Go Calendar

Thursday
Music and arts
Picasso, Braque, & Léger: 20th Century Modern Masters, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Picasso, Braque, & Léger: Twentieth Century Modern Masters explores the three Modern masters’ shared love of the printed word. An exhibition of more than eighty prints by Pablo Picasso, Georges Braque, and Fernand Léger examines their relationships with Contemporary writers, playwrights, and poets, and the artists’ dedication to creating imagery that interpreted modern texts. Organized by Contemporary and Modern Print Exhibitions, and sponsored by Marvin & Company, P.C.; Mr. and Mrs. Karl E. Seitz; Silverwood Home & Galleries; and Dr. Shirley Ann Jackson. Museum Hours: Open Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m., and closed Mondays. Fernand Léger (French 1881-1955), Fêtes de la Faim (Day of Hunger), 1949, lithograph in black with three colors, 13 x 9 5/8 in., Anonymous Loan © Artist Rights Society (ARS), New York.
Social
Book signing with Lisa Jo Symonds, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Grumbellies Eatery, Catherine St, Fort Ann. Local Author, Lisa Jo Symonds will be hosting a book signing of her No. 1 new release, “The Hands That Held Me” at Grumbellies eatery on Catherine Street in Fort Ann.Her book made the No. 1 new release in its category and can be purchased at Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Etsy, etc. You can bring your copy or grab one there!This is a book of her memoirs exposing secrets of abuse, child sex trafficking, addiction and overdose, as well as sharing her secret to claiming victory over life-long emotional pain and multiple addictions. This is such an important read today when we see deaths from overdose in the news every day.Do not miss the opportunity to grab your signed copy, or grab one for someone you know who is still struggling with addiction or childhood trauma!
Green Drinks Happy Hour, 5-7 p.m., Harvey’s Restaurant and Pub, 14 Phila St., Saratoga Springs. Green Drinks Happy Hour is a “green gathering” for those who work, volunteer, or have a passion for promoting the environment, conservation, and sustainability. Join us at Harvey’s Restaurant and Pub on the first Thursday of every month to meet new people, learn about local green initiatives, and share what you’ve been working on. The traditional mingle and chat format will remain the same each month, but we will also highlight a special topic and have local experts on hand to informally chat about those topics with interested attendees. December’s featured topic is for our many volunteers! Sustainable Saratoga thanks you, our absolutely amazing volunteers, for all of your hard work and dedication to making our community a greener place to live. We invite our volunteers to come hear us say nice things about you! Come join us in cheering for the volunteers who make our events possible. Want to volunteer? Come learn more about opportunities to get involved.We offer a cash bar, with Happy Hour until 6:30 p.m. with 1/2 priced drafts, wines, and cocktails. Non-alcoholic drinks and food may also be ordered. While this is a networking event, solicitation is not allowed.
Knee High Naturalist, 10-11 a.m., 2-3 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. This class is intended for children ages 1-6 and their parents/guardians along with any siblings. We will read a short story or two based on the outdoors and then go for a short hike hoping to see some cool wildlife. Registration is necessary with 24-hour advanced notice, please call 518-793-0511. Please stop at the office first to pay for the event. Each child costs $1.
For the kids
Make a Snowperson Craft!, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Children’s Department of Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. Make a snowperson craft in the Children’s Activity Room of Crandall Public Library. For school-aged children, ages 6 years and older. FREE! Space is limited, registration is required. Sign up online at www.crandalllibrary.org after December 10 or contact the Children’s Desk for assistance, 518-792-6508 ext 4. Materials are provided.
Friday
Music and arts
Docent Tours, 1-2 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Join a Hyde docent for a tour of the Museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions. Free with Museum admission. (Please note change in time.) Call 518-792-1761, ext. 350, to confirm availability.
Family Fridays, 10:30-11:30 a.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Explore the collaborative process of printmaking and mixed media together! Inspired by the famous friendship of Picasso and Braque, each week explore a new art technique with our Museum educators. Learned techniques can be used to create printed cards and artworks for the holidays. In the spirit of collaboration, each session’s art will contribute toward a large collaborative artwork display in the Museum. Free. 10:30 am Dec. 13, 20, 27, and Jan. 3
Widlund Gallery: Upper Hudson Valley Watercolor Society, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tannery Pond Community Center, 228 Main St, North Creek. The Upper Hudson Valley Watercolor Society, formed in 1989 and based in Glens Falls, has over 60 members throughout the region.The group welcomes anyone with an interest in watercolor painting, regardless of level or ability. Monthly meetings are held on the first Monday evening (7-9 pm) of each month at the Lapham Gallery in the Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council building at 7 Lapham Place, Glens Falls.
Saturday
Music and arts
Deja Vu Jazz, Swing Jazz Combo, 3-6 p.m., SPoT Coffee, 221 Glen St., Glens Falls. Spot Coffee: Come join us every Saturday and be entertained by the music of Billie Holiday, Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington and many others from the Golden Era of New York Jazz from 1935 to 1960. Featuring vocalist Bea Roman, Lew Petteys on tenor sax, Phil Brink on Trombone and Neil Giammatteo on trumpet and flugelhorn. For more information, please call 518-584-9094.
Social
Eagle Watch, 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Grab a pair of binoculars and a join park naturalist on his weekly Bald Eagle survey. Moreau Lake State Park’s section of the Hudson is home to wintering bald eagles. It is important for us to monitor their population and health, please come and help us! Registration is necessary, please call 518-793-0511. $1 for 62+ and children, $2 for everyone else.
