serendipity Boutique, 4941 Lake Shore Drive, Bolton Landing. The town will be decorated with pumpkins representative of each business. Enjoy lunch or dinner at one of the restaurants before you take the kids to Trunk or Treat at UpYonda Farm. The shops will offer unique gifts for you or holiday gifts that can’t be purchased elsewhere. Enjoy the foliage and creatively decorated pumpkins in this beautiful town. Here are some fun events to enjoy: Lake George Land Conservancy Fall Foliage Hike at Cat and Thomas Mts. Preserve 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. UpYonda Farm Trunk or Treat 5 to 7 p.m. Bolton Landing Brewing Company Oktoberfest, Coffee Stout, and Paint & Sip. Face painting at Serendipity Boutique. Adirondack Winery Drink Pink for Breast Cancer. Bear’s Cup fall flavored coffee and pastry. Come to see the pumpkins and stay for the fun!
Workshops
Depolarizing Within, a Better Angels Workshop, through Sunday. 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Greenwich VFW Post No. 7291, 63 Abeel Ave., Greenwich. Hosted by Better Angels Capital Region Alliance, NYS. This is a new workshop format developed by Better Angels of America when we will take a closer look at ourselves and our own behavior. This workshop teaches participants: How to be more aware of their own “inner polarizer” How to be critical without demonizing, dismissing, or stereotyping large swaths of the population. Strategies for intervening constructively in social conversations with like-minded peers when these conversations veer into contempt and ridicule for people who hold other political views.
Highland Quilt Guild, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Highland Quilt Guild, Argyle Methodist Church, Sheridan Avenue, (Route 40), Argyle. The Highland Quilt Guild will meet at the Argyle Methodist Church on Sheridan Ave. (Route 40). Coffee time will begin at 9 a.m. followed by our business meeting at 9:30 a.m. Join us to discuss upcoming events and service projects. Please bring name tag, coffee mug and show and tell items.
Yoga at River Street Plaza, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., River Street Plaza, 89 River St., Warrensburg. Stretch, focus, and align every Saturday morning. Begin your day with a little peace and connection. All levels are welcome! This class meets on the second floor. $10. Please note: There will be no class Saturday, Oct. 26 or Saturday, Nov. 30.
16 Hour On-the-Job Training Course for Security Guards, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. This course takes place over two consecutive Saturdays. To register, call 518-580-2450. This is a 16 hour course, taken over two days, which must be completed within 90 days of employment as a security guard. The course provides the student with detailed information on the duties and responsibilities of a security guard. Topics include the role of the security guard, legal powers and limitations, emergency situations, communications and public relations, access control, ethics and conduct, incident command system, and terrorism. Please bring your security guard license and $160.00 cash payment. Registration is for both Day 1 and Day 2 of this course. The passing of an examination is required for successful completion of this course.
For the kidsDiwali Celebration, 10:30 to 11:45 a.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. Do you like learning about different cultures? Do you like eating food from other countries? Or celebrating holidays from all over the world? Join us for the a Diwali Celebration! This is a one time event with the World Awareness Children’s Museum. Grades 4-8. Drop in. No sign up required.
Moosical & More!, 10-10:30 a.m., Crandall Public Library, Children’s Department, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. Musical books, songs and movement activities are on the agenda for families with children ranging in age from infants through 6 years; (older siblings are welcome, too). NEW TIME! Moosical will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m. every Saturday! Drop in, no sign up required.
Try Hockey for Free with AYHA, 2 to 3 p.m., Glens Falls Recreation Center, 1 Fire Road, Glens Falls. Come join the Adirondack Youth Hockey Association for an afternoon of fun. The AYHA will be hosting a USA Hockey Try Hockey for Free Event for children 4—9 years old. All you have to do is register online at tryhockeyforfree.com/9953 and bring a helmet and gloves. If you have skates you are welcome to bring those too, but we do have skates available to try if you don’t. Coaches will work with your kids on the ice to show them how fun hockey can be. The concession stand will be open if you get hungry. It’s a great way to spend a fall afternoon
Sunday
Music and arts
Whiting Studio Last Exhibit 2019, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Whiting Studio Gallery, 105 Holmes Road, Argyle.
