Thursday
exhibit
A Magical World: The Art of Jacob Houston, The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Whitney-Renz Gallery, through June 23. Greenwich (Washington County) native Jacob Houston has charmed audiences throughout the Northeast with his idyllic land- and cityscapes and detailed glimpses into everyday life.
Women Modernists: Selections from the Permanent Collection and Nova Southeastern University Art Museum, Fort Lauderdale, The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Women Modernists: Selections from the Permanent Collection and Nova Southeastern University Art Museum, Fort Lauderdale Feibes & Schmitt Gallery through June. Women Modernists examines how Modernism breaks from traditions of the past to embrace abstraction and experimentation. Through willingness and flexibility to move between figuration and abstraction, artists such as Dorothy Dehner and Grace Hartigan communicate new ways of seeing and understanding the world around us. With influences as diverse as nature, the constructivist movement, and jazz, come see how women of the 20th century looked to the future.
for the kids
After School Arts and Crafts, 3:30-5 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. Projects that focus more on the process of creating and exploring art more than the end result. Stop by anytime between 3:30 and 5 p.m. All ages.
Story Time, 1:30-2 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. A variety of books, songs and finger plays. Infant to 7 years with parent or caregiver.
Tours for Tots, 10:30-11:30 a.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. A morning program for guardians and children ages 3 to 5. Explore the museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions with age-appropriate gallery and art-making activities introducing young children to big ideas in art. Different topics are explored each week by use of art materials, books and play. Suggested donation
social
Clothing Ministry, 9 a.m.-noon, Queensbury United Methodist Church, 460 Aviation Road, Queensbury. 2nd Life Wearhouse of Queensbury United Methodist Church offers amazing new-to-you adult clothes for $2 and kids clothes for $1. Open every Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon. Run by volunteers and donations.
workshop
Childbirth Preparation Series, 7-9 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. This class will take place over four evenings. You may bring a labor support partner. Please register only one person per couple. Childbirth Preparation is a four-class series designed to educate expectant parents on their options during pregnancy, labor, and delivery. We will discuss having a healthy pregnancy, the work of labor and birth, coping with labor, options for medications and other interventions, being an active participant in your care, the role of the birth partner, and the first 48 hours after birth. The series will include discussions, films, hands-on opportunities, networking with other expecting couples, and a tour of Saratoga Hospital’s Labor & Delivery Unit.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450 or visit http://saratogahospital.org/classes/.
Friday
social
Dad’s Wine & Jerky Weekend!, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Adirondack Winery, 285 Canada St., Lake George. Looking to kick things up a bit for Dad this Father’s Day weekend?Then head to Adirondack Winery for a day he’ll never forget!We’re giving away free samples of wine infused beef jerky from Screaming Eagle Concessions; plus we’ve got specialty wine tastings, our special Wine-Old Palmer wine cocktail and so much more!Also, Screaming Eagle will be in store on Saturday, June 15th from noon to 4 p.m. serving up delicious meatballs made with wine-infused Screaming Eagle Red Pepper Sauce.Learn more about this and other ADK Winery happenings at adkwinery.com/events
Opening Art Reception, 6-7 p.m., Caldwell-Lake George Library, 336 Canada St., Lake George. The Caldwell-Lake George Library welcomes three artists from the Upper Hudson Valley Watercolor Society, Diane Fiore, Madeline Sicko and Ben Stanley for a combined showing during the month of June. Diane Fiore entered the art world seven years ago at the age of 50. Her work has been exhibited in Glens Falls, Uncommon Grounds in Albany and in the Adirondacks. Madeline Sicko is a member of Saratoga Arts, Colonie Art League, Southern Vermont Arts Center and Upper Hudson Valley Watercolor Society. She has sold paintings nationwide and as far away as England. Ben Stanley, has been a watercolor artist for over 20 years. He has belonged to Southern Saratoga Art Society and Upper Hudson Valley Watercolor Society and participated in various workshops in New York and Vermont. An opening reception will be held on June 14 at 6 p.m. Refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to the public. For further information contact the library at 518-668-2528.
