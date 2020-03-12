Go Calendar March 12 - March 18

Thursday
Arts
Francisco Goya: The Caprichos Etchings and Aquatints, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Francisco Goya (1746–1828) used the privilege provided him as portraitist of the monarchy and aristocracy to create a series of etchings critiquing Spanish life at the end of the eighteenth century. With them, Goya took aim at what he saw as backward thinking: a church that hunted heretics, peasant superstitions, and the upper class’s brutal treatment of the poor. Goya is considered the first Modern artists, for his innovative painting techniques and social commentary.General $12, Seniors (60+) $10. Free for Children. Free with ID for Students, Active Military & Family or Veterans. Hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm, Sunday, noon to 5 pm, Closed Mondays and National Holidays.
Dox Thrash, Black Life, and the Carborundum Mezzotint, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Years before the Civil Rights Movement forced white Americans to see the disparities between white and black America, Dox Thrash (1893–1965) brought to the nation an inside look at the plight of blacks living in a country divided by segregation. This exhibition examines the artist’s portrayals of life in rural Georgia, urban Philadelphia, and World War II, and those chronicling the development of black artists and society as the walls of segregation began to crumble.General $12, Seniors (60+) $10. Free for Children. Free with ID for Students, Active Military & Family or Veterans.Hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, noon to 5 pm, Closed Mondays and National Holidays.
Show 2: In The Woods Somewhere, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., LARAC, 7 Lapham Place, Glens Falls. Show 2: In The Woods Somewhere is an exhibit for the public that is open from Feb. 21 to March 25 at LARAC, 7 Lapham Place, Glens Falls. Featured Artists are Joy Muller-McCoola, Peter Russom, Dennon Walantus, and Sean Walmsley. The Gallery and Shop Hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Saturday and we’re open until 6 p.m. on Thursdays.
10th Annual Youth Visions Art Exhibit, 12:30-4:30 p.m., North Country Arts Gallery, 71 Lawrence St., Glens Falls. Featuring the art of high school students in the Warren, Washington, Hamilton, and Essex County school districts. Youth Visions recognizes the artistic accomplishments of 9th– 12th grade students in the areas of drawing, mixed media, painting, jewelry, sculpture, pottery, photography and digital works of art. For more info, email: info@northcountryarts.org
For the kids
Pre-School Story Time, 10:15-10:45 a.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. Pre-School Story Time Every Thursday 10:15-10:45 am. Join us for interactive stories and songs. Ages 3-5. Siblings are welcome. Drop in. No sign up required.
After School Arts and Crafts, 3:45-4:45 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main Street, Hudson Falls. After School Arts and Crafts Join us for various arts and crafts after school. Kids in 1st grade and up can stop by for a new art project each week! Drop in. No sign up required.
Social
Gardens of Ireland, 1-2:30 p.m., The Conkling Center, 79 Warren Street, Glens Falls. Gardens of Ireland Leading up to St. Patrick’s Day, Diane O’Connor of the Ticonderoga Historical Society will take us on a visual expedition into the great estates, and simple cottage gardens, of the Emerald Isle. There’s a wee bit of Irish in all of us, so feel free to wear your green! Please call 518-793-1494 to reserve your seat.
Friday
Arts
Through the Eyes, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., NCA 2nd Floor Gallery, City Hall, 42 Ridge St., Glens Falls. Recent art works by Anthony Richichi at North Country Arts 2nd Floor Gallery located in City Hall, 42 Ridge St. Glens Falls. Opening Reception: Friday Feb. 21, 5 to 7 p.m.Admission is free, refreshments will be served.
Docent Tours at The Hyde Collection, 1-3 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Docent Tours will be held Friday’s and Sunday’s at 1 and 2 p.m. on March 1, 6, 8, 13, 15, 20, 22, 27, and 29. Join a Hyde Docent, for a tour of the Museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions located at 161 Warren St., Glens Falls.The tours are free with Museum admission. Call Sue MacKenzie at 518-792-1761, ext. 350, to confirm availability.
