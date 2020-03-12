Go Calendar March 12 - March 18

For the kids

Chalice of Malice Murder Mystery Theater, 6-8:45 p.m., Sweet Basil Restaurant, 1012 US 9, Queensbury. Chalice of Malice Murder Mystery Theater welcome you to the Adirondack District Kingdom (ADK) where the tyrant King Jake rules over the land with cruelty, rudeness, and a general disregard for his loyal subjects. On this morning he is found dead in his copper tub, poisoned by a drink from his favorite chalice found nearby. There is shock and dismay among the ADK citizens and Rodknee King, the Town Crier who delivers the news in rhyme. Who executed this deed of malice? Was it the young Lady River, from the House of Hudson, who smells like fish and secretly desired and plotted to marry the king? Or the Ladies Gore, the hard partying sisters from up on the mountain who never miss an opportunity? And what about Lady Crone, the eccentric who brews special wines and elixirs and had a secret tryst with Sir Knight, who shows up at the castle the night before the King took his final fatal bath? Although the King was despised, there were those who would marry him to become Queen for the power and wealth the title would bring. Or is a marriage needed at all to acquire the throne and rule the ADK? Come to Sweet Basil for the play and a great dinner! Solve the mystery and maybe win a prize!