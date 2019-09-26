Thursday
for the kids
Pre-School Story Time, 10:05-10:45 a.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. Every Thursday at 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. come join us for interactive stories and songs. Ages 3-5. Siblings welcome. Drop in. No sign up required.
Tours for Tots, 10:30-11:30 a.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. A morning program for guardians and children ages 3 to 5. Explore the Museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions with age-appropriate gallery and art-making activities introducing young children to big ideas in art. Different topics are explored each week by use of art materials, books, and play. Donations appreciated.
music and arts
After School Arts and Crafts, 3:45-4:45 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. Every Thursday at 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. come join us for various arts and crafts after school. Kids in 1st grade and up can stop by for a new art project every week! Drop in. No sign up required.
social
Bingo, 7-9:30 p.m., American Legion Post No. 574, 72 Pearl St., Hudson Falls. Doors open at 5 p.m. Game sheet sales start at 5:45 p.m. $3 admissions. Extra regular sheets are $1 for three games on a sheet; $4 for 12 games on a sheet. Extra game sheets $1 each. Total payout weekly of over $2,000. A total of 14 games. 50/50 tickets by the SAL and concession available by the Legion Auxiliary.
Club Week at Adirondack Winery, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Adirondack Winery Lake George Tasting Room, 285 Canada St., Lake George. Come find out how it pays to be an Adirondack Winery Club Member with this week-long event everyone can enjoy! Join Adirondack Winery Sept. 23-29 for Club Week — and find out all the ways it pays to be a Club Member! We’ll have special wine and food pairings for everyone, plus Club Members can get their free gift, free tasting upgrade (Ultimate for Gold, Upgraded for Case), and walk the new red carpet at both stores. That’s in addition to the best discounts on our wine, free bottles with purchase for Gold Club Members and so much more. Club Members call us today at 518-668-9463 to RSVP for Club Week! Learn more at adkwinery.com/events.
Joanne Savio: A Life Spent Staring, 7-8 p.m., National Museum of Dance, 99 South Broadway, Saratoga Springs. Join us for an evening of conversation with photographer and Art’s Professor, Joanne Savio. Teaching in the film program at NYU’s, Tisch School of the Arts and NYU Abu Dhabi for over two decades, and exhibiting and working as a portrait photographer for over thirty-years, Joanne will share the unexpected ways her life experience and childhood obsessions brought her to the medium that would define her as an artist. Light refreshments will be provided.
Moreau Overlook Hike, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. This hike is one of our most strenuous here at Moreau. We will be hiking about 1 mile up to the beautiful view of Moreau Lake. This is a steep hike and towards the end it gets a bit rocky. Bring plenty of water and a snack or lunch to eat at the overlook. Registration is required with 24 hours advanced notice, please call 518-793-0511. Please meet and pay at the park office, $1 for 62+ and children, $2 for everyone else. Rating: Expert
Western Ridge Hike, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. We will park a car at Mud pond and drive over to the Spring Overlook parking lot. From there we will start the Western Ridge trail and hike it in its entirety to Mud pond. This will be about 6+ miles. Call the park office to register for this hike with 24-hour advanced notice, 518-793-0511. Meet and pay ($1 for kids and 62+, $2 for everyone else) at the park office. Rating: Advanced to Expert.
other
Clothing Ministry, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., Queensbury United Methodist Church, 460 Aviation Road, Queensbury. 2nd Life Wearhouse of Queensbury United Methodist Church offers amazing new-to-you adult clothes for $2 and kids clothes for $1. Open every Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon/Run by volunteers and donations. For our community, by our community.
Friday
workshops
For Farm and Family, 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m., Warren Schultz, 34 Eddy St., Greenwich. For Farm and Family, a world-premier staged reading, will be presented by the Unpasteurized Players at The Little Theater on the Farm, 27 Plum Road, Ft. Edward on Friday, Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28 at 2 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 29 at 4 p.m. Suggested donation $8.00 / $4:00 for farmers.
