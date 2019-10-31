Thursday
Music and arts
Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region Hoopes, Feibes & Schmitt, and Rotunda galleries through Dec. 4. In this year’s Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region, guest juror Victoria Palermo interprets submissions and develops an exhibition that responds to the issue of environmental change. As one of the nation’s longest-running regional juried exhibition, AMHR features the works of artists living within 100 miles of Albany. Palermo presents an exhibition that depicts ideals of landscape, past, present, and of the artists’ imaginings; examines the impact of environmental degradation; and asks what can be done about it. Museum Hours: Open Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m., and closed Mondays.
Show 7: The Process Annual Juried Show, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council, 7 Lapham Place, Glens Falls. Every Monday through Friday from Oct. 4 to Nov. 6. Guest juror, John Hampshire, is a Professor of Studio Art at SUNY Adirondack and has had numerous solo and group exhibitions nationally. He is the recipient of many honors and awards, including SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Scholarship and Creativity, a NYFA fellowship grant, and a Purchase Award from the Hyde Museum.
For the kids
After School Arts and Crafts, 3:45-4:45 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. Come join us for various arts and crafts after school. Kids in 1st grade and up can stop by for a new art project every week! Drop in, no sign up required.
Pre-School Story Time, Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. Come join us for interactive stories and songs. Ages 3-5, siblings welcome. Drop in, no sign up required.
Tours for Tots: Inspired by the season, this special Tours for Tots event will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., we will explore shadows and how we can be brave in the dark. Tours for Tots is a morning program for guardians and children ages 3 to 5. The free weekly program includes age-appropriate gallery and art-making activities introducing young children to big ideas in art. This inclusive celebration is for everyone; those who wish to dress in costume are welcome to do so.
Social
Backyard BBQ + Line Dancing, 5-11 p.m., Downtown Social, 190 Glen St., Glens Falls. Backyard BBQ all you can eat! Adults $15.95, Kids (10 and under) Get those dancing shoes on! Live Country Music and Line Dancing 8-11 p.m.
Clothing Ministry, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., 6-8 p.m. Queensbury United Methodist Church, 460 Aviation Road, Queensbury. 2nd Life Wearhouse of Queensbury United Methodist Church offers amazing new-to-you adult clothes for $2 and kids clothes for $1. Open every Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon/Run by volunteers and donations. For our community, by our community.
Drink Pink at Adirondack Winery, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Adirondack Winery, 285 Canada St., Lake George. Drink Pink this October at Adirondack Winery and help them raise $8,500 for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of The Adirondacks!Stop in any day in October for a FREE sample of their Drink Pink Berry Breeze Wine Cocktail, $5 pink wine slushies, a pink-themed Ultimate Wine Tasting for 2, prizes, games and so much more!Plus, all month, they’re donating $4 for every bottle they sell of their Drink Pink Berry Breeze wine to Making Strides! AND they’re donating a portion of sales of any pink wine accessories, Drink Pink Uncork and Craft tickets, pink-themed Ultimate Wine Tastings for 2, and every dollar spent on their raffle tickets!Go to adkwinery.com/DrinkPink to learn about all the exciting reasons to visit their Tasting Rooms this month—and how to drink wine for a great cause!To learn about the incredible life-saving programs, services and research Making Strides supports, and to join Adirondack Winery’s fundraising team, go to adkwinery.com/JoinOurTeamThis event is also at our Bolton Landing Tasting Room at 4971 Lake Shore Drive in Bolton Landing.
High Rock Trail Hike, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Join a park educator from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on this new trail. This hike will be a long one at about 6+ miles. This trail connects the Lake Ann trail to the Eastern Ridge trail. We will park in the Lake Bonita Parking lot and hike over to Lake Ann. From there we will get on the brand-new High Rock trail over to the Eastern Ridge trail. We will make this a loop and head back towards the Lake Ann trail from the Eastern Ridge and take that back to Bonita, back to the parking lot. This hike isn’t too steep; however, it is quite long. Please call the park office to make a reservation, 24-hour advanced notice, 518-793-0511. We will meet at the park office. Cost is $1 for children and 62+, $2 for everyone else. Rating is advanced to expert.