Flag Day Patriotic Wood Panels Fundraiser, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Grant Cottage, 1000 Mt. McGregor Road, Wilton. Join us for a creative evening of painting and learning at Grant Cottage. An instructor from Sip & Canvas in downtown Glens Falls will guide us step by step to create patriotic flag paintings on wood panels. Learn about Flag Day, Grant’s life, and the history of Mt. McGregor.To purchase tickets, $40 for members, $45 for non-members, visit www.grantcottage.org/events
Bingo, 7-9:30 p.m., American Legion Post No. 574, 72 Pearl St., Hudson Falls. Doors open at 5 p.m. Game sheet sales start at 5:45 p.m. $3 admissions. Extra regular sheets are $1 for three games on a sheet; $4 for 12 games on a sheet. Extra game sheets $1 each. Total payout weekly of over $2,000. A total of 14 games. 50/50 tickets by the SAL and concession available by the Legion Auxiliary.
workshop
Gourd Drum with Carol Maher, #1443-0614. 1 day., 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Adirondack Folk School, 51 Main Street, Lake Luzerne. Students will clean, cut and decorate a medium-sized gourd for the body of the drum, and cut, stretch and lace the goatskin drum head. Many different finishes for the outside will be available. After the drum is assembled, students will make a padded leather drumstick. You’ll be amazed at how good your new gourd drum sounds!
Saturday
music
Dvořák in America, 1:30-3 p.m., The Sembrich, 4800 Lake Shore Drive, Bolton Landing. A Studio lecture/recital by NYU professor and Dvořák scholar Michael Beckerman on the American sojourn of the Czech composer, performing excerpts from Suite Op. 98 for piano. With violinist Amanda Brin of the Hyperion Quartet.
Deja Vu Jazz, Swing Jazz Combo, 3-6 p.m., SPoT Coffee, 221 Glen St., Glens Falls. Performing the music of Billie Holiday, Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington and many others from the Golden Era of New York Jazz from 1935 to 1960. Featuring vocalist Bea Roman, Lew Petteys on tenor sax, Phil Brink on Trombone and Neil Giammatteo on trumpet and flugelhorn.
From the Rooftops: John Sloan and the Art of a New Urban Space, The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls, Wood Gallery, through Sept. 15. The Ashcan School painter John Sloan (1871–1951) was preoccupied with the New York City rooftop perhaps more than any other American artist in the first half of the twentieth century. This setting factors in some of his most iconic and celebrated works, many of which focus on immigrant and working-class subjects. This loan exhibition offers an in-depth examination of Sloan’s decades-long fascination with the life of the urban rooftop with nearly thirty of his paintings, prints, and drawings and an additional thirty works from more than a dozen notable contemporaries, including William Glackens, Reginald Marsh, Walter Rosenblum, Weegee, and George Ault. From the Rooftops, which is organized by the Palmer Museum of Art of The Pennsylvania State University, University Park, Pennsylvania, is accompanied by a publication. Sponsored by Steven and Stephanie Wasser, Brown and Fitzgerald, P.C., and David C. Howson.
Roy Orbison Retrospective, 7-9 p.m., Little Theater on the Farm, 27 Plum Road, Fort Edward. The Little Theater on the Farm presents our very popular Roy Orbison Retrospective by Dr. Bruce (Bruce W. Bumstead, DVM aka MangyMilkbone). Dr. Bruce comes to us from Croton-on-Hudson. He will be backed up by Arlin Greene on bass and Bob Tressler on drums. Check Dr. Bruce out here: https://store.cdbaby.com/Artist/BruceBumstead.Little Theater on the Farm is located at 27 Plum Road, Fort Edward. Recommended donation, adults $10, students and seniors (60+), $7. Refreshments and 50/50, baked goods raffle available. For details and links to musicians visit our website: www.littletheater27.org or call 518-747-3421.
social
Art and Yoga, 9-10 a.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls. In partnership with Summit Yoga, join a certified instructor for a relaxing workout inspired by the artworks of From the Rooftops: John Sloan and the Art of the New Urban Space. Bring your yoga mat and begin your morning with art and relaxation. $10 for members; $12 for non-members.RSVP by contacting 518-792-1761, ext. 310, or adminassist@hydecollection.org.
48th Annual LARAC June Arts Festival, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., City Park, Glens Falls. The LARAC June Arts Festival will be held in City Park, Glens Falls.The June Arts Festival is one of the premier summer events in the southern Adirondack Region, drawing crowds of over 15,000. The Festival features about 150 exhibitors offering shoppers a variety of products such as jewelry, home items, food items, fine art, textiles, garden decorations, etc- the event takes place rain or shine, located in beautiful Downtown Glens Falls’ City Park. The festival also includes not for profit booths, arts demonstrations, children’s activities, food concessions, and live entertainment by local musicians.The June Arts Festival is free and open to the public, and will take place rain or shine.