Mason/Star Public Roast Beef Dinner, 4-6 p.m., Ticonderoga Masonic Temple, 10 Montcalm St., Ticonderoga. MASON/STAR PUBLIC DINNER A public roast beef dinner, sponsored jointly by the members of Mount Defiance Lodge No. 794, F.&A.M., and Fort Ticonderoga Chapter No. 263, Order of the Eastern Star, will be served Friday, Sept. 27, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in the downstairs dining hall of the Ticonderoga Masonic Temple, 10 Montcalm St., Ticonderoga (across from the Stone House). Take-outs will be also available. Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 years old and under, and will be sold at the door. Parking for this event will be available along Montcalm Street, and also at the Hancock House parking lot.
UHV Watercolor Society Workshop, The Shirt Factory, 71 Lawrence St., Glens Falls. The UHV Watercolor Society is offering a 2-day workshop on Sept. 27 and 28 by renown art professor, Yong Chen at the Shirt Factory, 71 Lawrence St., Glens Falls. He will be concentrating on drawing and painting a portrait. The workshop is open to all levels of painters. The cost is $150 for members, and $175 for nonmembers. Payment is due by June 30. Class size limited to 20. Make checks payable to UHVW Society. For details and reservations, contact Linda Walker 518-798-0992.
social
Big East Powersports Show at our Brand-New Home: NY State Fairgrounds, 4-9 p.m., NY State Fairgrounds, Center of Progress, 581 State Fair Blvd, Syracuse. WHAT: Big East Powersports Show. This year, the longstanding, largest snowmobile and powersports show in the East moves to the Center of Progress at the New York State Fairgrounds, giving visitors easier access off the highway, free on-site parking and exciting new energy as they get geared up and amped up for the winter ahead.For the past 25 years, the Big East Powersports Show has been a celebration of all things snowmobiling for riders in the Northeast, with factory displays from manufacturers, dealer booths selling new technology in outerwear, accessories, performance parts makers and trailers plus oil brands, magazines, decals, towing and trailering products, riding destinations, additives, snowmobile clubs, electronic gadgets, skis, traction products and much more.If you’re going to live in a cold climate, why not embrace it! Get geared up — physically but also mentally — for the upcoming winter, as you hang out with other snowmobilers, get great deals on gear, check out the new sleds and find new places to ride in a friendly and festive atmosphere. Meet X Games medalists past and present, snocross racers, mountain riding action stars and more!This year’s show will feature 2020 snowmobiles from Ski-Doo, Polaris and Yamaha and snow bikes (dirt bikes converted with a track and ski). Plus, enjoy the following special events:Vintage Sleds DisplayFrom classic snowmobiles that will bring back memories to unique and rare sleds that will have you scratching your head, there is always a lot to see. Vote for your favorite sled on display and enter to win a great prize.Family Fun ZoneIn partnership with Snowmobaby and SledFreak the Big East Powersports Show will have an Family Fun Zone with interesting things to see and do. Have the kids participate in the scavenger hunt, or enter to win a youth snowmobile. Bring the whole family!Advance tickets are now available at a discounted rate at www.bigeastpowersportsshow.comWHERE: NY State Fairgrounds Center of Progress581 State Fair Blvd., Syracuse, NY 13209 WHEN: Sept. 27-29 Friday: 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m to 7 p.m. Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.COST: Adults and kids 12 and over: $12, kids ages 6 — 11: $6, Under 6: FREE
Saturdaymusic and artsAn Evening with the Bluebillies, 7-9 p.m., Little Theater on the Farm, 27 Plum Road, Fort Edward. Little Theater on the Farm finishes out our season with “An Evening with the Bluebillies”. Check them out here: https://www.facebook.com/thebluebillies/The Bluebillies performers are Mel (Melba Deen) Guarino on rhythm guitar and vocals, Mark Guarino on bass and vocals, and Frank Orsini on fiddle and vocals. Little Theater on the Farm is located at 27 Plum Road, Fort Edward. Recommended donation, adults $10, students and seniors (60+), $7. Refreshments and 50/50 raffle available. For details call us at 518-747-3421.
