Go Calendar March 5 - March 11

Thursday
Arts
Show 2: In The Woods Somewhere, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., LARAC, 7 Lapham Place, Glens Falls. Show 2: In The Woods Somewhere is an exhibit for the public that is open from Feb. 21 to March 25 at LARAC, 7 Lapham Place, Glens Falls. Featured Artists are Joy Muller-McCoola, Peter Russom, Dennon Walantus, and Sean Walmsley. The Gallery and Shop Hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Saturday and we’re open until 6 p.m. on Thursdays.
For the Kids
Knee High Naturalist, 10-11 a.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Knee High Naturalist class is intended for children ages 1-6 and their parents/guardians along with any siblings. We will read a short story or two based on the outdoors and then go for a short hike hoping to see some cool wildlife. Registration is necessary with 24-hour advanced notice, please call 518-793-0511. Stop at the office first to pay for the event. Each child cost $1.
Pre-School Story Time, 10:15-10:45 a.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. Pre-School Story Time Every Thursday 10:15-10:45 am. Join us for interactive stories and songs. Ages 3-5. Siblings are welcome. Drop in. No sign up required.
Tours for Tots, 10:30-11:30 a.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. For guardians and children ages 3 to 5. Explore the Museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions with age-appropriate gallery and art-making activities, introducing young children to big ideas in art. Different topics are explored each week at The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls, by use of art materials, books, and play. Suggested donation.
After School Arts and Crafts, 3:45-4:45 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main St., Hudson Falls. After School Arts and Crafts Join us for various arts and crafts after school. Kids in 1st grade and up can stop by for a new art project each week! Drop in. No sign up required.
Social
Murder Mystery Tour of The Hyde House Museum, 6-7:30 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Murder Mystery Tour of The Hyde House Museum’s Art in the Public Eye’s themed mystery tour of Hyde House is back. Join the detective and tour guide as they investigate a colorful cast of suspects and the history of Hyde House art, while trying to determine who killed Reginald Wayne. The cost is $15 for members and $20 for non-members. RSVP by contacting Sue MacKenzie at 518-792-1761, ext. 350, or frontofhouse@hydecollection.org.
Workshops
Caregiver Support Group, 6-7:30 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. Caregiver Support Group is held monthly and facilitated by Pierre Zimmerman, M.S., of One Roof Holistic Health Center. We will address issues of self-care, and how to practice it in the midst of caring for someone else; identify sources of stress, and learn skills to cope and take action to reduce that stress; explore ways to feel healthier, including practical solutions for constructive communication and discover how to clarify your needs and meet them without feeling guilt, anger, or resentment. Pre-registration requested. Please call 413-992-7012. This support group is funded by the Saratoga Hospital Patient Cancer Fund.
Decoding Our Nutrition Choices, 1-2:30 p.m., The Conkling Center, 79 Warren St., Glens Falls. Decoding Our Nutrition Choices is an engaging and interactive program that will be presented by Marybeth Mitcham, of Cornell Cooperative Extension. Come and learn about what goes into making healthy food choices, as we talk about GMOs, food labels, smart shopping, healthy snacks (and try some healthy snacks), and more! The cost is $5 and seating is limited, please call 518-793-1494 to reserve your spot.
Friday
Arts
For the Kids
Little Ones Yoga, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., World Awareness Children’s Museum, 89 Warren St., Glens Falls. Little Ones Yoga at WACM led by guest instructor Neha Gowala, little ones will develop proper posture, better balance, and self-awareness in this fun, child-friendly practice. This yoga workshop is best suited for children 5 years old and younger, but all ages are welcome to attend! Program is free with admission, though donations are gladly accepted
Art Crawl, 10:30-11 a.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Art Crawl is held from 10:30-11 a.m. on the first Friday of each month at The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls when babies and their caregivers are invited to play and learn in the Museum. Each program includes an activity designed especially for little ones, with an art material exploration and play.