For the kids
Ice Fishing for Kids, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Ice Fishing for Kids Ever wonder how to ice fish? Come on down to Moreau for a lesson. No equipment needed, participants will get a pole in their hand and maybe even reel up a fish or two! Registration is necessary, please call 518-793-0511. Fees apply.
Social
Chalice of Malice Murder Mystery Theater, 6-8:45 p.m., Sweet Basil Restaurant, 1012 US 9, Queensbury. Chalice of Malice Murder Mystery Theater welcome you to the Adirondack District Kingdom (ADK) where the tyrant King Jake rules over the land with cruelty, rudeness, and a general disregard for his loyal subjects. On this morning he is found dead in his copper tub, poisoned by a drink from his favorite chalice found nearby. There is shock and dismay among the ADK citizens and Rodknee King, the Town Crier who delivers the news in rhyme. Who executed this deed of malice? Was it the young Lady River, from the House of Hudson, who smells like fish and secretly desired and plotted to marry the king? Or the Ladies Gore, the hard partying sisters from up on the mountain who never miss an opportunity? And what about Lady Crone, the eccentric who brews special wines and elixirs and had a secret tryst with Sir Knight, who shows up at the castle the night before the King took his final fatal bath? Although the King was despised, there were those who would marry him to become Queen for the power and wealth the title would bring. Or is a marriage needed at all to acquire the throne and rule the ADK? Come to Sweet Basil for the play and a great dinner! Solve the mystery and maybe win a prize!
Bingo, 7-9:30 p.m., American Legion Post No. 574, 72 Pearl St., Hudson Falls. Bingo to be held every Friday until June 30, 2020 at the American Legion Post No. 574, 72 Pearl St., Hudson Falls. Doors open at 5 p.m., game sheet sales start at 5:45 p.m., admission is $3. Extra regular sheets are $1 for three games on a sheet; $4 for 12 games on a sheet. Extra game sheets $1 each. Total payout weekly of over $2,000. A total of 14 games. 50/50 tickets by the SAL and concession available by the Legion Auxiliary.
Saturday
Arts
Saturday Workshop Series- Acting for Dancers, 1:30-3 p.m., School of the Arts at the National Museum of Dance, 99 S. Broadway, Saratoga Springs. Don’t miss this opportunity to take part of the first of our Saturday Workshop Series 2020!Explore Acting, Improvisation and Dance with Anny DeGange Holgate! Open for students ages 12 & up. $55 for the series. Drop in $20. Register today!Anny DeGange Holgate is an Alumnus of the The Juilliard School, Former member of The Martha Graham Dance Company and performer with the companies of Kazuko Hirabayashi, Hannah Kahn, Raymond Johnson, and the American Dance Festival Repertory Company. Anny’s Broadway musical credits include Evita, Rosa, Raggedy Ann, and Les Miserables. She has performed operatic roles in New York City Opera, The Cleveland Opera, and Opera for a New City. She is currently a professional actress with iTheatre Saratoga/The Creative Place International and Lake Theater.
Open Studio: artist Elizabeth Zunon, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Open Studio Join Artist-in-Residence Elizabeth Zunon in the Art Studio to celebrate the art of Dox Thrash. Participants will create images inspired by Thrash’s mastery of form, line, and shadow. A different technique will be explored at each of three monthly sessions led by Zunon.The cost is $15 for members and $20 for non-members. RSVP by contacting Sue MacKenzie at 518-792-1761, ext. 350, or frontofhouse@hydecollection.org.
Meeting
Wings Falls Quilters Guild Meeting, 8:15 a.m.-2:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 15 Maplewood Parkway, South Glens Falls. The Wings Falls Quilters Guild March meeting will take place on Saturday, March 14, at the United Methodist Church, South Glens Falls, NY. Coffee time begins at 8:15 a.m., with the business meeting commencing at 9:15 a.m. Following show and tell, Lynn Wheatley will present a trunk show. She will follow the show with a class on the Constellation wall hanging using the Rapid Fire Lemoyne Star Tool. A well-known instructor, Lynn comes to us from Vermont and is a regular teacher at the Vermont Quilt Festival. The public is welcome to attend the meeting and there is room in the class for interested quilters. For more information, contact President Jackie LaNoir at (518) 792-8219.