Bacon Jam 2019, 3-7 p.m., Elm Street Pavilion Park, Elm Street, Gloversville. Join us for the 3rd annual Bacon Jam at the Elm Street Pavilion Park in the heart of Downtown Gloversville! A festival for those who love BACON, BEER, and BANDS! Our current line up of bands includes: The Insolent Willies, The Stinky Boots String Band, and Craic Agus Ceol. More information about music line up and vendors will be posted as it becomes available! If you are interested in becoming a sponsor and/or a beer or food vendor please visit our website: https://downtowngloversville.org/2019-bacon-jam/
Deja Vu Jazz, Swing Jazz Combo, 3-6 p.m., SPoT Coffee, 221 Glen St., Glens Falls. Performing the music of Billie Holiday, Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington and many others from the Golden Era of New York Jazz from 1935 to 1960. Featuring vocalist Bea Roman, Lew Petteys on tenor sax, Phil Brink on Trombone and Neil Giammatteo on trumpet and flugelhorn.
Emilio Solla y Bien Sur! in Concert, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Tannery Pond Community Center, 228 Main St, North Creek. Both composer and band leader, Emilio Solla’s sound is a fusion of modern Argentine tango and folk with jazz and other contemporary music styles (generally referred to as “Tango-Jazz”).
Open Studio: Portraiture, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Artist-in-residence Corey Pitkin will provide a look at how as oppressive realism faded from vogue in the late nineteenth century, several artists began to reinvent traditional portrait painting to reflect the changing tastes. Participants will create a painted portrait with inspiration from artists such as Robert Henri, Antonio Mancini, Anders Zorn, and John Singer Sargent. $15 for members; $20 for non-members. RSVP by contacting Kayla at 518-792-1761, ext. 310, or adminassist@hydecollection.org.
Songs for a More Sustainable Saratoga, 1-3 p.m., Caffe Lena, 14 Phila St., Saratoga Springs. Please join us for “Songs for a More Sustainable Saratoga” on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 28 from 1 to 3 p.m. Local music performers Rich Clements, Corry Loveday, and Angelina Valente will each sing their favorite songs for the benefit of Sustainable Saratoga. Sustainable Saratoga is a non-profit organization promoting sustainable practices and the protection of natural resources for the benefit of current and future generations. A wide variety of wines from the award-winning Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery will be available for purchase during the event. Join us for an afternoon of beautiful music and good wine to support our critical efforts in this community. Tickets can be purchased on Caffè Lena’s website, https://nvite.com/caffelena/bd597.
Widlund Gallery: “Works Under & Over Time” by Gregory Willaims, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tannery Pond Community Center, 228 Main St, North Creek. Phone: 518-251-2505 x 128. Widlund Gallery: “Works Under & Over Time” by Gregory Williams. Reception: October 11, 5-7 p.m. Gregory Williams is an artist who has been making images since the early 70’s, whose artwork was always oriented toward the landscape tradition but with a personal twist.Since 1978 to the present, he has had artwork in 22 group exhibitions and 9 one-person shows. His work is in numerous private collections from Seattle to New York City, and has been reviewed in the NY Times, Art In America and Art News among others.He is currently working in oils, acrylics and watercolors, and in the past, lithography.
workshops
From The Post-Star to Self-Published, 1:30-4 p.m., Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen Street, Glens Falls. From The Post-Star to Self-Published: Four Journalists Talk About Their Books. A panel discussion with four authors who have written for The Post-Star and have subsequently written and self-published books: David Blow, Michael DeMasi, Joseph Cutshall-King, and Maury Thompson. Bob Condon, City Editor of The Post-Star, will be the moderator. He will ask the four questions about how/when/why they wrote and self published their book; what they learned about the process; advice for others who want to do the same thing; their experiences writing for newspapers, how journalism has changed over the years; advice for aspiring journalists; and predictions for the future of the newspaper industry. There will be a Q & A with the audience; book signing and an opportunity to purchase a copy of their books.
8 Hour Annual In-Service Training Course for Security Guards, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. To register, please call 518-580-2450.This is an eight hour course that must be completed within 12 calendar months from completion of the 16 Hour On-the-Job Training Course for Security Guards, and annually thereafter. The course is structured to provide the student with updated and enhanced information on the duties and responsibilities of a security guard. Topics include the role of the security guard, legal powers and limitations, emergency situations, communications and public relations, access control, and ethics and conduct.Please bring your security guard license and $80.00 cash payment.The passing of an examination is required for successful completion of this course.