workshop
Glens Falls Toastmasters Club Meetings, 7-8:30 p.m., Crandall Public Library, 221 Glen St., Glens Falls. Toastmasters: New members wanted! Funny name, awesome group! Did you know there is a Toastmasters group right here in Glens Falls? We meet twice a month at the Crandall Library. Don’t know what Toastmasters is? Well, you’re missing out! We are a group for people that want to practice communication skills including public speaking and leadership, to develop and improve lifelong skills that will help you in your career, your personal endeavors, and your relationships. You will make new friends, develop new skills, and learn something new and interesting at every single meeting! The Toastmasters encourage you to arrive around 6:45 p.m. so you can look over our meeting agenda and some of our members can welcome you and explain the meeting format. For more information on the Glens Falls Club (North Country Toastmasters Club 6295) visit https://northcountry.toastmastersclubs.org. Questions? Email our VP of Membership at vpm-6295@toastmastersclubs.org.
Friday
Music and arts
Docent Tours at the Hyde, 1-3 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Docent tours at the Hyde from 1 and 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Join a Hyde docent for a tour of the Museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions. Free with Museum admission. Call 518-792-1761, ext. 350, to confirm availability.
For the kids
Art Crawl, 10:30-11 a.m. at The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. On the first Friday of each month, babies and their caregivers are invited to play and learn in the Museum. Each program includes an activity designed especially for little ones with an art material exploration and play. Free, but donations appreciated.
Social
Annual Ethnic Food/Bake/Tag/Jewelry Sale will be hosted from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. George Church Parish Center, 55 Main St., South Glens Falls. Featured will be homemade foods and desserts: Syrian, Greek, Romanian, German, Polish, American; household and holiday items, furniture, clothing, collectibles, books, toys and jewelry. Refreshments will be available. Free parking and admission. For more information, call 518-792-8299 (church) and www.sgforthodox.org.
Bingo, 7-9:30 p.m., American Legion Post No. 574, 72 Pearl St., Hudson Falls. BINGO Every Friday until the end of 2019 at the American Legion Post No. 574, 72 Pearl St., Hudson Falls. Doors open at 5 p.m., game sheet sales start at 5:45 p.m., admission is $3. Extra regular sheets are $1 for three games on a sheet; $4 for 12 games on a sheet. Extra game sheets $1 each. Total payout weekly of over $2,000. A total of 14 games. 50/50 tickets by the SAL and concession available by the Legion Auxiliary.
The Capital Trend Dinner Show, 7-9 p.m., Downtown Social, 190 Glen St., Glens Falls. Come out and support Great Artists in a beautiful setting! The Capital Trend will be providing Jazz music and your other favorite social ballroom favorites during the hours of 7 and 8 p.m. at the Downtown Social. Look forward to seeing you there.
Saturday
Music and arts
Deja Vu Jazz, Swing Jazz Combo, 3-6 p.m., SPoT Coffee, 221 Glen St., Glens Falls. Spot Coffee: Come join us every Saturday and be entertained by the music of Billie Holiday, Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington and many others from the Golden Era of New York Jazz from 1935 to 1960. Featuring vocalist Bea Roman, Lew Petteys on tenor sax, Phil Brink on Trombone and Neil Giammatteo on trumpet and flugelhorn. For more information, please call (518) 584-9094.
Docent Tours at the Hyde, 1-2 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Join a Hyde docent for a tour of the Museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions. Free with Museum admission. Call 518-792-1761, ext. 350, to confirm availability.
LARAC Fall Arts Festival, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Adirondack Sports Complex (The Dome), 326 Upper Sherman Ave., Queensbury. LARAC Fall Arts Festival is a juried arts show featuring over 65 artisans making handmade unique products such as pottery, fiber, jewelry, culinary items, wood, photography, plus much more. The Festival will also have live music, kids activities, and not-for-profit information tables. Well-established, pre-holiday shopping event. Admission is $5 per person, under 12 Free (admission good for re-entry both days).