Social
Docent Tours at The Hyde Collection, 1-3 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Join a Hyde Docent, for a tour of the Museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions located at 161 Warren St., Glens Falls.The tours are free with Museum admission. Call Sue MacKenzie at 518-792-1761, ext. 350, to confirm availability.
Bingo, 7-9:30 p.m., American Legion Post No. 574, 72 Pearl St., Hudson Falls. Doors open at 5 p.m., game sheet sales start at 5:45 p.m., admission is $3. Extra regular sheets are $1 for three games on a sheet; $4 for 12 games on a sheet. Extra game sheets $1 each. Total payout weekly of over $2,000. A total of 14 games. 50/50 tickets by the SAL and concession available by the Legion Auxiliary.
Marking Memories, 2-3 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Marking Memories is held once a month when in-home caregivers and individuals with dementia, early stages of Alzheimer’s, and other cognitive challenges can participate in a free Museum visit program. A museum educator will lead a conversation about an individual work of art, and lead an art-making activity that encourages social interaction and communication. This workshop is free. Please RSVP by contacting Keri Dudek at kdudek@hydecollection.org or 518-792-1761, ext. 317.
Lake Bonita Hike, 1-3 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Lake Bonita Hike has a couple ups and downs that travel around Lake Bonita. The hike is about 2 miles and has some beautiful views of the Lake. Keep your eyes peeled and you will see some lovely rock outcroppings and maybe some neat wildlife. Registration is required with 24 hours advanced notice, please call 518-793-0511. Please meet and pay at the park office. The rating is beginner.
Saturday
Arts and Music
Deja Vu Jazz, Swing Jazz Combo, 3-6 p.m., SPoT Coffee, 221 Glen St., Glens Falls. Spot Coffee: Come join us every Saturday and be entertained by the music of Billie Holiday, Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington and many others from the Golden Era of New York Jazz from 1935 to 1960. Featuring vocalist Bea Roman, Lew Petteys on tenor sax, Phil Brink on Trombone and Neil Giammatteo on trumpet and flugelhorn. For more information, please call 518-584-9094.
Karaoke, 6-10 p.m., American Legion Post No. 574, 72 Pearl St., Hudson Falls. Karaoke is at the Hudson Falls American Legion on the 2nd and 3rd Saturday of every month.
For the Kids
Fun with Russian, 2:15-2:45 p.m., Children’s Department of Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen Street, Glens Falls. “Fun with Russian” is a 30-minute session to introduce 4-7 year old children to the basics of the Russian language. From 2:15-2:45 p.m. on Saturday, March 7. The program is free, but register soon as space is very limited. Call the Children’s Desk at 518-792-6508 ext 4 to register!
Family Fun Favorites!, 10-10:30 a.m., Crandall Public Library, Children’s Department, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. Family Fun Favorites! Musical books, songs and movement activities are on the agenda for families with children ranging in age from infants through 6 years, older siblings are welcome, too. New Time 10-10:30 a.m. every Saturday morning. Drop in, no sign up required.
Pokemon, 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Hudson Falls Free Library, 220 Main Street, Hudson Falls. Pokémon “trainers” will have an opportunity to compete in casual tournaments. If possible it would be best if kids can come with their own cards, but we will have decks available to play. Parents are welcome to assist and play! All ages are welcome. Drop in. No sign up required. Children with competent reading comprehension skills would be advantageous due to the large reading aspect of the game.
Fun with Welsh!, 1:30-2 p.m., Children’s Department of Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen Street, Glens Falls. “Fun with Welsh” is a 30-minute session to introduce 4-7 year old children to the basics of the Welsh language, from 1:30-2 p.m. Saturday, March 7. The program is free but registration is required as space is limited. Sign up on line at www.crandalllibrary.org after January 21 or call the Children’s Desk at 518-792-6508 ext 4 for assistance.
Social
Yoga at River Street Plaza, 8:30-9:30 a.m., River Street Plaza, 89 River St., Warrensburg. Yoga at River Street Plaza join us to stretch, focus, and align every Saturday morning. Begin your day with a little peace and connection. All levels are welcome! This class meets on the second floor of The River Street Plaza, 89 River St., Warrensburg. Fee is $10. Please note that this class will not meet Saturday March 14.