Workshop — Yoga at River Street Plaza, 8:30-9:30 a.m., River Street Plaza, 89 River St, Warrensburg. Stretch, focus, and align every Saturday morning. Begin your day with a little peace and connection. All levels are welcome! This class meets on the second floor. $10. Please note: Class 8/31 will be from 9am-10amThere will be no class 9/21
social
Angel Names Association Memorial Walk, 12-4 p.m., Saratoga State Spa Park, 19 Roosevelt Drive, Saratoga Springs. Angel Names Association (ANA) will hold its 14th Annual Memorial Walk on Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Saratoga State Spa Park in Saratoga Springs. Registration begins at noon and the walk will follow at 1:15 p.m. There will also be a Nondenominatonal Memorial/Flower Ceremony at 3:45 pm. The day includes children’s activities, light refreshments and prizes. Everyone is welcome to attend this uplifting, free family event to walk and raise awareness of pregnancy loss and infant death. For additional information, visit www.angelnames.org or contact Michelle Mosca at mgmosca@msn.com. Come walk with us on Sept. 28!
BOUNTIFUL BOWL BENEFIT, 12-3 p.m., Adirondack Folk School, 51 Main Street, Lake Luzerne. SAVE THE DATE!!! THE BOUNTIFUL BOWL BENEFIT HAS RETURNED!!Back by popular demand, the Adirondack Folk School will once again be hosting its Bountiful Bowl Benefit! This year, instead of purchasing small bowls, they’re offering very lovely, large 15 oz. ceramic mugs, called campfire mugs, that hold a big serving of the soups and chilis that will be served along with breads and treats. The mugs are being designed in the school’s tan and dark green colors, featuring a 10th Anniversary logo for AFS designed by their favorite graphic designer, Julie Hutchinson.Beginning Sept. 1, the mugs will be on sale for $20. Just as in the past with bowls, you bring your mug to the school for fill-up on Sept. 28! Mugs will also be available at the door and in our gift shop all year as a special item for this banner anniversary year!Music will be provided by the amazing Juke Box Jim!
Silver Lake Bird Walk, 8-11 a.m., Silver Lake/Falls of Lana Trailhead, Lake Dunmore Road/Route 53, Salisbury. The Otter Creek Audubon Society and Moosalamoo Association invite you to celebrate National Public Lands Day with a bird walk to Silver Lake. Migrating songbirds especially confusing fall warblers will be the focus, as well as any water birds we might find on the lake. Meet at the Silver Lake Trail parking lot on Lake Dunmore Road/Route 53, Salisbury, Vt.
2019 Pints for Preservation Pub Crawl, 2:30-7:30 p.m., Druthers Brewing, 381 Broadway, Saratoga Springs. On Saturday, Sept. 28, the Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation will host the 9th Annual Pints for Preservation Pub Crawl. With the support of local bars, the proceeds will benefit the Foundation’s preservation efforts and restoration projects. All participants will receive a complimentary Pub Crawl t-shirt and pint glass with purchase of tickets, while supplies last. Tickets available for purchase online, by phone, and day of the event.$35 for an individual — $60 for a couple — $120 for a group of four(518) 587-5030 — nbabie@saratogapreservation.orgwww.saratogapreservation.org
for the kids
MOOSICAL & MORE!, 9:45-10:30 a.m., Crandall Public Library, Children’s Department, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. Musical books, songs and movement activities are on the agenda for families with children ranging in age from infants through 6 years; (older siblings are welcome, too. On occasion, there also will be musical guests! The program will be held from 9:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. every Saturday! Drop in, no sign up required.
5th Annual Queensbury Hockey Fundraiser Golf Tournament, Airway Meadows Inc, 262 Brownville Rd, Gansevoort. Help raise money for Queensbury Spartan Hockey and have a great time doing it.Sign in/Registration is at 11:30 a.m.Shotgun Start is at 1 p.m.Followed by Prizes awarded and everyone is a winner and awarded with a yummy Chicken Dinner!!!!Please RSVP by Sept. 14.