Washington County Line Bluegrass n Concert, 7:30-10 p.m., Tannery Pond Community Center, 228 Main St., North Creek. Tannery Pond Center is proud to present this traditional bluegrass band from the Capital District/Saratoga region. Their repertoire includes songs of the first and second generation bluegrass bands as well as adaptations of early country, folk and contemporary numbers. Washington County Line Bluegrass in Concert at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 2, at Tannery Pond Community Center, 228 Main St., North Creek, NY phone: 518-251-2505 x 128. Tickets $20 at the door/$15 in advance. Free admission for youth. For advance price tickets, visit the TPC box office, call (518) 251-2505 x128, or visit https://tannerypondcenter.org/ to purchase online.
For the kids
MOOSICAL & MORE!, 10-10:30 a.m., Crandall Public Library, Children’s Department, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. Musical books, songs and movement activities are on the agenda for families with children ranging in age from infants through 6 years; (older siblings are welcome, too). New Time! Moosical will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m. every Saturday! Drop in, no sign up required.
Pokemon, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. Pokemon “trainers” will have an opportunity to compete in casual tournaments at the Hudson Falls Free Library at 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. If possible it would be best if kids can come with their own cards but we will have decks available to play. Children with competent reading comprehension skills would be advantageous due to the large reading aspect of the game. Parents are welcome to assist and play! All ages are welcome. Drop in. No sign up required.
Social
Lake Bonita Hike, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. This hike has a couple ups and downs that travel around Lake Bonita, it’s about 2+ miles and has some beautiful views of the Lake. Keep your eyes peeled and you will see some lovely rock outcroppings and maybe some neat wildlife. Registration is required with 24 hours advanced notice, please call 518-793-0511. Please meet and pay at the park office. Rating is for beginners.
5th Annual Fall Harvest Dinner Dance, 6:30-11 p.m., The Queensbury Hotel, 88 Ridge St., Glens Falls will be hosting The 5th Annual Harvest Dinner Dance. A block of rooms has been reserved at a special price for dancers who would like to spend the night. Call 518-792-1121 to arrange for accommodations. Festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. with a buffet dinner at 7:30 p.m. There is a cash bar at Fenimore’s Pub. Music will be provided by Champagne Jam. Adirondack Vet House, Inc. is the beneficiary again this year. Please consider bringing a cash donation and joining the 50/50 Raffle for the Vets’ house.
QES PTSA Fall Festival, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at Queensbury School District, 431 Aviation Road, Queensbury. You’re invited to attend the annual QES Fall Festival on at Queensbury Elementary School. The event will feature fall themed activities and games, food, a visit from Great Escape mascots and raffle baskets all in support of the QES PTSA and our students. Participants can buy tickets at the door to play games, buy food, and enter to win raffles (prices vary). All QES PTSA events are accessible and inclusive for all students and their families. For more information on the event email QESPTSA@gmail.com.
Workshop
Guiding Eyes for the Blind Puppies Program, 2-3:30 p.m., Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. “Raise a puppy..change a life.” Learn about what it takes to train a puppy to become a guide dog for a blind or visually impaired puppy. Meet the puppies and the family members who raise them. Learn and use some commands to let the puppies show off their skills. The program will be held in the Christine L. McDonald Community Room and is suitable for all ages. Free, drop in, no sign-up required. If you would like more information, visit the Children’s Desk, or call 518-792-6508, ext. 4.
8-Hour pre-assignment training course for security guards, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. This is an 8-hour course required by New York State as the first step in obtaining a security guard license from the New York State Department of State. The course provides the student with a general overview of the duties and responsibilities of a security guard. Topics include the role of the security guard, legal powers and limitations, emergency situations, communications and public relations, access control and ethics and conduct.To register, please call 518-580-2450. Please bring a government-issued photo I.D. and $80 cash payment. The passing of an examination is required for successful completion of this course.
Health
Yoga at River Street Plaza, 8:30-9:30 a.m, River Street Plaza, 89 River St., Warrensburg. Join Sasaphras Yoga to stretch, focus, and align every Saturday. Begin your day with a little peace and connection. All levels are welcome! This class meets on the second floor of The River Street Plaza, 89 River St., Warrensburg. Fee is $10. Please note that there will be no class Saturday, Nov. 30.