Rogers Island Moonlight Snowshoe Tour, 7-9 p.m., Rogers Island Visitor Center, 11 Rogers Island Dr., Fort Edward. Rogers Island Moonlight Snowshoe Tour led by Ed Carpenter. Bring your snowshoes or walk the Island tour. All ages welcome. Snacks and refreshments to follow. No reservations needed. Call 518-747-3693 or email at rogersisland@gmail.com.
Eagle Watch, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort. Eagle Watch, grab a pair of binoculars and a join park naturalist on his Bald Eagle survey. Moreau Lake State Park’s section of the Hudson is home to wintering bald eagles. It is important for us to monitor their population and health, please come and help us! Registration is necessary, please call 518-793-0511. $1 for 62+ and children, $2 for everyone else.
Workshops
Saturday Workshop Series — Acting for Dancers, 1:30-3 p.m., School of the Arts at the National Museum of Dance, 99 South Broadway, Saratoga Springs. Don’t miss this opportunity to take part of the first of our Saturday Workshop Series 2020!Explore Acting, Improvisation and Dance with Anny DeGange Holgate! Open for students ages 12 & up. $55 for the series. Drop in $20. Register today!Anny DeGange Holgate is an Alumnus of the The Juilliard School, Former member of The Martha Graham Dance Company and performer with the companies of Kazuko Hirabayashi, Hannah Kahn, Raymond Johnson, and the American Dance Festival Repertory Company. Anny’s Broadway musical credits include Evita, Rosa, Raggedy Ann, and Les Miserables. She has performed operatic roles in New York City Opera, The Cleveland Opera, and Opera for a New City. She is currently a professional actress with iTheatre Saratoga/The Creative Place International and Lake Theater.
Functional Screening for Rowers, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Regional Therapy Center, 8 Medical Park Dr Ste 101, Malta. Functional Screening for Rowers The Regional Therapy Center, 8 Medical Park Dr Ste 101, in Malta will host a complimentary rowing screening from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 7. James Kelley, MD, from Saratoga Hospital Medical Group Sports Medicine will also be onsite to introduce participants to VO2 Max Testing.Skilled, licensed therapists will provide participants with personalized exercises, and Thomas Quigley, PT, DPT, former collegiate oarsman and coach, will perform rowing analyses. Dr. Kelley will discuss how VO2 Max Testing helps to determine the maximum amount of oxygen you can use during exercise to produce more energy. Rowers and coaches of all levels are welcome to attend.Space is limited, and registration is required to participate in the screening. Please call 518-583-8459 to sign up. However, you do not need to register if you are only looking to discuss VO2 Max Testing with Dr. Kelley.
Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11:30 a.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. Join Kelly Duheme, IBCLC, in collaboration with Saratoga Midwifery, Saratoga OBGYN at Myrtle Street, and Saratoga WIC, for a free support group to connect with other breastfeeding mothers.We will celebrate our successes, share our struggles, and offer guidance and support to help both mom and baby throughout their breastfeeding journey. Expectant mothers are encouraged to attend, and the group is open to all mothers regardless of delivery location. Grandmothers and siblings (up to age 5) are also welcome.Please bring a blanket/floor mat. No registration required. For more information, please call Kelly at 518-580-2049.
Sunday
Arts
Art Lab, 12-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Art Lab is held on the Second Sunday of every month at The Hyde Museum, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. The Hyde offers free admission. From 1 to 3 p.m. our educators host a free gallery and art-making activity which fosters creativity and collaboration among all ages; even adults without children will have a blast. Families and individuals can drop in to participate in an educator-led exercise, challenging the expectation of what art is, and how it enhances our lives.
Docent Tours at The Hyde Collection, now on Friday and Sunday, 1-3 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Docent Tours will be held Friday’s and Sunday’s at 1 and 2 p.m. on March 1, 6, 8, 13, 15, 20, 22, 27, and 29. Join a Hyde Docent, for a tour of the Museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions located at 161 Warren St., Glens Falls.The tours are free with Museum admission. Call Sue MacKenzie at 518-792-1761, ext. 350, to confirm availability.