Lecture — John Sloan and the Art of a New Urban Space, 2-3 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls. Adam M. Thomas, Ph.D., curator of American Art at the Palmer Museum of Art, will present a lecture about featured exhibition From the Rooftops: John Sloan and the Art of the New Urban Space. $5 for members; $8 for non-members.RSVP by contacting 518-792-1761, ext. 310, or adminassist@hydecollection.org.
Highland Quilt Guild, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Highland Quilt Guild, Argyle. The Highland Quilt Guild will meet Saturday, June 15 at 10 a.m. at the home of Joyce St. Jacques. A short business meeting will be followed by our annual picnic. We will also conduct our first “Junk in the Trunk” tag sale for members wishing to sell or barter fabric/quilting/crafting items. Members are asked to bring name tag, lawn chair, dish to share and show and tell items. Any questions, call 518-686-4508.
History Exhibition Opening, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Pember Library & Museum, 33 West Main Street, Granville. The Pember Museum houses circa 1800 and 1900 taxidermy along with natural objects from around the world. This year the New York State’s Path Thru History event weekend (June 15 & 16) will be “History in your Backyard” showcasing historic objects found in Granville and surrounding areas. The Museum is excited to present clay pipe pieces and rare coins from Hartford; stone artifacts and projectiles from Wells, Vermont; an igneous rock face from Pawlet, Vermont; a Thomas Edison Amberola, a real feather wreath and more! The individual who is loaning the pipe pieces and coins for the exhibit is an amateur archaeology enthusiast who is looking for others that have a heartfelt desire to search for buried items of the past. Individuals who are interested in joining his quest should contact the museum. The Museum will also feature maps and information on local historic places to visit that are not well-known. The exhibition will run through May 15, 2020.
The Return of Cornplanter’s Pipe Tomahawk — A Path Through History Program, 1-2 p.m., Grant Cottage, 1000 Mt. McGregor Road, Wilton. In 1792, a beautiful pipe tomahawk was gifted to the great Seneca leader Cornplanter by George Washington. It was sold in 1850 by its then owner Ely Parker, a Seneca sachem, as well as an attorney and engineer who later joined U.S. Grant’s staff as an aide-de-camp during the Civil War. The pipe tomahawk’s purchase was made by Parker’s friend Louis Henry Morgan, an Iroquois scholar and pioneer anthropologist. The historically important artifact then became part of the New York State Museum’s collections for nearly a century before it was stolen sometime between 1947 and 1950. Join us at Grant Cottage to learn the history of Cornplanter’s pipe tomahawk, its disappearance and its miraculous recovery in 2018. Our program presenter will be Dr. Gwendolyn Saul, curator of ethnography at the New York State Museum.The suggested donation for Grant Cottage Porch Programs is $5 per person. Our events are supported with funding from the New York State Park and Trail Partnership Program (NYSPTPP) and New York’s Environmental Protection Fund. The NYSPTPP is administered by Parks & Trails New York, in partnership with the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.
Friends of Saratoga Spa State Park 20th Anniversary Meet and Greet, 2-5 p.m., Creekside Classroom, Saratoga Spa State Park, Saratoga Springs. The Board of Directors of the Friends of Saratoga Spa State Park invite you to 20th Anniversary “Meet and Greet” event on Saturday, June 15. Come see what the Friends have accomplished in the past 20 years and learn about our plans for the future. The event takes place from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Creekside Classroom at Saratoga Spa State Park. 2-3 p.m. Meet the Board, Greet Other Attendees, Bring a re-fillable bottle to sample the waters, explore the classroom, creek and garden. 3-4 p.m. Review past accomplishments, present projects, and future plans. 4-5 p.m. Mix and mingle refreshments. All are welcome! If you cannot make the event, please consider donating $20 for 20 years of friends service. To donate and for more information about the Friends and their activities, visit www.friendsofsaratogaspastatepark.org or email info@friendsofsaratogaspastatepark.org
Yoga at the Overlook, 9-10 a.m., Grant Cottage, 1000 Mt. McGregor Road, Wilton. Join us for a peaceful morning of yoga at the Grant Cottage overlook. Instructor Kate Patterson will lead the one hour class while participants take in “Grant’s Last View” of three local mountain ranges and the surrounding forest. $12 for non-members and $10 for membersTo purchase tickets, visit www.grantcottage.org/events
Zonta Country Faire, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Traveler’s Building Parking Lot, 333 Glen Street, Glens Falls. Join us at the 59th Annual Zonta Country FaireSponsored by The ZONTA CLUB of Glens FallsJune 15th and 16th, Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Zonta Country Faire is held the same weekend as the LARAC (Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council) festival, which is located across the street in the City Park. The LARAC festival and Zonta Country Faire attract over 20,000 people each year. Vendors at the Zonta Country Faire remark that this is one of the best events they participate in each year. We believe this is due in part to the high volume of foot traffic each year and the fact that we have been sponsoring this event for over 50 YEARS!This two day event is held outdoors, annually in downtown Glens Falls, rain or shine! This event attracts shoppers from all around the north country. Many of our vendors have been participating in Zonta Country Faire for many years. Zonta Country Faire is NOT a juried event and is open to all vendors and crafters.