Social
Karaoke, 6-10 p.m., American Legion Post No. 574, 72 Pearl St., Hudson Falls. Karaoke is at the Hudson Falls American Legion on the 2nd and 3rd Saturday of every month.
Second Saturday Dance, 7-10 p.m., Temple Beh-El, 3 Marion Avenue, Glens Falls. Second Saturday Dance Come join us for a St. Patrick’s Day themed dance with DJ Joe Sweeney who will teach a lesson on Cha-cha.
Thurman Jack Wax Celebration, Thurman Town Hall, 311 Athol Road, Athol. Thurman Jack Wax Celebration After unforeseen obstacles canceled plans for Thurman’s Annual Jack Wax Celebration last year, it has returned for 2020! By popular demand, from both local residents and visitors, many volunteers have stepped forward in order to continue the more than 60 year event! Beginning at 3 p.m. diners will enjoy a meal while listening to live music performed by the “Warren County Ramblers”. For a minimal cost of just $10 for 13 and older, $5 for 6 to 12 years old and free for 5 and younger, participants will be supporting the American Cancer Society. Come enjoy our beautiful mountain town for a day by visiting our Maple Farms, enjoying a hot meal and supporting the American Cancer Society. Visit friends, both old and new, greet neighbors, relax, sing, dance, eat and check out the raffles available in Town Hall.
Deja Vu Jazz, Swing Jazz Combo, 3-6 p.m., SPoT Coffee, 221 Glen St., Glens Falls. Spot Coffee: Come join us every Saturday and be entertained by the music of Billie Holiday, Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington and many others from the Golden Era of New York Jazz from 1935 to 1960. Featuring vocalist Bea Roman, Lew Petteys on tenor sax, Phil Brink on Trombone and Neil Giammatteo on trumpet and flugelhorn. For more information, please call 518-584-9094.
Miller — MacDonald — Cormier, 6-9 p.m., The Park, 14 Park St., Glens Falls. Miller — MacDonald — Cormier A special dinner and concert event on their 2020 St. Patrick’s Day Tour Saturday, March 14 at 6 p.m. for $65 ($20 show only, 7:30 p.m.).With their new album, “South Haven”, this trio has created a powerful sound, transcending the boundaries between Cape Breton, Scottish, and Acadian traditions. Their live show has captivated audiences across the globe, from British Columbia and California, to Austria and Denmark.
Art and Yoga, 9-10 a.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Art and Yoga In partnership with Summit Yoga, join certified instructor Al Wolfer for a relaxing workout in the gallery, inspired by artists Francisco Goya and Dox Thrash. Bring your yoga mat and begin your morning with art and relaxation.The cost is $10 for members, and $12 for non-members. RSVP by contacting Sue MacKenzie at 518-792-1761, ext. 350, or frontofhouse@hydecollection.org.
Eagle Watch, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Eagle Watch Grab a pair of binoculars and a join park naturalist on his weekly Bald Eagle survey. Moreau Lake State Park’s section of the Hudson is home to wintering bald eagles. It is important for us to monitor their population and health, please come and help us! Registration is necessary, please call 518-793-0511. Fees are $1 for 62+ and children and $2 for everyone else.
Children’s Opera, 11-11:40 a.m., Children’s Department of Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. Opera Saratoga will be performing “Jack and the Beanstalk” for children in Crandall’s Community Room. The classic fairy tale features music from Gilbert and Sullivan’s operettas. This event is free for children ages 3-12 years old. Drop in for musical fun!
Paint & Sip: Rainbow Landscape, 1-2:30 p.m., World Awareness Children’s Museum, 89 Warren St., Glens Falls. Paint & Sip, the Rainbow Landscape, our popular and family-friendly Paint & Sip series returns as we create our own fun and festive Rainbow Landscape paintings, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day!! Class is $20 per adult-child duo, $10 for each additional adult and $5 for each additional child. Spots go quick, so make your reservation today by calling us at 518.793.2773!