Through the Eyes, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., NCA 2nd Floor Gallery, City Hall, 42 Ridge St., Glens Falls. Recent art works by Anthony Richichi at North Country Arts 2nd Floor Gallery located in City Hall, 42 Ridge St. Glens Falls. Opening Reception: Friday Feb. 21, 5 to 7 p.m.Admission is free, refreshments will be served.
Francisco Goya: The Caprichos Etchings and Aquatints, The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls. Francisco Goya will be featured at the Wood and Whitney-Renz Galleries until March 31. We will be presenting The Caprichos Etchings and Aquatints of Francisco Goya. From 1746–1828 he used the privilege provided him as portraitist of the monarchy and aristocracy, to create a series of etchings critiquing Spanish life at the end of the eighteenth century. With them, Goya took aim at what he saw as backward thinking, a church that hunted heretics, peasant superstitions, and the upper class’s brutal treatment of the poor. Goya is considered the first Modern artist, for his innovative painting techniques and social commentary.General Admission is $12, Seniors 60+ is $10, free for children, free with ID for students, and active military and family of veterans. Our hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.Tuesday to Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. We are closed Mondays and national holidays.Francisco Goya y Lucientes, (Spanish, 1746–1828), El Sueño de la Razon Produce Monstruos [The Sleep of Reason Produces Monsters], 1799, etching and aquatint, 8 3/4 x 5 15/16 in.
Dox Thrash, Black Life, and the Carborundum Mezzotint, The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Dox Thrash, Black Life, and the Carborundum Mezzotint to be held at The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls Wood and Hoopes Galleries until Sunday, March 22.Years before the Civil Rights Movement forced white Americans to see the disparities between white and black America, Dox Thrash (1893–1965) gave the nation an inside look at the plight of blacks, living in a country divided by segregation. This exhibition examines the artist’s portrayals of life in rural Georgia, urban Philadelphia, and World War II, and those chronicling the development of black artists and society, as the walls of segregation began to crumble.General Admission is $12, seniors 60+ $10, free for children, students with ID and active military and family of veterans. Our hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. We are closed Mondays and National Holidays. Dox Thrash, American (1893-1965), Chromatic Tunes, ca. 1938, watercolor, 30 x 22 in., signed in recto WPA *Lent by the Everhart Museum of Natural History, Science & Art, Scranton, PA, courtesy of Dolan/Maxwell.
For the Kids
K-9s and Kiddos program, 2-4 p.m., Children’s Department of Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. K-9s and Kiddos is a free program of hands-on learning fun for children ages 4 years and older. Children will learn about 5 areas of dog care with certified therapy dogs! Space is limited, registration is required. Sign up online at www.crandalllibrary.org or contact the Children’s Desk at 518-792-6508 ext 4.
Health
Detox and Retox: Yoga at the ADK Pub & Brewery, 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Adirondack Pub & Brewery, 33 Canada St., Lake George. Detox and Retox with us at Adirondack Pub & Brewery. Combine your love of yoga with your passion for great craft beer! An hour long yoga class followed with beer sampling and a free pint in the pub. All levels welcome. Must be 21 to drink. Pre-registration is encouraged as space is limited. This event occurs every week on Sunday until the last Sunday in December. Contact Stephanie or visit our website for more information and upcoming classes. Email, text, or call 518-796-2587.
Monday
Arts
For the Kids
Read to Ellie and Willow, Reading Therapy Dogs!, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Children’s Department of Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls. Read to Ellie and Willow, reading therapy dogs who visit every Monday, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. This event is free! Call the Children’s Department at 518-792-6508 ext. 4 to reserve your time slot!