Sunday
workshops
Childbirth Preparation: One-Day Course, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. You may bring a labor support partner. Please register only one person per couple.Childbirth Preparation is designed to educate expectant parents on their options during pregnancy, labor, and delivery. We will discuss having a healthy pregnancy, the work of labor and birth, coping with labor, options for medications and other interventions, being an active participant in your care, the role of the birth partner, and the first 48 hours after birth. The series will include discussions, films, hands-on opportunities, networking with other expecting couples, and a tour of Saratoga Hospital’s Labor & Delivery Unit.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450 or visit http://saratogahospital.org/classes/.
social
Adirondack North Country Bike the Barns, 7 a.m.-5 p.m., Tucker Farms, 112 Hobart Road, Gabriels. Bike the Barns is a fully supported recreational road cycling tour supporting the rich agricultural movement of the North Country. This one-day experience will feature farm tour stops staged along the route where you can personally connect with the local food revolution. The agritourism experience culminates with a finish line local food celebration complete with a meal, beverages and live music. All proceeds are used to support local farms and a portion of every rider’s event fee will go directly into the FarmShare fund.
Detox and Retox: Yoga at the ADK Pub & Brewery, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Adirondack Pub & Brewery, 33 Canada St, Lake George. Combine your love of yoga with your passion for great craft beer! An hour long yoga class followed with beer sampling and a free pint in the pub. All levels welcome. Must be 21 to drink. Pre-registration is encouraged as space is limited. Contact Stephanie or visit our website for more information and upcoming classes. Call 518-796-2587 for more information. Please note there will be no class:September 1, September 22.
Monday
workshop
Elder Law Summit, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., The Queensbury Hotel, 88 Ridge Street, Glens Falls. Today’s legal system is complex and sometimes overwhelming. The goal of the Elder Law Summit is to help older adults, family members, caregivers and professionals better understand the law and learn how to navigate the system. Education sessions include: Overview of Local Senior Services; Power of Attorney and Health Care Proxy; Medicaid Funded Home Care in New York State; Connecting the Pieces of Medicare; Options for Protecting Your Home; Senior Housing Options; Keys to Optimizing Your Social Security; Veteran’s Administration and VA Benefits; and Applying for Medicaid. Attendees can visit community exhibitors to learn more about local programs and services. This is a free event but REGISTRATION is REQUIRED by calling The Conkling Center at 518-793-1494. The event includes lunch.
Yoga at the Bolton Landing Conservation Club, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bolton Landing Conservation Club, 56 Edgecomb Pond Rd, Bolton Landing. An hour of mindful movement every Monday evening at 4:30. All levels are welcome!Please note this class will not meet:September 2
Young Survivor Support Group, 6-7:30 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. Join our local in-person support group for breast cancer patients, survivors, and co-survivors in their 40s or younger. You will learn about available resources, have the opportunity to ask questions, and support and empower one another. Whether you are recently diagnosed, still undergoing treatment, or navigating recovery, it is important to remember you are not alone.For more information, please call Jennifer Baldwin at 518-886-5648, or email ysc.saratoga.ny@gmail.com. Sponsored by the Young Survivor Coalition and the Mollie Wilmot Radiation Oncology Center.
Tuesday
social
Drink Pink at Adirondack Winery, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Adirondack Winery, 285 Canada St., Lake George. Drink Pink this October at Adirondack Winery and help them raise $8,500 for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of The Adirondacks! Stop in any day in October for a FREE sample of their Drink Pink Berry Breeze Wine Cocktail, $5 pink wine slushies, a pink-themed Ultimate Wine Tasting for 2, prizes, games and so much more! Plus, all month, they’re donating $4 for every bottle they sell of their Drink Pink Berry Breeze wine to Making Strides! AND they’re donating a portion of sales of any pink wine accessories, Drink Pink Uncork and Craft tickets, pink-themed Ultimate Wine Tastings for 2, and every dollar spent on their raffle tickets! Go to adkwinery.com/DrinkPink to learn about all the exciting reasons to visit their Tasting Rooms this month—and how to drink wine for a great cause! To learn about the incredible life-saving programs, services and research Making Strides supports, and to join Adirondack Winery’s fundraising team, go to adkwinery.com/JoinOurTeamThis event is also at our Bolton Landing Tasting Room at 4971 Lake Shore Drive in Bolton Landing.
