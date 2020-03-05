Go Calendar March 5 - March 11

Francisco Goya: The Caprichos Etchings and Aquatints, The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls. Francisco Goya will be featured at the Wood and Whitney-Renz Galleries until March 31. We will be presenting The Caprichos Etchings and Aquatints of Francisco Goya. From 1746–1828 he used the privilege provided him as portraitist of the monarchy and aristocracy, to create a series of etchings critiquing Spanish life at the end of the eighteenth century. With them, Goya took aim at what he saw as backward thinking, a church that hunted heretics, peasant superstitions, and the upper class’s brutal treatment of the poor. Goya is considered the first Modern artist, for his innovative painting techniques and social commentary.General Admission is $12, Seniors 60+ is $10, free for children, free with ID for students, and active military and family of veterans. Our hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.Tuesday to Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. We are closed Mondays and national holidays.Francisco Goya y Lucientes, (Spanish, 1746–1828), El Sueño de la Razon Produce Monstruos [The Sleep of Reason Produces Monsters], 1799, etching and aquatint, 8 3/4 x 5 15/16 in.