Health
Wellness Walks, 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Camp Saratoga North Trailhead, Parking Lot #1 Scout Road, Wilton. Wellness Walks is a great opportunity to enjoy winter out on the trails. Wellness Walks are geared towards gentle exercise and the enjoyment of nature and will be accessible for participants at basic fitness levels. The walk will depart from the Camp Saratoga North Trailhead kiosk. Pre-registration is appreciated as the program could be cancelled if there is bad weather. Snowshoes will be available for rental 30 minutes before the program; free for members, $3 for non-members. If there is no snow, the program will take place without snowshoes. The Wellness Walks are a bi-monthly activity with the next walk scheduled on March 23 at the same location. For more information or to register for the program, please call the Preserve & Park office at 518-450-0321 or via email at info@wiltonpreserve.org.
Social
Yoga at the Bolton Landing Conservation Club, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bolton Landing Conservation Club, 56 Edgecomb Pond Road, Bolton Landing. Yoga at the Bolton Landing Conservation Club on Monday evening for an hour of mindful movement. All levels are welcome! Late winter session goes from March 2-April 6. Please note that this class will not meet Monday, March 23. The fee is $10 per class, or $40 for all 5 classes. Contact Stephanie for more information.
Tuesday
Arts and Music
Champlain Valley Chorale to Resume Rehearsals, 7-9 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1045 Wicker Street, Ticonderoga. Champlain Valley Chorale announces resumption of rehearsals for its upcoming Spring concerts. Weekly rehearsals are scheduled for each Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church, Wicker St., Ticonderoga, beginning Feb. 11, and continuing to the concert presentations in June.New singers in all sections are welcomed, and no audition is necessary. For further information, please contact Bob Elling at 585-2173.
For the Kids
Read to Bella, our new reading therapy dog, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Children’s Department of Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen Street, Glens Falls. Read to Bella, a Newfoundland, and one of our new reading therapy dogs.Free for Children ages 5 and up. Sign up at the children’s desk of Crandall Public Library or call 518-792-6508, ext 4.
Workshops
Dining with Diabetes, 10:20 a.m.-12 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 1 Grove St., Schuylerville. A three class program for people with Diabetes or Prediabetes and their family members. Participants will learn how to fit carbohydrates into a healthy menu, effectively use food labels, choose meals when eating out and adopt other healthy habits through healthy eating.The program is FREE and is being sponsored by the Schuylerville Lions Club. Presented by Diane Whitten, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Saratoga County. Registration is required by calling 518-885-8995
Bariatric Surgery Informational Seminar, 6-8 p.m., Embassy Suites, 86 Congress St., Saratoga Springs. Our informational seminars make it easy to learn everything you need to know, from our team’s qualifications to what to expect, and how to get started on your weight-loss journey. These sessions offer the perfect opportunity for you to ask questions to help you prepare for a one-on-one consultation with our bariatric surgeon.Sign up for this free seminar by calling 518-693-4699. For more information, visit https://www.saratogabariatriccenter.com/.
Surviving to Thriving after Cancer Treatment, 6-7:30 p.m., The Spring Street Gallery, 110 Spring St., Saratoga Springs. Surviving to Thriving after Cancer Treatment is the transition from cancer patient to cancer survivor and is often a difficult journey. In the weeks and months after treatment ends, patients can feel alone, confused, and uncertain. This group will help you build your tool chest with skills to cope, and create your “new normal,” so you’ll have the kind of life you deserve.Our next scheduled meeting occurs from 6-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at The Spring Street Gallery, 110 Spring St., Saratoga Springs. For more information, please call Jennifer Baldwin, MSW, at 518-886-5648. This group is sponsored by the Mollie Wilmot Radiation Oncology Center and the American Cancer Society.
Prenatal Yoga (6 Classes), 6-7:15 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. In six 75-minute classes, instructors will guide you through postures which may decrease common pregnancy discomforts, such as back pain, sciatica, carpal tunnel, swelling, anxiety, and fatigue, in addition to stretching and toning muscles used during labor and delivery. Instructors will focus on meditation, breathing, relaxation, and visualization in preparation for childbirth. Class is suitable for women at any pregnancy stage. Yoga experience is not necessary. Bring a mat, pillow, and blanket to each class.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450, or register online at www.saratogahospital.org/classes. A note from your healthcare provider indicating permission to participate is required.We offer discounts for active/retired military, hospital employees, and Medicaid. We also offer 15% off education packages when you register for three or more classes. Contact communityed@saratogahospital.org with any questions.