Workshop
Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11:30 a.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. Join Kelly Duheme, IBCLC, in collaboration with Saratoga Midwifery, Saratoga OBGYN at Myrtle Street, and Saratoga WIC, for a free support group to connect with other breastfeeding mothers.We will celebrate our successes, share our struggles, and offer guidance and support to help both mom and baby throughout their breastfeeding journey. Expectant mothers are encouraged to attend, and the group is open to all mothers regardless of delivery location. Grandmothers and siblings (up to age 5) are also welcome.Please bring a blanket/floor mat. No registration required. For more information, please call Kelly at 518-580-2049.
Sunday
Monday
outdoors
Potter’s Point Hike, 1-3 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Take a walk in the woods on this easily navigable and trail free parcel of the park. There will be beautiful views of the Hudson River and some neat natural wonders to explore. This is a flat, bushwhacking hike. Reservations are required with 24 hours advanced notice, please call 518-793-0511. Meet and pay at the park office. $1 for kids and anyone over 62, $2 for everyone else. Rating: Beginner
Workshop
Bariatric Weight Loss Support Group, 6-8 p.m., Embassy Suites, 86 Congress St., Saratoga Springs. This group offers information and support for people throughout all phases of their weight-loss program, and is open to all individuals, including those considering surgical options.There are different speakers and topics each month. Visit www.saratogabariatriccenter.com for more information.
Breastfeeding Basics, 6-8:30 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. Join us to learn all about breastfeeding with Kelly Duheme, IBCLC. We will discuss breastfeeding techniques and positions, benefits for both mom and baby, what to expect in the early days, and how your baby’s feeding needs may change over time. Learn to read your baby’s hunger cues. Attending this class before your baby arrives can help prepare you for a smooth start on your breastfeeding journey.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450, or register online. Please register only one person per couple.We offer discounts for active/retired military, hospital employees, and Medicaid. we also offer 15% off education packages when you register for three or more classes. Contact communityed@saratogahospital.org with any questions.
Tuesday
For the kids
Read to Hennessy!, 4-5 p.m., Children’s Department of Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. Read to Hennessy our new reading therapy dog. Sign up at the Children’s desk of Crandall Public Library or call at 518-792-6508 ext. 4 for your time to read to Hennessy!
Workshop
Expectant Parent Night, 7-8 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. Choosing a hospital and provider to deliver your baby can be a tough decision. This class is designed to introduce you to the Women’s Health Services Unit and our neonatal providers, Saratoga Hospital Midwives, and Saratoga OBGYN at Myrtle Street. The class will include an overview of the services available, an introduction to the other classes offered to expectant parents, time for questions, and conclude with a tour of the Labor & Delivery Unit.So, whether you’re newly expecting, planning to become pregnant soon, or just curious about what we have to offer, come join us and see what we’re all about!Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450, or register online at www.saratogahospital.org/classes. Please register only one person per couple.
Wednesday
Music and arts
Artful Afternoons, 2:30-4:30 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. An afternoon drop-in art program for guardians and children ages 6 to 12. Begin by examining a work from the Museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions, then visit the Art Studio to put your discoveries into action. A different topic is explored each week. Suggested donation.
Free for Seniors, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Free admission for ages 60 and older.
Social
Cross Country Ski Trip, 1-3 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. This easy ski will take participants around Moreau Lake on the Nature Trail where a naturalist will point out signs of wildlife. Registration is necessary with 24 hours advanced notice, please call 518-793-0511.
Workshop
Baby Lap Time, 2:30-2:50 p.m., Crandall Public Library, Children’s Department, 250 Glen St., Glens Falls. The program includes music, songs, sharing interactive rhymes, simple board books and more.For infants who are not yet walking and their caregivers. No siblings, please.Registration required; sign up at Crandall Public Library’s Childrens Desk, or call 518-792-6508, ext 4.
Prenatal Yoga (6 Classes), 6-7:15 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. In six 75-minute classes, instructors will guide you through postures which may decrease common pregnancy discomforts, such as back pain, sciatica, carpal tunnel, swelling, anxiety, and fatigue, in addition to stretching and toning muscles used during labor and delivery. Instructors will focus on meditation, breathing, relaxation, and visualization in preparation for childbirth. Class is suitable for women at any pregnancy stage. Yoga experience is not necessary. Bring a mat, pillow, and blanket to each class.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450, or register online at www.saratogahospital.org/classes. A note from your healthcare provider indicating permission to participate is required.We offer discounts for active/retired military, hospital employees, and Medicaid. We also offer 15% off education packages when you register for three or more classes. Contact communityed@saratogahospital.org with any questions.
Woodblock Printing Talk, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Caldwell-Lake George Library, 336 Canada St., Lake George. The Caldwell-Lake George Library will host a presentation on woodblock printing by poet, artist and author, Ray Hudson. Mr. Hudson a retired teacher, currently resides in Middlebury, Vermont. He lived in the Aleutian Islands from 1964-1992 and studied woodblock printing with Lu Fang at the Zhejiang Fine Arts Academy. He is the recipient of the National Education Association’s Leo Reano Award for his work with First Americans. In 1990, he received the Governor’s Award for the Arts from the Alaska State Council on the Arts. His work has been exhibited in Alaska, Vermont and Russia. A Christmas Tree display featuring the unique Greeting Cards created with this printmaking technique, is on display at the library. This event is free and opened to public. For further information, contact the library at 518-668-2528.