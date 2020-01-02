Go Calendar

Green Drinks Happy Hour, 5-7 p.m., Harvey’s Restaurant and Pub, 14 Phila St., Saratoga Springs. Green Drinks Happy Hour is a “green gathering” for those who work, volunteer, or have a passion for promoting the environment, conservation, and sustainability. Join us at Harvey’s Restaurant and Pub on the first Thursday of every month to meet new people, learn about local green initiatives, and share what you’ve been working on. The traditional mingle and chat format will remain the same each month, but we will also highlight a special topic and have local experts on hand to informally chat about those topics with interested attendees. December’s featured topic is for our many volunteers! Sustainable Saratoga thanks you, our absolutely amazing volunteers, for all of your hard work and dedication to making our community a greener place to live. We invite our volunteers to come hear us say nice things about you! Come join us in cheering for the volunteers who make our events possible. Want to volunteer? Come learn more about opportunities to get involved.We offer a cash bar, with Happy Hour until 6:30 p.m. with 1/2 priced drafts, wines, and cocktails. Non-alcoholic drinks and food may also be ordered. While this is a networking event, solicitation is not allowed.