Expectant Parent Night, 7-8 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. Choosing a hospital and provider to deliver your baby can be a tough decision. This class is designed to introduce you to the Women’s Health Services Unit and our neonatal providers, Saratoga Hospital Midwives, and Saratoga OBGYN at Myrtle Street. The class will include an overview of the services available, an introduction to the other classes offered to expectant parents, time for questions, and conclude with a tour of the Labor & Delivery Unit.So, whether you’re newly expecting, planning to become pregnant soon, or just curious about what we have to offer, come join us and see what we’re all about!Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450, or register online at www.saratogahospital.org/classes. Please register only one person per couple.
Wednesday
Arts
Free for Seniors, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Free Admission for Seniors at the Hyde Museum, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. on Wednesdays, March 4, 11, 18, 25.Free admission to the Museum and Galleries, for ages 60 and older.
For the Kids
Artful Afternoons, 2:30-4:30 p.m., The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. Artful Afternoons is an afternoon drop-in art program for guardians and children, ages 6 to 12. We will begin by examining art from the Museum’s permanent collection or exhibitions, then visit the Art Studio to put your discoveries into action. A different topic is explored from 2:30-4:30 p.m. each Wednesday in March at The Hyde Collection, 161 Warren St., Glens Falls. This event is free, but donations are appreciated.
Lecture
Author Lawrence Dudley Book Talk, 6:30-8 p.m., Crandall Public Library, 251 Glen St, Glens Falls. Author Lawrence Dudley will speak about his new book The Hungry Blade from 6:30-8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, in the Community Room at Crandall Public Library.
Workshops
Cancer Support Group, 12-1 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. Cancer Support Group will be led by Pierre Zimmerman, M.S., of One Roof Holistic Health Center, and provides a “safe container to explore common physical, financial, emotional, cognitive, developmental, familial, and spiritual issues.”Our next scheduled meeting will be from 12-1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12. at Saratoga Hospital. Please register by calling 413-992-7012. This group is sponsored by the Mollie Wilmot Radiation Oncology Center at Saratoga Hospital. 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs.
Nuts & Bolts of Preventing Diabetes, 5-7 p.m., Wilton Medical Arts, 3040 Route 50, Saratoga Springs. Nuts & Bolts of Preventing Diabetes is an informative program to learn what steps you can take today to prevent the development of diabetes. From 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11 at Wilton Medical Arts. Have you been told you’re at risk for diabetes? Do you have an immediate family member with diabetes? Do you weigh more than you should? If so, you may be at risk of developing Type 2 Diabetes. Join a Registered Dietitian from Saratoga Hospital for an informal, Advance registration is required. Please call 518-886-5121.
Childbirth Preparation Series (3 Classes), 7-9 p.m., Saratoga Hospital, 211 Church St., Saratoga Springs. Childbirth Preparation is a three-class series designed to educate expectant parents on their options during pregnancy, labor, and delivery. We will discuss having a healthy pregnancy, the work of labor and birth, coping with labor, options for medications and other interventions, being an active participant in your care, the role of the birth partner, and the first 48 hours after birth. The series will include discussions, films, hands-on opportunities, and a tour of Saratoga Hospital’s Labor & Delivery Unit.Registration is required. Please call 518-580-2450, or register online at www.saratogahospital.org/classes. Please register only one person per coupleWe offer discounts for active/retired military, hospital employees, and Medicaid. We also offer 15% off education packages when you register for three or more classes. Contact communityed@saratogahospital.org with any questions.
So You Want To Be An Entrepreneur., 6-7:30 p.m., Crandall Public LIbrary: Holden Room, 251 Glen St, Glens Falls. So, You want to be an entrepreneur when you grow up. Staff from the Community Loan Fund of the Capital Region will help you get started, from understanding the challenges and rewards of being your own boss through identifying resources to support success. This is Part 1 in our business series.To register visit http://crandalllibrary.org and navigate to the events calendar.