Hangings, Riots and Strikes! 19th Century Mobilizations of the New York National Guard, 2-3 p.m., New York State Military Museum, 61 Lake Ave., Saratoga Springs,. Hangings, Riots, and Strikes: 19th Century Mobilizations of the New York National Guard — Gary Mitchell, a West Point graduate and historian of the New York National Guard, explores the role of the National Guard in maintaining order throughout the social turbulence of the 19th century, a story he considers “a mix of tragedy, comedy, and heroism.”
Yoga at River Street Plaza, 8:30-9:30 a.m., River Street Plaza, 89 River St., Warrensburg. Yoga at River Street Plaza join us to stretch, focus, and align every Saturday morning. Begin your day with a little peace and connection. All levels are welcome! This class meets on the second floor of The River Street Plaza, 89 River St., Warrensburg. Fee is $10. Please note that this class will not meet Saturday March 14.
Family Fun Favorites!, 10-10:30 a.m., Crandall Public Library, Children’s Department, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. Musical books, songs and movement activities are on the agenda for families with children ranging in age from infants through 6 years, older siblings are welcome, too. New Time 10-10:30 a.m. every Saturday morning. Drop in, no sign up required.
Family Art Time, 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main Street, Hudson Falls. Family Art Time welcomes parents, grandparents and caregivers to join the kids in making beautiful works of art. All ages are welcome. Drop in. No sign up required. This even occurs on the second Saturday of every month.
T3 Coaching Swim Clinic, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Glens Falls High School Pool, 10 Quade St., Glens Falls. Learn the best techniques towards improving your swim. From beginners to seasoned athletes, let the experienced coaching staff help improve your comfort and speed in the water. Broken down into three parts: pool, video analysis, and pool again. $80
Sunday
Arts
Social
Maple Class, 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Sugar Oak Farms, 50 Atkins Road, Malta. Maple Class Come learn about the history of maple tapping, styles of tapping, how to tap, collect, and boil different grades of maple syrup, maple tree identification, taste test, sample the difference between pure and artificial maple syrup.Register by March 9. Admission is $15 for adults, kids 16 and under is free. Register with check made payable to CCE Saratoga County. Sent to 50 West High St., Ballston Spa, NY 12020, or call the office at 518-885-8995 with credit card information. Space is limited. Call the office or email Jessica jmh452@cornell.edu with any questions.
Detox and Retox: Yoga at the ADK Pub & Brewery, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Adirondack Pub & Brewery, 33 Canada St., Lake George. Detox and Retox with us at Adirondack Pub & Brewery. Combine your love of yoga with your passion for great craft beer! An hour long yoga class followed with beer sampling and a free pint in the pub. All levels welcome. Must be 21 to drink. Pre-registration is encouraged as space is limited. This event occurs every week on Sunday until the last Sunday in December. Contact Stephanie or visit our website for more information and upcoming classes. Email, text, or call 518-796-2587.
Temple Sinai Purim Carnival, 2-4 p.m., Dailey Gym, Wilton’s Gavin Park , 10 Lewis Road , Saratoga Springs. Temple Sinai Purim Carnival with a grant from the Jewish Federation of Northeastern New York, will host its annual fun-filled Community Purim Carnival for the public in the Christopher Dailey Gym at Wilton’s Gavin Park. Purim is a holiday celebrating a biblical story about overcoming racism and oppression. It is traditionally celebrated with costume and revelry, and has been called “the Jewish Mardi Gras.” It’s the biggest party of the Jewish year. Families and children from the community are welcome to join this program for youngsters of all faiths. Featuring more than 15 interactive games and 2 huge bounce attractions, children of all ages will also enjoy dancing with the DJ, a photo booth, face-painting, crafts, snacks, and prizes galore for everyone (every player wins every time!) The schedule of events in Gavin Park includes games, bounce attractions, children’s crafts, and a photo booth from 2-4 p.m. and a community dance party with a DJ (and loads of prizes) from 3:30-4 p.m. Admission is free. Activity tickets are $1 each and wristbands for unlimited games and rides are $12. (All games are one ticket and all rides two tickets). Popcorn and cotton candy will be available for purchase. “Purim is a joyous celebration, especially for children, with a wonderful story, noisemakers, costumes, and fun. What better way to celebrate than with a carnival! We hope children and families from throughout the Saratoga Springs-Capital District area will attend our annual Purim Carnival and become a part of the merriment!” said Temple Sinai President Michael Marx. Temple Sinai is a Reform synagogue located in the historical district of downtown Saratoga Springs. For more information about the carnival, contact Temple Sinai at 518-584-8730.