Lake Bonita Hike, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. This hike has a couple ups and downs that travel around Lake Bonita. This hike is about 2+ miles and has some beautiful views of the Lake. Keep your eyes peeled and you will see some lovely rock outcroppings and maybe some neat wildlife. Registration is required with 24 hours advanced notice, please call 518-793-0511. Please meet and pay at the park office. Rating: Beginner Adults-$2 Children/Seniors (over 62)- $1
workshop
Prenatal Yoga, 6-7:15 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. This class will take place over six evenings. A note from your healthcare provider indicating permission to participate is required.In six 75-minute classes, instructors will guide you through postures which may decrease common pregnancy discomforts, such as back pain, sciatica, carpal tunnel, swelling, anxiety, and fatigue, in addition to stretching and toning muscles used during labor and delivery. Instructors will also focus on meditation, breathing, relaxation, and visualization in preparation for childbirth.Class is suitable for women at any pregnancy stage. Yoga experience is not necessary. Bring a mat, pillow, and blanket to each class.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450 or visit http://saratogahospital.org/classes/.
Volunteer Literacy Tutor Training Registration, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Roseann Anzalone, 251 Glen Street, Glens Falls. Did you know that one out of five adults in our region cannot read a map, fill out a job application or follow directions on a medicine bottle. In this course individuals will receive complete training from Literacy NY staff to begin tutoring an adult student in basic literacy, the English language or both. Classes will meet from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays from Oct. 1 through Nov. 5 at the SUNY Adirondack Queensbury campus.To obtain more information call 518-793-7414. To register call 518-743-2238.
for the kids
Pre-School Story Time, 3:30-4 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. Every Tuesday at 3:30-4 p.m. join us for interactive stories and songs. Ages 3-5. Siblings welcome. Drop in. No sign up required.
Wednesday
social
Pasta Dinner Fundraiser and Meet the Candidates, 5-8 p.m., Moreau Community Center, 144 Main St., South Glens Falls. Join the Moreau Democratic Committee for a 3 course pasta dinner which includes pasta with either meat sauce or marinara, salad, Italian bread and butter, dessert, coffee, tea, and lemonade. Doors open at 5 p.m. and dinner ends at 8 p.m. Drop by and Meet Judicial District 4 candidates, Moreau Town Council candidate JD Donohue, and Jeff McCabe, our incumbent judge. Adults $10. Kids under 12 $5, kids under 5 free.
for the kids
Dance Classes for Kids, 3:50-5 p.m., Adirondack Dance Artistry, Hudson River Music Hall, 10 Maple St., Hudson Falls. Adirondack Dance Artistry is a dance studio offering dance classes to children, teens and adults located in and around the greater Glens Falls Region. Our popular Pre-ballet & Creative Movement dance class, for children ages 3-5, runs every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. at our studio location inside Hudson River Music Hall. The fall semester runs from Sept. 18—Dec. 20. Class Description: Pre-ballet and Creative Movement dance class is an activity-oriented and interactive dance class where children find fun in learning the correlation between music and movement. Our professional dance instructors use engaging techniques including imagery, pantomime, props, games and obstacle courses to help each child explore ballet, funk, hip-hop and tap dance styles. Within a differentiated learning atmosphere, each class builds upon a routine schedule. As children progress, basic dance positions and movements are introduced. Parents may sign-up via our website or contact us to schedule a Trial Class, no commitment necessary. Join our Dance Artistry today! Please visit our website, adkdancearts.com for more information. You may contact us via phone (518)460-5567, text or email: adirondackdanceartistry@gmail.com
health
Smart Recovery meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 120 West Ave., Saratoga Springs. Smart Recovery meeting for people dealing with any type of addiction.