WorkshopDetox and Retox: Yoga at the ADK Pub & Brewery, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Adirondack Pub & Brewery, 33 Canada St, Lake George. Combine your love of yoga with your passion for great craft beer! An hour long yoga class followed with beer sampling and a free pint in the pub. All levels welcome. Must be 21 to drink. Pre-registration is encouraged as space is limited. Contact Stephanie or visit our website for more information and upcoming classes. Call 518-796-2587 for more information. No class Oct. 13, and Oct 27. Check back soon for our November dates!
Social
Brooks BBQ at St. Michael’s in South Glens Falls, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Michael the Archangel, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls. St. Michael the Archangel Church of South Glens Falls, will once again be hosting a Brooks BBQ Fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or until sold out). And back by popular demand — cooking will be done on site! Pre-sale tickets for complete dinners (which includes 1/2 bbq chicken, baked potato, dinner roll, beverage and cookie!) are only $15.00 per person and are on sale now at the Rectory by phone (518)792-5859 or email smichael@nycap.rr.com and before and after each Mass in church.
for the kids
Create with Legos, 2-3 p.m., Drop in for Lego building fun! For ages 3 and older. No sign-up required on Oct. 20, 2 to 3 p.m.
Monday
Music and arts
Social
Wilton Candidate Forum, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Ace Hardware, 295 Ballard Road, Wilton. Come out and meet candidates Michele Hill Davis (Councilwoman) Nancy Dwyer (Supervisor) John Helenik (Highway Superintendent) and Richard Wolfe (Town Justice) at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 21 at Ace Hardware Community Room, 295 Ballard Road, Wilton.
Health
Eastern Ridge Hike, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. We will be starting this long, roughly 5-mile hike at the Spring Overlook parking area. We will hike the Eastern Ridge trail all the way to where it meets the Cottage Park Trail. We will connect onto the Western Ridge trail making a big loop. This will be about a 5.5-6-mile hike. Please bring plenty of water, snacks and a lunch. Reservations are required with 24-hour advanced notice, please call our office at 518-793-0511. You will meet and pay at the park office. Rating is Advanced to Expert. Adults $2, children/seniors (over 62) $1.
Yoga at the Bolton Landing Conservation Club, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Bolton Landing Conservation Club, 56 Edgecomb Pond Road, Bolton Landing. An hour of mindful movement every Monday evening at 4:30. All levels are welcome! Please note this class will not meet: Monday, Oct. 28 or Monday, Dec. 16.
Tuesday
Music and arts
Application of Art: Paint Alterations, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. The Modern era of art presented artists with new subject matter and materials with which to create. In this four-session series, participants will learn about the different applications and mediums of paint an artist can use to create unique mixed-media works of art. Inspired by the Feibes & Schmitt Collection, participants will learn about the different modern applications of paint and create their own painting experimenting with altered techniques and materials. Supplies are provided. $120 for members; $140 for non-members. Register by contacting Kayla at 518-792-1761, ext. 310, or adminassist@hydecollection.org.
For the Kids
Infant Care Class, 6 to 9 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. This class takes places over two evenings. You may bring a labor support partner. Please register only one person per couple.Expectant and adoptive parents are invited to join us and learn about a variety of care topics, including newborn characteristics and behaviors, hospital routines, daily care and bathing, diapering, swaddling, feeding issues, crying, and colic. We will also discuss health and safety information, including SIDS risk factors. Car seat safety training will be provided by a nationally-certified Child Passenger Safety Instructor.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450 or visit http://saratogahospital.org/classes/.
Pre-School Story Time, 3:30 to 4 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. Every Tuesday at 3:30 to 4 p.m. join us for interactive stories and songs. Ages 3-5. Siblings welcome. Drop in. No sign up required.