Music
deBlasiis Series Concert: Yvonne Hansbrough on flute and Paul Quigley on guitar, 3-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection—Froelich Auditorium, 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls. de Blasiis Music Series Special performance featuring Yvonne Hansbrough on flute and Paul Quigley on guitar. A two-time winner of the National Flute Association Competition, Yvonne Hansbrough has performed worldwide in such places as Hungary, Bulgaria, Italy, England and Greece. She is a Professor of Music at The College of St. Rose in Albany, NY and principal flutist for the Glens Falls Symphony Orchestra. As an in-demand regional performer, guitarist Paul Quigley has appeared with the Glens Falls Symphony and at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center & Troy City Bank Music Hall as well as international performances in Basel, Switezerland and aboard the Queen Elizabeth, Queen Mary and Crystal Symphony classical cruise ships. He teaches at Schenectady County Community College and is a member of the Finger Lakes Guitar Quartet. Learn more and purchase tickets at deblasiismusicseries.org.
Monday
Arts
Social
Yoga at the Bolton Landing Conservation Club, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bolton Landing Conservation Club, 56 Edgecomb Pond Road, Bolton Landing. Yoga at the Bolton Landing Conservation Club on Monday evening for an hour of mindful movement. All levels are welcome! Late winter session goes from March 2-April 6. Please note that this class will not meet Monday, March 23. The fee is $10 per class, or $40 for all 5 classes. Contact Stephanie for more information.
Slithering Snakes, 6-7 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Slithering Snakes, but don’t fear these wonderful misunderstood creatures. Come learn about the three different snakes that we take care of in our nature center and how they better our environment. Please call the park office to register for this event, 518-793-0511. Cost is $1 per child.
Tuesday
Arts
Social
Brooks BBQ, 4-7 p.m., Our Lady of the Annunciation Church, 448 Aviation Road, Queensbury. Tickets may be purchased ahead of time after all weekend Masses or by stopping by the Parish Office Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m.-noon. Cost is $14 per dinner which includes chicken half, baked potato, coleslaw, dinner roll, butter, bottled water, oatmeal cream cookie and plasticware kit. Brooks’ BBQs are often sold out, get your tickets in advance so you don’t miss out!
Meetings/Workshops
Breast Cancer Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mollie Wilmot Radiation Oncology Center, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. To Life!, in partnership with the Mollie Wilmot Radiation Oncology Center at Saratoga Hospital, offers a monthly support group for women affected by breast cancer, as well as interested family members and caregivers.Join us and become connected with other women. Share your story, listen to others, form new and lasting friendships. Group meetings include enjoyable activities onsite and offsite, as well as guest speakers.For more information, please call Jennifer Baldwin, MSW, at 518-886-5648.
Prenatal Yoga (6 Classes), 6-7:15 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. In six 75-minute classes, instructors will guide you through postures which may decrease common pregnancy discomforts, such as back pain, sciatica, carpal tunnel, swelling, anxiety, and fatigue, in addition to stretching and toning muscles used during labor and delivery. Instructors will focus on meditation, breathing, relaxation, and visualization in preparation for childbirth. Class is suitable for women at any pregnancy stage. Yoga experience is not necessary. Bring a mat, pillow, and blanket to each class.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450, or register online at www.saratogahospital.org/classes. A note from your healthcare provider indicating permission to participate is required.We offer discounts for active/retired military, hospital employees, and Medicaid. We also offer 15% off education packages when you register for three or more classes. Contact communityed@saratogahospital.org with any questions.