workshop
Aquatic and Riparian Invasive Species Workshop, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Gurney Lane Recreation Area, 118 Gurney Lane, Queensbury. The Warren County SWCD will be hosting field trainings for municipal staff and landowners on best management practices for invasive species. These trainings will cover both aquatic and ripari-an (wetland) areas. The workshops will be held at the West Brook Conservation Initiative in Lake George on June 12th, and the Gurney Lane Rec-reation Area in Queensbury on June 15th.The trainings will include: plant identification, proper removal techniques, management timelines, spread prevention and, alternative plantings. The goal of these trainings is to provide municipalities and community members with the knowledge for properly managing invasive species, in order to re-duce their spread throughout the Lake Champlain Watershed.Space is limited, please RSVP by June 7 to Maren Alexander at marenalexander@nycap.rr.com or 518-623-3119.
Scroll Saw Puzzle Making with Walt Ulrich. #1410-0615. 1 day., 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Adirondack Folk School, 51 Main Street, Lake Luzerne. Wooden puzzles are a great project whether you are a beginner or experienced woodworker. In this class students will learn the basics of the safe operation of a scroll saw, proper blade selection and installation, pattern transfer, proper cutting techniques and proper body positioning at the saw table. Each student will progress from learning to make moderate curves to tight curves using the scroll saw by producing, first, a wood maple leaf and progressing through more difficult patterns to a final puzzle which will require attention to detail and care in cutting. Come learn the secret tricks to ensure your puzzle is a success. It can make the perfect gift, too.
Sunday
music
Potters Grove Tabernacle—Captain Leo Lloyd & Salvation Army Worship Team, 6-8:30 p.m., Potters Grove Tabernacle, 143 BlueBird Road, South Glens Falls. Summer Blessings introduces Captain Leo Lloyd and the Salvation Army Worship Team for an evening of music and a message from the Holy Spirit through Captain Leo.Refreshments & Fellowship. Free-will offering only.
social
Bass Fishing Tournament & Family Open House, Fish Creek Rod and Gun Club, 123 Route 32, Schuylerville. Fish Creek Rod and Gun Club, Bass Fishing Tournament & Family Open House, Sunday June 16 Fish Creek from 9P bridge to last barrier before the Hudson River. $15 entry fee per person — Open House is free — Come see what we are all about. Prizes will be determined based on number of entries. There will be games for the kids along with contests to get them into the outdoors. Fish must be weighed in at the Gun Club no later than 2 p.m. Drinks, hot dogs, burgers, and fries may be purchased from the club. A fish fry will be held at the club after weigh-in.For info call Art Thivierge at 518-695-9407. Pay entry fee at the Club or mail form & entry fee to: Fish Creek Rod and Gun Club, P.O. Box 94, Victory Mills, NY 12884.
48th Annual LARAC June Arts Festival, 10-4 a.m., City Park, Glens Falls. The LARAC June Arts Festival will be held in City Park, Glens Falls.The June Arts Festival is one of the premier summer events in the southern Adirondack Region, drawing crowds of over 15,000. The Festival features about 150 exhibitors offering shoppers a variety of products such as jewelry, home items, food items, fine art, textiles, garden decorations, etc- the event takes place rain or shine, located in beautiful Downtown Glens Falls’ City Park. The festival also includes not for profit booths, arts demonstrations, children’s activities, food concessions, and live entertainment by local musicians.The June Arts Festival is free and open to the public, and will take place rain or shine.