Health
Cancer Prevention Starts Now: Smoking & Vaping in Adolescents, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Maple Avenue Middle School, 515 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs. According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, more than three million adolescents used e-cigarettes in 2018, including 4.9% of middle school students. Smoking and vaping in adolescents is a public health emergency, but Saratoga County has tools to help.Join us for an education seminar with our community partners to learn more about types of e-cigarettes and vaping devices, the effects of smoking on the lungs, and other risks to adolescent bodies, cancer prevention behavioral health risks and addiction resources available to you from Saratoga Hospital, Saratoga County Public Health, the Prevention Council, the American Cancer Society, and Parent University at Saratoga Springs School District.This program is designed for parents and guardians, educators and school staff, health and human services workers, and other adults who mentor young people. It is sponsored by the Cancer Control Committee of Saratoga Hospital.Registration is required! Please call 518-580-2450, or register online at https://www.saratogahospital.org/Event/cancer-prevention-starts-now-smoking—vaping-in-adolescents-10-22-19.
Wednesday
Social
House Party Game Night, 5 to 11 p.m., Downtown Social, 190 Glen St., Glens Falls. House Party Game Night (8 to 11 p.m.) $3 Bud Light! Karaoke! + Big Screen PlayStation VR, Pictionary Air, Guitar Hero, etc, and Fud Bar Specials! Kids eat free buffet 5 to 8 p.m. (w/ Purchase of Adult Meal—Children 10 and younger).
Music and Arts
Artful Afternoons, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30. An afternoon drop-in art program for guardians and children ages 6 to 12. Begin by examining a work from the Museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions, then visit the Art Studio to put your discoveries into action. A different topic is explored each week. Suggested donation.
Artside Chats, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Explore Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region for a gallery discussion beside the artworks with the best interpreters, the artists! Each week, different artists will join a Hyde Collection staff member for moderated discussions about their artwork. Free with Museum admission.
HealthCancer Support Group, 12 to 1 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. This cancer support group, led by Pierre Zimmerman, M.S., of One Roof Holistic Health Center, provides “a safe container to explore common physical, financial, emotional, cognitive, developmental, familial, and spiritual issues.”Please register by calling 413-992-7012.This group is sponsored by the Mollie Wilmot Radiation Oncology Center of Saratoga Hospital.
Nuts & Bolts of Preventing Diabetes, 5 to 7 p.m., Saratoga Public Library, 49 Henry St., Saratoga Springs. Have you been told you’re at risk for diabetes? Do you have an immediate family member with diabetes? Do you weigh more than you should?If so, you may be at risk of developing Type 2 Diabetes. Join a Registered Dietitian from Saratoga Hospital for an informal, informative program to learn what steps you can take TODAY to prevent the development of diabetes. Advance registration is required. Please call 518-886-5121 to sign up, or for more information.
Prenatal Yoga, 6 to 7:15 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. This class will take place over six evenings. A note from your healthcare provider indicating permission to participate is required.In six 75-minute classes, instructors will guide you through postures which may decrease common pregnancy discomforts, such as back pain, sciatica, carpal tunnel, swelling, anxiety, and fatigue, in addition to stretching and toning muscles used during labor and delivery. Instructors will also focus on meditation, breathing, relaxation, and visualization in preparation for childbirth.Class is suitable for women at any pregnancy stage. Yoga experience is not necessary. Bring a mat, pillow, and blanket to each class.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450 or visit http://saratogahospital.org/classes/.
“Practical Mindfulness for Everyday Living”, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. In our monthly group gatherings, we will discuss the benefits of a mindful approach to daily routines. The “bumps in the road,” both large and small, that we face on a daily basis are opportunities to dig deeper into ourselves, to find a way to remain balanced amidst chaos.You will be led through guided visualizations and meditations, as well as provided with practical tools to get to the bottom of what triggers us, and why, to better work and flow with all that life brings.For more information, please call Jennifer Baldwin at 518-886-5648.This program is funded by Saratoga Hospital Cancer Patient Funds.
Smart Recovery meeting, 6 to 7:30 p.m., 120 West Ave., Saratoga Springs. Smart Recovery meeting for people dealing with any type of addiction.
For the kids
Baby Lap Time, 2:30 to 2:50 p.m., Children’s Department at Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. Join us for fun stories, rhymes, songs and playtime with your baby! Wednesday afternoons from 2:30 to 2:50 p.m.For infants who are not yet walking; no siblings please. Sign up at the Children’s Department at Crandall Public Library or call 518-792-6508, ext. 4.