Champlain Valley Chorale to Resume Rehearsals, 7-9 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1045 Wicker St., Ticonderoga. Champlain Valley Chorale announces resumption of rehearsals for its upcoming Spring concerts. Weekly rehearsals are scheduled for each Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church, Wicker St., Ticonderoga, beginning Feb. 11, and continuing to the concert presentations in June.New singers in all sections are welcomed, and no audition is necessary. For further information, please contact Bob Elling at 585-2173.
Southern Adirondack Library System Board of Trustees Meeting, 1-2 p.m., Southern Adirondack Library System, 22 Whitney Place, Saratoga Springs. Trustees Meeting The regular meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Southern Adirondack Library System will be held at 1 p.m. March 17, 2020 at the System.
Wednesday
Arts
Free for Seniors, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Free admission to the Museum and Galleries, for ages 60 and older.
For the kids
Little Ones Sensory Exploration, 10:15-10:45 a.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. Little Ones Sensory Exploration we will have an opportunity for kids to explore with their senses through play. Ages 3-5 (babies and toddlers are welcome). Drop in. No sign up required.
Artful Afternoons, 2:30-4:30 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Artful Afternoons is an afternoon drop-in art program for guardians and children, ages 6 to 12. We will begin by examining art from the Museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions, then visit the Art Studio to put your discoveries into action. A different topic is explored from 2:30-4:30 p.m. each Wednesday in March at The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. This event is free, but donations are appreciated.
Book Buzz, 3:45-4:45 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. Book Buzz Join our book club and read a different book every month. We will order the books in advance and have them available behind the upstairs circulation desk. Just ask the clerk and they will get it for you. We are reading Gregor the Overlander for the month of March. This event is for grades 4-8. Drop in, no sign up required, just the book.
Social
Lake Bonita Hike, 1-3 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Lake Bonita Hike has a couple ups and downs that travel around Lake Bonita. The hike is about 2+ miles and has some beautiful views of the Lake. Keep your eyes peeled and you will see some lovely rock outcroppings and maybe some neat wildlife. Registration is required with 24 hours advanced notice, please call 518-793-0511. Meet and pay at the park office. The rating for this event is for beginners.
Workshops
Cardiac Care Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. Recovering from a cardiac event is a continuous process that often requires significant lifestyle changes. In order to provide ongoing guidance for you during this time, the cardiovascular team at Saratoga Hospital will host a monthly group to answer your post-care questions and offer information on healthy eating, exercising, and mental wellness to support your transition to a new daily routine.For more information, please call 518-580-2400.
Grief Support Group, 6-7 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. Grief Support Group knows that time alone does not heal all wounds and grief needs to be expressed and witnessed to become manageable. This adult-only group provides a safe, private place to talk about the loss of a loved one without judgment and without fear of being a burden. Join us and find comfort in knowing you are not alone. Registration is required. We will meet from 6-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5. For more information, call Jean Malone, LMHC, at 518-886-5210. This group is sponsored by Saratoga Hospital Patient Cancer Funds.
Yikes, I Need A Business Plan!, 6-7:30 p.m., Crandall Public LIbrary: Holden Room, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. You made the decision, now you need to create a business plan for yourself and/or lenders. Staff from the Community Loan Fund of the Capital Region will show you how to shape your ideas into a written business plan that can guide your efforts and represent you project to potential investors or lenders. To register visit http://crandalllibrary.org.
Childbirth Preparation Series (3 Classes), 7-9 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. Childbirth Preparation is a three-class series designed to educate expectant parents on their options during pregnancy, labor, and delivery. We will discuss having a healthy pregnancy, the work of labor and birth, coping with labor, options for medications and other interventions, being an active participant in your care, the role of the birth partner, and the first 48 hours after birth. The series will include discussions, films, hands-on opportunities, and a tour of Saratoga Hospital’s Labor & Delivery Unit.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450, or register online at www.saratogahospital.org/classes. Please register only one person per coupleWe offer discounts for active/retired military, hospital employees, and Medicaid. We also offer 15% off education packages when you register for three or more classes. Contact communityed@saratogahospital.org with any questions.