Zonta Country Faire, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Traveler’s Building Parking Lot, 333 Glen Street, Glens Falls. Join us at the 59th Annual Zonta Country Faire Sponsored by The ZONTA CLUB of Glens Falls. Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Zonta Country Faire is held the same weekend as the LARAC (Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council) festival, which is located across the street in the City Park. The LARAC festival and Zonta Country Faire attract more than 20,000 people each year. Vendors at the Zonta Country Faire remark that this is one of the best events they participate in each year. We believe this is due in part to the high volume of foot traffic each year and the fact that we have been sponsoring this event for over 50 years! This two day event is held outdoors, annually in downtown Glens Falls, rain or shine! This event attracts shoppers from all around the north country. Many of our vendors have been participating in Zonta Country Faire for many years. Zonta Country Faire is NOT a juried event and is open to all vendors and crafters.
Tuesday
for the kids
Story Time, 1:30-2 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. A variety of books, songs and finger plays. Infant to 7 years with parent or caregiver.
social
Steal Your Peach Band (Dead & Co. After-Party), Putnam Place, 63a Putnam Street, Saratoga Springs. Interweaving the classic jams of the Grateful Dead and the Allman Brothers, the Steal Your Peach Band is the newest crossover tribute on the scene. The all-star collective is a cross-section of the best of the Northeast jamband world, featuring top-notch musicianship and a refreshing twist on the jam scene’s two favorite bands. The band features Tor Krautter (Rev Tor, Last Waltz Live) on guitar and vocals, Dan Teichert (Arlo Guthrie & Xavier) on drums and vocals, Andrew Costa (Rev Tor, Last Waltz Live) on keys, Jeremy Walz (Soul Sky) on guitar and vocals, Andy Crawford (Rev Tor, Last Waltz Live) on drums, and Brian O’Connell (Uncle Sammy, Gordon Stone Band) on bass. At its core, SYPB aims to unite the jamband community through the power and love of music. The band’s fresh spin on these legendary bands’ extended grooves will excite jamband fans, whether new, middle-of-the-road, or dieheart. The mix of nostalgia for the Dead and ABB, combined with the members’ fresh take on their songs, is a experience not to be missed.
workshop
Breast Cancer Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mollie Wilmot Radiation Oncology Center, 211 Church St, Saratoga Springs. To Life!, in partnership with the Mollie Wilmot Radiation Oncology Center of Saratoga Hospital, offers a monthly support group for women affected by breast cancer, as well as interested family members and caregivers.Join us and become connected with other women. Share your story, listen to others, form new and lasting friendships. Group meetings include enjoyable activities onsite and offsite, as well as guest speakers.For more information, please call Jennifer Baldwin at 518-886-5648.
Prenatal Yoga, 6-7:15 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. This class will take place over six evenings. A note from your healthcare provider indicating permission to participate is required. In six 75-minute classes, instructors will guide you through postures which may decrease common pregnancy discomforts, such as back pain, sciatica, carpal tunnel, swelling, anxiety, and fatigue, in addition to stretching and toning muscles used during labor and delivery. Instructors will also focus on meditation, breathing, relaxation, and visualization in preparation for childbirth.Class is suitable for women at any pregnancy stage. Yoga experience is not necessary. Bring a mat, pillow, and blanket to each class.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450 or visit http://saratogahospital.org/classes/.
Wednesday
music
Opera Saratoga Season Preview, 7:30-9 p.m., The Sembrich, 4800 Lake Shore Drive, Bolton Landing. Lauded by Opera News and the Wall Street Journal, Opera Saratoga’s Young Artists present a special preview concert, with scenes from The Daughter of the Regiment, Hansel and Gretel, Mozart and Salieri, and the world premiere of Ellen West.
SPAC on stage series: BUIKA, Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 108 Avenue of the Pines, Saratoga Springs. Grammy-nominated for “Best World Music Album in 2018,” and named as one of the world’s “50 Great Voices” (NPR), Spanish singer BUIKA and her all-female band will bring together genre-transcending music influenced by flamenco, African highlife, jazz, pop and soul imbuing her singing with a raw and powerfully emotive sound.
On the Lawn with LARAC, 5-7 p.m., LARAC, 7 Lapham Place, Glens Falls. Join us in City Park every Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. (coinciding with Take a Bite!) for lawn games and an art activity table lead by an art instructor each week!
Paint & Sip, 6-8 p.m., Caldwell-Lake George Library, 336 Canada St., Lake George. The Caldwell-Lake George Library will host a Free Paint & Sip on June 19 at 6 p.m. Art Instructor Patrice Jarvis-Weber guides participants in the recreation of Georgia O’Keefe’s “Red Poppy” painting. Never painted before? No problem! All materials provided. Program limited to 15 participants.Reservations are required. For further information or to make a reservation, please contact the library at 518-668-2528.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.