Sunday
Music and arts
LARAC Fall Arts Festival, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Adirondack Sports Complex (The Dome), 326 Upper Sherman Ave., Queensbury. LARAC Fall Arts Festival is a juried arts show featuring over 65 artisans making handmade unique products such as pottery, fiber, jewelry, culinary items, wood, photography, plus much more. The Festival will also have live music, kids activities, and not-for-profit information tables. Well-established, pre-holiday shopping event. Admission is $5 per person, under 12 Free (admission good for re-entry both days).
For the kids
Create with Legos, 2-3 p.m., for Lego building fun drop in at Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls, for ages 3 and older. No sign-up required.
Social
Autumn Leaves: The Glens Falls Chronicle Book Fair, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Queensbury Hotel, 88 Ridge St., Glens Falls. More than 100 authors, booksellers, publishers and other presenters with local history, outdoors, sci-fi, novels, detective stories, murder-mysteries, romance, children’s books, inspirational, memoir, self-help, poetry, art and other books. Author displays and sales, readings, children’s activities, children’s books and much more.
Health
Detox and Retox: Yoga at the ADK Pub & Brewery, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Adirondack Pub & Brewery, 33 Canada St, Lake George. Detox and Retox with us at Adirondack Pub & Brewery. Combine your love of yoga with your passion for great craft beer! An hour long yoga class followed with beer sampling and a free pint in the pub. All levels welcome. Must be 21 to drink. Pre-registration is encouraged as space is limited. This event occurs every week on Sunday until the last Sunday in November. Contact Stephanie or visit our website for more information and upcoming classes. Email/ text, or call 518-796-2587.
Monday
Music and arts
Workshops
Weaving it All Together: Creating and Marketing High Quality, Standards-Supporting Programs, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., BOCES Ballard Road Conference Center — Suite 5, 267 Ballard Road, Wilton. Lakes to Locks Passage, Inc. has organized a special opportunity to review recent changes to the New York State Learning Standards. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4. You will discover how to create learning opportunities that cover multiple subjects, find out how to get your program information into the hands of teachers and learn about working with local BOCES centers to present enrichment programming in local schools. Bring your questions, challenges, and ideas to discuss with local museum educators and BOCES education specialists during roundtable brainstorming sessions after the presentations.Presenters will include Sarah Battiste, Assistant Director of Professional Learning at Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex BOCES and Carrie VanTassel, Program Manager of the Enrichment Resource Center at WSWHE BOCES. Register by email anne@lakestolocks.org by Nov. 1. Lunch and materials are included with the $15 admission.
Health
Bariatric Weight Loss Support Group, 6-8 p.m., Embassy Suites, 86 Congress St, Saratoga Springs. This group offers information and support for people throughout all phases of their weight-loss program, and is open to all individuals, including those considering surgical options.No registration required. For information on upcoming topics, please visit www.saratogabariatriccenter.com.
Breastfeeding Basics, 6-8:30 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. You may bring a labor support partner. Please register only one person per couple.Learn the art of breastfeeding with our international board certified lactation consultant, Kelly Duheme. We will discuss techniques and positions, how to read your baby’s hunger cues, benefits for both mom and baby, what to expect in the early days and how your baby’s feeding needs may change over time. Attending this class before your baby arrives can help prepare your family for a smooth start on your breastfeeding journey.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450 or visit http://saratogahospital.org/classes/.
Tuesday
Music and arts
For the kids
Pre-School Story Time, 3:30-4 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. Hudson Falls Free Library: Join us every Tuesday from 3:30 to 4 p.m. at the Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls for interactive stories and songs. Ages 3-5, siblings welcome. Drop in, no sign up required.
Social
Mud Pond Hike, 2-4 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. This hike is a relatively flat hike. We will start off on the nature trail and head out to Mud Pond. There we will see some beaver lodges and maybe some other fun wildlife. This hike is relatively easy, at about 2.5 miles round trip. Reservations are necessary with 24 hours advanced notice, please call 518-793-0511. Please stop at the park office to pay for the event. The rating for this hike is for beginners.
Taco + Trivia Tuesday, Downtown Social, 190 Glen St, Glens Falls. $3 TACOS and $6 MARGARITAS ALL DAY! Does it really get any better?! (no, oh wait, it does ;) Live Trivia starting at 7 p.m.! See you there!
Health
Shoulder Replacements, 6-7:30 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. Join Dr. George Silver of OrthoNY for an open discussion on shoulder replacements and recovery. Dr. Silver will address the types of shoulder replacements, pre-op/post-op procedures, and rehabilitation. There will be a question and answer session at the end of the seminar.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450, or register online at https://www.saratogahospital.org/Event/shoulder-replacements-11-05-19.
Wednesday
Music and arts
Artful Afternoons, 2:30-4:30 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Artful Afternoons: An afternoon drop-in art program for guardians and children ages 6 to 12. From 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 13, and 20. We will begin by examining a work from the Museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions, then visit the Art Studio to put your discoveries into action. A different topic is explored each week. Suggested donation.
Artside Chats at The Hyde Collection, 10:30-11:30 a.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Artside Chats to be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 13 and 20 at The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Explore Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Region for a gallery discussion beside the artworks with the best interpreters, the artists! Each week, different artists will join a Hyde Collection staff member for moderated discussions about their artwork. Free with Museum admission.
Free Senior Wednesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Free for seniors every Wednesday until Nov. 27, The Hyde Collection offers free admission to seniors ages 60 and older.
Hyde Book Club Discussion, 1-2 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Hyde Book Club Discussion: Do you love to read? Join us for an in-gallery book discussion. Inspired by the exhibition Picasso, Braque & Léger, the book club will read In Montmartre: Picasso, Matisse, and the Birth of Modernist Art by Sue Roe. The book can be purchased at Northshire Books in Saratoga Springs. To receive a 20 percent discount, request the book being held under The Hyde Reading Group. Free with Museum admission.
For the kids
Baby Lap Time, join us from 2:30 to 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday afternoons at the Children’s Department at Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. Join us for fun stories, rhymes, songs and playtime with your baby! For infants who are not yet walking; no siblings please. Sign up at the Children’s Department at Crandall Public Library or call 518-792-6508, ext. 4.
Dance Classes for Kids, 3:50-5 p.m., Adirondack Dance Artistry, Hudson River Music Hall, 10 Maple St., Hudson Falls. Adirondack Dance Artistry is a dance studio offering dance classes to children, teens and adults located in and around the greater Glens Falls Region. Our popular Pre-ballet & Creative Movement dance class for children ages 3-5, runs every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. at our studio location inside Hudson River Music Hall, 10 Maple St., Hudson Falls. The fall semester runs from Sept. 18—Dec. 20. Pre-ballet and Creative Movement dance class is an activity-oriented and interactive dance class where children find fun in learning the correlation between music and movement. Our professional dance instructors use engaging techniques including imagery, pantomime, props, games and obstacle courses to help each child explore ballet, funk, hip-hop and tap dance styles. Within a differentiated learning atmosphere, each class builds upon a routine schedule. As children progress, basic dance positions and movements are introduced. Parents may sign-up via our website or contact us to schedule a trial class, no commitment necessary. Join our Dance Artistry today! Please visit our website, adkdancearts.com for more information. You may contact us via phone, text or email: (518) 460-5567, adirondackdanceartistry@gmail.com.
Social
House Party Game Night, 5-11 p.m., Downtown Social, 190 Glen St, Glens Falls. House Party Game Night (8 to 11 p.m.) $3 Bud Light! Karaoke! + Big Screen PlayStation VR, Pictionary Air, Guitar Hero, etc, and Fud Bar Specials! Kids Eat FREE Buffet 5 to 8 p.m. (w/ Purchase of Adult Meal—Children 10 and Under).
Health
Prenatal Yoga, 6-7:15 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. This class will take place over six evenings. A note from your healthcare provider indicating permission to participate is required.In six 75-minute classes, instructors will guide you through postures which may decrease common pregnancy discomforts, such as back pain, sciatica, carpal tunnel, swelling, anxiety, and fatigue, in addition to stretching and toning muscles used during labor and delivery. Instructors will also focus on meditation, breathing, relaxation, and visualization in preparation for childbirth.Class is suitable for women at any pregnancy stage. Yoga experience is not necessary. Bring a mat, pillow, and blanket to each class.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450 or visit http://saratogahospital.org/classes/.
Smart Recovery meeting, we meet every week on Wednesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 120 West Ave., Saratoga Springs. Smart Recovery meetings are for people dealing with any type of addiction.
